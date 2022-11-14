Read full article on original website
DAR Dedicates Commemorative Plaque
It was a chilly Veterans Day afternoon on Friday, Nov. 11. Nevertheless, a crowd of people gathered at the Veterans Memorial Park in Mesquite to attend the dedication ceremony of a Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Plaque awarded to the Virgin Valley Chapter by the national DAR organization in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolutionary War.
Making Burdens Into Blessings
A community clothing give away was held on Saturday in the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Arrowhead Lane. The event, billed as “Burdens to Blessings,” offered people an opportunity to do some fall cleaning and gather lightly clothing and other items that were no longer needed. They could then bring these “burdens” to the event early on Saturday morning. Once all these “burdens” had been gathered, the event was then opened to members of the public to come and take whatever they thought they could use. In this way, the burden for some would become a blessing for others.
Mesquite Chamber Luncheon Pays Tribute To Veterans
Paying tribute to local veterans is an annual November event by the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce. A special membership luncheon for that purpose was held at the Casablanca Resort on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Chamber members were encouraged to invite a local veteran to join them for lunch at the event....
Rooster Cottage Open House This Saturday
The Rooster Cottage Consignment Gallery is once again holding its Fall Open House event as a way to showcase the artists, makers and crafters who participate in supplying goods to the local consignment shop. The business is inviting the public to attend the event on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10...
Election Results Summary
The 2022 General Elections took place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. At this point all of the mail-in votes have been counted in Nevada and the results are all but final. At this point, all that is left to conclude the election is to complete the final canvass of votes. In our area, this will be done by the Clark County Commission on Friday, Nov. 18. At that point, voting results will be available by precinct. Those “official” results for the Moapa Valley and Virgin Valley communities will be published in an upcoming edition of The Progress.
City Council Approves Land Transfer For OPD5 Switchyard
The Mesquite City Council approved the transfer of a small city-owned parcel of land to Overton Power District (OPD5) at a meeting held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The 5.6 acre parcel will be used for the construction of a new electrical switchyard on the site. The parcel is located at...
M.V. Festival of Trees to be held this weekend
The holiday hussle and bustle will come alive this weekend as the Old Logandale School Historical and Cultural Society (OLSHACS) hosts its 19th annual Moapa Valley Festival of Trees at the Old Logandale School. Activities, entertainment, food, shopping, and of course Santa Claus will be on hand to delight everyone who attends.
MVHS theatre to present The Imaginary Invalid
Want to have an enjoyable evening of comedy? The Moapa Valley High School Theatre is presenting Moliere’s, “The Imaginary Invalid.” It will begin on Tuesday, November 15 and run through Thursday, Nov. 17 beginning nightly at 7pm in the Ronald Dalley Theatre at MVHS. Moliere, a French...
Lady Pirates Fall To B.C. In Final State Match
The Moapa Valley High School Volleyball team played in the Nevadas 3A State Championship match on Saturday, Nov. 12 and were beaten 3-1 by Boulder City. The Eagles came into the match having won every set of every match against every 3A opponent this year. Though they won the state championship, that perfect winning streak was broken by the Lady Pirates in the second set of the state final.
MV Water District Increases Usage Rates By 4%
The Moapa Valley Water District (MVWD) approved a 4 percent rate increase to the usage block rate structure, hydrant usage rate, back flow usage rates and payment in lieu of dedication fees at a meeting held Thursday, Nov. 10. The board opted to leave the district’s monthly base rates unchanged.
