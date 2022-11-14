A community clothing give away was held on Saturday in the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Arrowhead Lane. The event, billed as “Burdens to Blessings,” offered people an opportunity to do some fall cleaning and gather lightly clothing and other items that were no longer needed. They could then bring these “burdens” to the event early on Saturday morning. Once all these “burdens” had been gathered, the event was then opened to members of the public to come and take whatever they thought they could use. In this way, the burden for some would become a blessing for others.

MESQUITE, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO