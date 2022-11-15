Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
No injuries reported after train hit a semi in Paris, Missouri
A train hit a truck Thursday morning in Monroe County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened at 11 am. A tweet on Troop B's Twitter stated that the train was a Norfolk Southern going westbound. The train hit a semi that was pulling an oversized load. Both...
Reports: A Freight Train Hit a Semi Near Paris, Missouri Thursday
There are multiple reports that a freight train derailed near Paris, Missouri late Thursday morning with at least 5 or six train cars involved. KTVO is one of the news outlets reporting that a Norfolk Western freight train derailed at approximately 11am Thursday morning. They say that Justin Dunn, a sergeant with the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that a train heading west hit a semi causing at least 5 or 6 train cars to derail.
Route K crash in Columbia sends two to hospital
A crash closed the westbound lane of Route K in south Columbia on Wednesday after a crash. The post Route K crash in Columbia sends two to hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Teen crashes Jaguar, passenger seriously injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Four people were injured after the 2006 Jaguar XJ they were in crashed in Camden County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, involving the Jaguar. The Jaguar was on Black Road near Camp Rising Sun Road in Camden […]
krcgtv.com
13-year-old in custody for driving stolen car, running from Callaway County deputies
A 13-year-old was taken into custody, accused of driving a stolen car and then running from officials. On Tuesday evening, a Callaway County Sheriff's deputy was driving a proactive patrol on State Road F in Fulton. The deputy tried to pull over a vehicle for an equipment violation, but the...
Warsaw Teen Injured in Fiery Rollover
A Warsaw teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Saline County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Emily M. Poindexter of Warsaw was the driver of a northbound 2013 Nissan Juke on US 65 at Grand Pass (about half way between Waverly and Malta Bend) around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, landing on its wheels, and catching fire.
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills woman arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian near De Soto
A Park Hills woman was arrested after she was driving a car on Hwy. 67 north of Oakvale Road southeast of De Soto and allegedly struck a Columbia man who was pushing a stranded car toward the right shoulder. He was seriously injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At...
krcgtv.com
Work on High Street Viaduct to start Monday
Jefferson City's Department of Public Works announced they will start work on the High Street Viaduct Project. The work will start Monday, November 21 at 8 am. East High Street will be closed from the Missouri Boulevard ramps to Bolivar Street. The road should be closed until December 2. Drivers...
kmmo.com
NEW FRANKLIN WOMAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN HOWARD COUNTY
A New Franklin woman was charged with multiple felonies in Howard County on Thursday, November 10, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, the East Central Drug Task Force, Howard County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a narcotics search warrant at the residence of Ashley Hendrix.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Accident And Arrest Reports
State Troopers report one accident and one arrest in the area counties over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton County, a 17-year-old Mendon boy was injured when he was eastbound on Route E near Highway 11. At about 1:25 pm, the teen ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and ran off the left side of the road and his pick-up overturned and came to rest on its wheels. The teen was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries.
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
krcgtv.com
Columbia man admits to shooting woman Monday morning, according to court documents
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail without bond on charges he shot a woman to death early Monday morning after she told him to get out of her car. According to court documents, Montez Williams, 31, admitted to police under questioning...
kjluradio.com
Western Missouri man sentenced for attempted bank robbery, police pursuit in Versailles
A western Missouri man is sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for shooting at police officers during a failed bank robbery in Versailles. Jacob Monteer, 30, of Drexel, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in prison today. In March, Monteer was convicted of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of firearms.
Two 32-year-olds Arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance
On November 17, 2022, at approximately 7:35 a.m., members of the Special Response Team (SRT), Criminal Investigations and Crime Resolution Unit responded to 906 S Kentucky Ave to serve a drug-related search warrant. Upon arrival at the residence, entry was made and two adult subjects were detained without incident. A...
Water main break closes part of downtown Columbia street
South Sixth Street in downtown Columbia between Stewart Road and the Mizzou RC4 parking lot were closed Wednesday morning after a water main broke. The post Water main break closes part of downtown Columbia street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 17-year-old boy suffered minor injuries Friday morning after his 1996 Chevrolet 2500 skid off the road and overturned on Route M, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle started to overturn and became stuck between two large boulders. It continued to overturn and hit a creek bottom. The The post Teenager injured in one-vehicle accident in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
TWO SEDALIA MEN ARRESTED FOR FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY
Two Sedalia men were arrested for felonies in Saline County on Sunday, November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Michael Waddle for cutting off another vehicle on Highway 65. The trooper identified Waddle and 24-year-old passenger Melvin Osburn.
