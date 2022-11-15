Read full article on original website
Minnesota Wolf That Has Grown Extra Tooth Discovered, Baffling Biologists
"Some folks would assume that a physical abnormality such as this must come from inbreeding," an expert told Newsweek. "But there is no evidence of this."
Buck With Huge Rack of Antlers Manages To Crawl Underneath Gate: WATCH
In this hilarious video posted to Instagram, a buck with huge antlers manages to crawl under a gate against the odds. The mule deer shows his athletic ability and limbos his way below the bar. The video starts as the buck crouches down, inspecting the gate. Realizing he can pass...
Bear attack in Vermont resort town injures woman as risky encounters on the rise: officials
Game Wardens are investigating after a bear attacked and injured a woman in the southern Vermont town of Stratton on Wednesday evening, wildlife officials said.
New York Biologists Net Massive 154-Pound, 6.5-Foot Lake Sturgeon
Researchers caught a whopper of a lake sturgeon at New York’s Cayuga Lake in October. The 154-pound, 6-foot, 5-inch fish, netted by New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) biologists conducting a population survey, was nearly twice as big as the largest sturgeon previously caught at Cayuga. It was only 5 pounds lighter than a sturgeon thought to be the largest ever encountered in New York. That fish, captured last year by researchers at Oneida Lake, weighed 159.4 pounds and was estimated to be 26 years old.
LOOK: Minnesota Angler Lands Incredible ‘One in a Hundred Lifetimes’ Golden Bowfin
A Minnesota fisherman recently reeled in a rare, mysterious golden bowfin. As a result, he’s sparked a debate on social media regarding the ethics of the once-in-a-lifetime catch. For instance, Solomon David, an aquatic ecologist and assistant professor at Nicholls State University and Principle Investigator at GarLab, is raising...
Snow pummels western New York as metro Buffalo digs out from up to 6 feet of accumulation
Heavy snow will continue piling up in western New York state through Sunday after a historic storm saw the Buffalo area logging record snowfall totaling more than 6 feet in some areas.
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched as you...
MUSTS for North Dakota Deer Hunting
The time is here! North Dakota deer rifle opener is almost revered as a state holiday for many hunters. Opening at noon on Friday, November 4th, 2022; the anticipation of what the upcoming weeks may hold and how much time will be spent, we have musts to not leave for the field without. With numbers believed to be down after the effects of the 2021 EHD outbreak, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department issued only 64,000 deer gun licenses. This is 8,000 fewer tags than last year. As a result of the 2021 EHD outbreak and the similarities between it and CWD, North Dakota Game and Fish has added some new regulations, mainly in the areas noted previously or newly added CWD units. Hunters remember it is your responsibility to be aware of all state rules and regulations, and are highly encouraged to review the latest hunting guide. Especially regarding restrictions in units that one may not have been aware of having been added to the CWD unit list.
On the Prowl for the Elusive Ruffed Grouse
A seasoned group of hunters and their dogs search for the ghost of the forest in Maine’s North Woods. Four English cocker spaniels are running in front of us, blurs of fur and flapping ears disappearing in the woods for a few minutes before reemerging to cross our path. The dogs appear to be following an invisible thread that weaves back and forth through the brush and bare saplings.
Missouri named a Top 5 State in the US for Turkey Hunting
If you are looking to go out and bag your own bird to put on the table for Thanksgiving next week, then Missouri is the state for you. Missouri was named one of the top 5 states for turkey hunting in the US, check out the details here... According to...
Duck Hunting Season in Connecticut: Season Dates, Bag Limits, and More
Duck Hunting Season in Connecticut: Season Dates, Bag Limits, and More. Connecticut is one of the smallest states in the U.S. The tiny state is known for its beautiful autumn foliage, prestigious universities, and vast forests. But Connecticut also has some excellent duck hunting grounds. This article will detail everything you need to know about duck hunting in Connecticut, from the season dates to bag limits and more.
Meet 15 Birds of the Mississippi River
The Mississippi River is not only one of the largest river systems in North America, but it is also one of the most significant. This is because the river has many functions that facilitate convenience and basic survival for people and wildlife. Additionally, the waterway transports substantial U.S. commodities like cereals, oil, gas, and coal. But apart from these uses, is the Mississippi River also a habitable environment for animals? The answer to that is a big yes!
