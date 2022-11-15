Read full article on original website
‘Tiny Treasure, 1 Of The ‘Oldest Species Still On Earth’ Found In New York State
A "tiny treasure" with an "ancient past," that predates dinosaurs, was found in New York State. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted an evergreen plant that can be found in the Empire State. Plant With Ancient Plant Spotted In New York. "Ever been walking in...
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?
Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
Gov. Warns: Hazardous Conditions Due Snow Storm In New York State
New York has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the potentially historic snowstorm rolling into many parts of the state. I've seen a number of models with anywhere from 8 to 12 inches up to several feet of snow possible. While the exact amount of snowfall may be up in the air right now, one thing we do know is that Thursday through Sunday could be potentially dangerous and hazardous. Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the North Country are expected to be hit pretty hard by lake-effect snow.
The worst of what could be a historic snowstorm has started hitting western New York
Heavy snowfall is pounding parts of western New York state as a potentially historic storm that's already halted traffic on major roadways threatens to topple trees, damage property and knock out power as temperatures plunge.
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
New York state primed for more ‘renewable’ natural gas
Utility company UGI will work with a dairy farm in upstate New York to develop so-called renewable natural gas.
WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency, close thruway to commercial traffic
Gov. Hochul issues a state of emergency for Western New York starting this morning as the lake effect bands shift north into Metro Buffalo. The Thruway will be closed to commercial vehicles at 4pm today.
New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State
New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
Startling: Poacher With a Crossbow Caught in Ulster County
Hunting season is in full swing in New York, but not everyone is playing by the rules. A sneaky poacher in Ulster County was recently snared on an illegal outing, and how they were caught was something straight out of a movie. Legal Hunting Season in New York State. Deer...
Semiconductor Equipment Maker Announces $319 Million New York Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major manufacturer of equipment used by...
Hochul declares emergency as 6 feet of snow threatens upstate; NYC cold to continue
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency effective Thursday as upstate New York faces a potentially historic snowstorm that may dump 6 feet of snow.
Cannabis Dispensaries In New York State Just Got Hit With Major Delay
If you were looking forward to legal marijuana dispensaries opening soon in New York State, there has been a major setback. Certain regions have been barred from receiving licenses due to a lawsuit. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, a judge blocked 63 licenses from being awarded around the state. Almost...
Some lawmakers want to extend New York State’s gas tax suspension
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The average price of gas in New York State is about $3.90 per gallon according to AAA. While it’s lower than it was back in June, some New York State lawmakers say it’s still too high. Democratic Assemblyman, Angelo Santabarbara, is now calling to extend the state’s gas tax suspension that is set […]
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
NY declares state of emergency in 11 counties ahead of massive snowstorm
NEW YORK - New York declared a State of Emergency for 11 counties as a winter storm is forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake-effect snow through Sunday. The most significant snowfall is expected Thursday and Friday with accumulations of up to four feet of snow...
Elderly Hunter Found Stuck In NY Swamp! This Object Helped Find Him
Overdue Hunter. That's the term used when family or friends expect a hunter to have left the woods at a certain time but that time has come and gone and the hunter has not been seen or heard from. Now, imagine that overdue hunter is 79-years-old and it's the middle...
