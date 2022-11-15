Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Darby Mayor Accused of Attacking Councilman During Meeting
The mayor of a Delaware County borough is accused of attacking a councilmember during a public meeting earlier in November. Darby Borough Mayor Darren Burrell, 41, was arrested and charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. The incident occurred during a meeting at the Darby Borough Municipal...
Poised to quit Council to run for mayor, Gym moves to undo residency rule for city hires
Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym delivered what sounded like a farewell speech on Thursday, though she stopped short of resigning. Gym aims to undo a rule that applicants for city jobs must live in Philadelphia for a full year before hiring.
Family Of Philly Teacher Stabbed 20X Wants Suicide Ruling Overturned: Justice For Ellen Begins
On Jan. 26, 2011, Ellen Rae Greenberg was found on the kitchen floor of her Philadelphia apartment with 20 stab wounds — 10 to the back of her neck alone. While the city's medical examiner initially ruled the teacher and Harrisburg native's death a homicide, he later changed to it suicide.
Former Philadelphia police officer sentenced for killing unarmed man
This story originally appeared on 6abc. A judge sentenced a former Philadelphia police officer Thursday for killing an unarmed man while on duty. Eric Ruch will spend 11.5 to 23 months behind bars for the 2017 shooting. A jury convicted Ruch of voluntary manslaughter in September but found him not...
Chesco Man Gropes Woman At West Chester Bar, Say Police
A Chester County man is charged with indecent assault after police say he groped a woman at a West Chester bar. Officers were dispatched to the 50 block of West Gay Street just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 for a reported disturbance inside of a bar, West Chester police said in a statement.
Main Line Media News
Anger erupts in court after two men are convicted of killing bystander during Norristown shootout
NORRISTOWN — Bedlam erupted in a Montgomery County courtroom when relatives of a man convicted of killing an innocent bystander during a Norristown shootout reacted with anger as sheriff’s deputies handcuffed him. Joshua “Drill” Agudio Jr., shortly after being convicted of first-degree murder, pulled away and resisted sheriff’s...
Proposal to rollback residency requirement for Philly city workers aims to reduce vacancies
Like many employers, the city of Philadelphia is struggling to fill vacant positions. Within city government, there’s still thousands of openings left unfilled. A bill introduced by Council Member Helen Gym aims to reduce those vacancies by reversing the residency restrictions imposed two years ago. Her measure would give newly hired workers six months to establish residency in the city after being hired.
N.J. man fatally shot by neighbor after feud over dog, cops say
Authorities charged a Gloucester County man with first-degree murder and weapons offenses after he allegedly shot another man to death following an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, of the Turnersville section of Washington Township, is accused of shooting Victor Marrero Jr., 39, in the...
Philadelphia man sentenced for robbing more than $1M, pistol-whipping girl
A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after admitting he robbed a South Philly home, pulled a 17-year-old sleeping girl from her bed and pistol-whipped her.
Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide. Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community.
Ex-Philly cop convicted of manslaughter to be sentenced on Thursday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Thursday, a former Philadelphia police officer convicted of manslaughter will learn his fate. A jury found Eric Ruch Jr. guilty in the shooting death of an unarmed man back in 2017.That sentencing hearing is set to take place around 9 a.m. This is the first jury trial conviction of an officer for an on-duty killing in Philadelphia's recorded history. It's also the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer was on trial for murder.A jury found Eric Ruch guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime in the murder of Dennis Plowden. Plowden, was reportedly dazed, sitting on the ground and raising his left hand when Ruch fired his service weapon at his head. He was unarmed.The jury deliberated for a little more than two days, Before handing down their guilty verdict.CBS3 has been told the family of the deceased will be present for victim impact statements.Ruch and other officers testified that they thought Plowden was reaching for a gun. Ruch faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.The city paid out $1.2 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought on by Plowden's widow.
Two 8th graders taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana gummies at school
Officials say three students ate the THC edibles, but only two had an adverse reaction.
Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray
Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
Man dead, suspect arrested following shooting at N.J. apartment complex
One man is dead and another has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday morning in an apartment parking lot in Gloucester County, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. at The Birches apartment complex on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, according to officials with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Man shot and Killed Inside Car in West Trenton
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide in Trenton. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple rounds in the 800 block of Carteret Avenue. Responding officers arrived on scene to discover a white Mercedes SUV that had been struck numerous times by gunfire. An adult male was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity will be released after family notification has been made.
Pa. Attorney General intervenes in Delaware County Memorial Hospital dispute
On Tuesday, the AG's office asked a judge to hold the hospital's owner-- Prospect Media Holdings-- in contempt in connection with the recent closure of the hospital.
Vineland, NJ, Police Looking For Suspect, Ask For Public’s Help
Officials with the Vineland Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an investigation. Police aren't saying what the man may have done. If you can help police identify the man in the above photo, you're urged to contact Ofc. Nelson at cnelson@vinelandcity.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip to VPD.TIPS; reference VPD #22-47620.
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
morethanthecurve.com
East Norriton Township police identify suspect in Germantown Pike ATV incident. An arrest warrant has been issued
The East Norriton Township Police Department provided an update on November 15th about the October 29th incident first reported by MoreThanTheCurve.com involving a video that showed riders of ATVs on Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and East Norriton Township. In the video, one of the ATV riders attempts to open the door of a vehicle the riders had boxed in. According to the update from the police, one of the suspects has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued.
fox29.com
Police: Man stalked customers in Point Breeze market before attacking, robbing them outside
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of stalking store shoppers before attacking and robbing them. Police say the incident took place on November 7 around 8:30 p.m. According to authorities, the suspect walked into the Morris Market on the 1500 block of...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
