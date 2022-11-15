ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeadon, PA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Darby Mayor Accused of Attacking Councilman During Meeting

The mayor of a Delaware County borough is accused of attacking a councilmember during a public meeting earlier in November. Darby Borough Mayor Darren Burrell, 41, was arrested and charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. The incident occurred during a meeting at the Darby Borough Municipal...
DARBY, PA
WHYY

Proposal to rollback residency requirement for Philly city workers aims to reduce vacancies

Like many employers, the city of Philadelphia is struggling to fill vacant positions. Within city government, there’s still thousands of openings left unfilled. A bill introduced by Council Member Helen Gym aims to reduce those vacancies by reversing the residency restrictions imposed two years ago. Her measure would give newly hired workers six months to establish residency in the city after being hired.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide.  Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community. 
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Ex-Philly cop convicted of manslaughter to be sentenced on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Thursday, a former Philadelphia police officer convicted of manslaughter will learn his fate. A jury found Eric Ruch Jr. guilty in the shooting death of an unarmed man back in 2017.That sentencing hearing is set to take place around 9 a.m. This is the first jury trial conviction of an officer for an on-duty killing in Philadelphia's recorded history.  It's also the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer was on trial for murder.A jury found Eric Ruch guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime in the murder of Dennis Plowden. Plowden, was reportedly dazed, sitting on the ground and raising his left hand when Ruch fired his service weapon at his head. He was unarmed.The jury deliberated for a little more than two days, Before handing down their guilty verdict.CBS3 has been told the family of the deceased will be present for victim impact statements.Ruch and other officers testified that they thought Plowden was reaching for a gun. Ruch faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.The city paid out $1.2 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought on by Plowden's widow.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray

Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
WILMINGTON, NC
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man shot and Killed Inside Car in West Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide in Trenton. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple rounds in the 800 block of Carteret Avenue. Responding officers arrived on scene to discover a white Mercedes SUV that had been struck numerous times by gunfire. An adult male was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity will be released after family notification has been made.
TRENTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Vineland, NJ, Police Looking For Suspect, Ask For Public’s Help

Officials with the Vineland Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an investigation. Police aren't saying what the man may have done. If you can help police identify the man in the above photo, you're urged to contact Ofc. Nelson at cnelson@vinelandcity.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip to VPD.TIPS; reference VPD #22-47620.
VINELAND, NJ
morethanthecurve.com

East Norriton Township police identify suspect in Germantown Pike ATV incident. An arrest warrant has been issued

The East Norriton Township Police Department provided an update on November 15th about the October 29th incident first reported by MoreThanTheCurve.com involving a video that showed riders of ATVs on Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and East Norriton Township. In the video, one of the ATV riders attempts to open the door of a vehicle the riders had boxed in. According to the update from the police, one of the suspects has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy