Pensacola, FL

Hurricanes, COVID and social unrest, Mayor Grover Robinson reflects on his 4 years at helm

By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

After a tumultuous four years as mayor of Pensacola , Grover Robinson looks to leave the city in a better position than where he found it.

Robinson on Monday reflected back on his four-year term as mayor, which saw the city go through a hurricane, terrorist attack and social unrest.

Holding up a fresh lemon from the lemon tree at his Cordova Park home, Robinson said one of his key messages to city staff is "if life gives you lemons, make lemonade." And that's what he's tried do out of his four years as mayor.

Robinson listed a number of things he's been able to get done during his only term, including improving city employee engagement, making food trucks legal, improving the community's trust in the Pensacola Police Department and increasing the city's spending on its Parks and Recreation Department.

Status of ST Engineering: ST Engineering crosses 200-employee mark at Pensacola hangar. Average salary near $60,000.

CMP deal delayed: $110M Community Maritime Park apartment project 'financially infeasible,' developer says

Related: Pensacola begins removal of Confederate monument Monday

Robinson will hand the office over to Mayor-elect D.C. Reeves next week.

Robinson entered office in 2018 as the city's second "strong mayor" looking to improve the culture at City Hall and to land a huge economic development deal at the airport with ST Engineering.

Robinson accomplished both of those goals, but other plans Robinson had as mayor were quickly derailed as he found himself responding to one crisis after the next.

A short list includes a cyber attack on the city's computer networks , a terrorist attack at NAS Pensacola , the COVID-19 pandemic , the removal of the city's Confederate monument , protests over the killing of George Floyd as many in the community were still unhappy with the city's response to the police killing of Pensacola resident Tymar Crawford and Hurricane Sally .

"One thing that most defined us was dealing with adversity," Robinson said. "It would be an incredible accomplishment to accomplish everything I just mentioned — if you were in normal times — but nothing we did for years was really normal. All of this was done in the backdrop of facing tremendous adversity and difficulty that (didn't) just challenge our region, but our nation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQT1L_0jBEIjgm00

District 6 election: Allison Patton defeats incumbent Ann Hill in Pensacola City Council District 6 race

Throughout it all, Robinson said his driving focus has been to be fair to everyone and do what is best for the community.

"Our whole goal is not to push any specific idea," Robinson said. "It's trying to deal with all citizens fairly and create an environment that is inclusive to all of our citizens and that tries to move us forward and achieve those common goals."

Robinson said that was why before the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, he supported requiring masks in city buildings and why after the widespread rollout of the vaccine, he pulled back on mask mandates. He took heat from both sides of the debate for the two stances.

"We run totally nonpartisan here at the city of Pensacola, and our whole goal of that is to do what's right for citizens," Robinson said. "And I think that's what we've tried to do."

Robison said as an Escambia County Commission for 12 years and then as mayor for four years, he's seen the Pensacola region go from a place that was viewed as "backward" and undesirable to a place that is seeing unprecedented growth.

"Many of us that have lived here for generations have known that potential was always there," Robinson said. "Even in 2006, I don't think we were there. I don't think we're nearly where we are today. So I feel very good that in my 16 years, Pensacola, Escambia County and Northwest Florida is a much more desired place than it was when I started."

District 2 election: Charles Bare wins election to Pensacola City Council District 2 seat

Robinson's last week in office will consist mainly of working to transition his position over to Reeves, but he is still doing a few items of business. For instance, Robinson said he has a call scheduled with Baptist Hospital to discuss more opportunities for affordable housing plans on its old campus.

"I do think at some point we will be pursuing something that the city will be involved in helping with," Robinson said. "I just don't have all the details at this moment."

That issue and many more will be Reeves' responsibility next week.

Robinson announced last year he would not run for a second term in office , saying it would be his last term as an elected official.

Robinson said again Monday that he has no plans to seek another elected office but will always be open to serving the community in non-elected positions.

"I'm not done with opportunities to do public service. I am interested in continuing to be interested in working in any way I can to create a better place for this community," Robinson said. "… But I think I've enjoyed my last elected leadership and campaign."

Robinson's last full day in office will be Nov. 21, and Reeves will be sworn-in as mayor Nov. 22.

Jim Little can be reached at jwlittle@pnj.com and 850-208-9827.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Hurricanes, COVID and social unrest, Mayor Grover Robinson reflects on his 4 years at helm

