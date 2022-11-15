ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

1077 WRKR

Largest Spinning Wheel in America Now Resides in Downtown Allegan

As someone who has a unique and albeit odd obsession with large oversized foods-- take the Wienermobile and Kalamazoo's Big Banana Car, for example-- this definitely piqued my curiosity. Just the other day the official Facebook page of Downtown Allegan shared some BIG news,. Did you know? Downtown Allegan is...
ALLEGAN, MI
WZZM 13

When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
GRANDVILLE, MI
WZZM 13

High impact lake effect snow Thursday, Friday and Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lake-effect snow bands have been impacting travel since the morning hours Thursday and will continue in waves throughout the evening and into tonight. While at times snowfall may take a break, and even a bit of sunshine may come through, these pauses will be short lived and snow should be expected at any time.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Portage Road in Kalamazoo at I-94 to close for bridge beam setting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Road in Kalamazoo is expected to be closed at I-94 for bridge beam setting from 7 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Northbound Portage Road traffic is to be detoured on Kilgore Road, Sprinkle Road, and Cork Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WZZM 13

Multi-Day, High-Impact Snowfall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Significant accumulating lake-effect snow is expected through early Sunday morning. Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility are the main concerns. Slow down, give extra driving room, and prepare your vehicles and homes for winter weather. Have a 30-second video or photo to share? We'd love to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Michigan Meteor Shower Viewing Is Sketchy This Weekend

The Leonid meteor shower, this week, is expected to bring more meteors than usual, but the conditions for viewing in Michigan look rather dismal. The National Weather Service forecast, for the weekend evenings of November 18th and 19th, calls for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Is...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 111522

Storm Team 8 is continuing to track winter weather moving across West Michigan Tuesday evening. Lake effect will crank up on Thursday and there may be significant accumulation by Friday. (Nov. 15, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 111522. Storm Team 8 is continuing to track winter weather moving...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning

The Grand Rapids National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties. The Watch (which will likely become a Warning) will be in effect from Thursday morning to late Friday night. They say:. Total snow accumulations of...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

