California State

103.9 The Breeze

Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?

The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
96.9 WOUR

Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?

Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
GEORGIA STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Gov. Warns: Hazardous Conditions Due Snow Storm In New York State

New York has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the potentially historic snowstorm rolling into many parts of the state. I've seen a number of models with anywhere from 8 to 12 inches up to several feet of snow possible. While the exact amount of snowfall may be up in the air right now, one thing we do know is that Thursday through Sunday could be potentially dangerous and hazardous. Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the North Country are expected to be hit pretty hard by lake-effect snow.
96.1 The Breeze

Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News

The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out

In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield

The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
TEXAS STATE
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State

New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Semiconductor Equipment Maker Announces $319 Million New York Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major manufacturer of equipment used by...
ALABAMA, NY
WETM 18 News

Some lawmakers want to extend New York State’s gas tax suspension

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The average price of gas in New York State is about $3.90 per gallon according to AAA. While it’s lower than it was back in June, some New York State lawmakers say it’s still too high. Democratic Assemblyman, Angelo Santabarbara, is now calling to extend the state’s gas tax suspension that is set […]

