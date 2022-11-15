Read full article on original website
Despite winter storm warning, over 100 people stand in line for tacos in Kalamazoo
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI – Amid freezing temperatures and a winter storm warning Thursday, dozens of people stood in line outside. They gathered and waited in line for hours for a chance to get some free tacos. Condado Tacos had the grand opening for its newest location on Thursday, Nov....
Watch Out! There is A Grand Rapids Winter Storm Warning With Lots of Snow
It was such a nice Fall, and wasn't it 70 degrees last week? Not anymore! Lots of snow is coming and we have a Winter Storm Warning beginning at 7 am Thursday morning through 7 am Saturday. Welcome to an early Winter!. So, our friendly Fox17 Meteorologists are saying that...
Largest Spinning Wheel in America Now Resides in Downtown Allegan
As someone who has a unique and albeit odd obsession with large oversized foods-- take the Wienermobile and Kalamazoo's Big Banana Car, for example-- this definitely piqued my curiosity. Just the other day the official Facebook page of Downtown Allegan shared some BIG news,. Did you know? Downtown Allegan is...
WZZM 13
When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade
GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
WZZM 13
High impact lake effect snow Thursday, Friday and Saturday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lake-effect snow bands have been impacting travel since the morning hours Thursday and will continue in waves throughout the evening and into tonight. While at times snowfall may take a break, and even a bit of sunshine may come through, these pauses will be short lived and snow should be expected at any time.
WWMTCw
KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
WWMTCw
Portage Road in Kalamazoo at I-94 to close for bridge beam setting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Road in Kalamazoo is expected to be closed at I-94 for bridge beam setting from 7 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Northbound Portage Road traffic is to be detoured on Kilgore Road, Sprinkle Road, and Cork Street.
On the Mooove! West Michigan Police Wrangle Three Escaped Cows
Some escape-artist cows decided to take a snowy stroll through West Michigan this week... We're used to watching out for wandering deer this time of year - but cows on the loose are more unusual to see!. The Walker Police Department shared a post to Facebook saying three rogue cows...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
WZZM 13
Multi-Day, High-Impact Snowfall
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Significant accumulating lake-effect snow is expected through early Sunday morning. Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility are the main concerns. Slow down, give extra driving room, and prepare your vehicles and homes for winter weather. Have a 30-second video or photo to share? We'd love to...
‘Bad Axe’ Docu-film to Premiere at 3 Michigan Celebration Cinemas
When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb. But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time. Bad Axe is a documentary about,. a closely knit Asian-American family...
Stuff The Bus 2022 In Kalamazoo Will Be Bigger Than Ever
Stuff the Bus is returning in 2022 and this year it's bigger than ever, as we partner with Honor Credit Union and our Townsquare Media brothers and sisters to deliver the best holiday possible for some amazing Southwest Michigan kids. Here's a great way to make a positive impact on...
Dive team looks for evidence after body found near South Haven
Divers were looking for more evidence Thursday after the body of a man from Kalamazoo was found near South Haven.
WWMT
"A Challenging Time:" Dozens of plow driver jobs still need to be filled in W. Mich area
PAW PAW, Mich. — There are dozens of plow driver positions open in the West Michigan area. “The skilled professionals labor market is certainly a challenging time right now for road commissions,” said Sarah Phillips, communications administrator for the Kalamazoo County Road Commission. “Obviously, it would be ideal to be fully staffed.”
Michigan Meteor Shower Viewing Is Sketchy This Weekend
The Leonid meteor shower, this week, is expected to bring more meteors than usual, but the conditions for viewing in Michigan look rather dismal. The National Weather Service forecast, for the weekend evenings of November 18th and 19th, calls for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Is...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 111522
Storm Team 8 is continuing to track winter weather moving across West Michigan Tuesday evening. Lake effect will crank up on Thursday and there may be significant accumulation by Friday. (Nov. 15, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 111522. Storm Team 8 is continuing to track winter weather moving...
Recent study shows most dangerous intersections in Kent County
Cross streets with US-131 make up half of the most dangerous intersections in Kent County, according to a recent report from Michigan Auto Law.
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kent, Kalamazoo, Muskegon counties
Michigan Auto Law has released its annual list of the most dangerous intersections in Kent, Muskegon and Kalamazoo counties for 2021. The report is based on police car accident data for 2021.
WOOD
Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning
The Grand Rapids National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties. The Watch (which will likely become a Warning) will be in effect from Thursday morning to late Friday night. They say:. Total snow accumulations of...
