ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Field & Stream

New York Biologists Net Massive 154-Pound, 6.5-Foot Lake Sturgeon

Researchers caught a whopper of a lake sturgeon at New York’s Cayuga Lake in October. The 154-pound, 6-foot, 5-inch fish, netted by New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) biologists conducting a population survey, was nearly twice as big as the largest sturgeon previously caught at Cayuga. It was only 5 pounds lighter than a sturgeon thought to be the largest ever encountered in New York. That fish, captured last year by researchers at Oneida Lake, weighed 159.4 pounds and was estimated to be 26 years old.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Trump may not make it to the primaries

The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched as you...
IOWA STATE
Hot 97-5

MUSTS for North Dakota Deer Hunting

The time is here! North Dakota deer rifle opener is almost revered as a state holiday for many hunters. Opening at noon on Friday, November 4th, 2022; the anticipation of what the upcoming weeks may hold and how much time will be spent, we have musts to not leave for the field without. With numbers believed to be down after the effects of the 2021 EHD outbreak, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department issued only 64,000 deer gun licenses. This is 8,000 fewer tags than last year. As a result of the 2021 EHD outbreak and the similarities between it and CWD, North Dakota Game and Fish has added some new regulations, mainly in the areas noted previously or newly added CWD units. Hunters remember it is your responsibility to be aware of all state rules and regulations, and are highly encouraged to review the latest hunting guide. Especially regarding restrictions in units that one may not have been aware of having been added to the CWD unit list.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
themainemag.com

On the Prowl for the Elusive Ruffed Grouse

A seasoned group of hunters and their dogs search for the ghost of the forest in Maine’s North Woods. Four English cocker spaniels are running in front of us, blurs of fur and flapping ears disappearing in the woods for a few minutes before reemerging to cross our path. The dogs appear to be following an invisible thread that weaves back and forth through the brush and bare saplings.
MAINE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Duck Hunting Season in Connecticut: Season Dates, Bag Limits, and More

Duck Hunting Season in Connecticut: Season Dates, Bag Limits, and More. Connecticut is one of the smallest states in the U.S. The tiny state is known for its beautiful autumn foliage, prestigious universities, and vast forests. But Connecticut also has some excellent duck hunting grounds. This article will detail everything you need to know about duck hunting in Connecticut, from the season dates to bag limits and more.
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet 15 Birds of the Mississippi River

The Mississippi River is not only one of the largest river systems in North America, but it is also one of the most significant. This is because the river has many functions that facilitate convenience and basic survival for people and wildlife. Additionally, the waterway transports substantial U.S. commodities like cereals, oil, gas, and coal. But apart from these uses, is the Mississippi River also a habitable environment for animals? The answer to that is a big yes!
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy