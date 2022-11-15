ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WIBC.com

Mayor of Bloomington Says Goodbye to Public Office

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After nearly eight years in office and two terms, Bloomington’s longtime mayor is waving goodbye to public office. “I’m excited about Bloomington’s future and where we’re headed. But I also want to let you know, after a lot of thinking, it’s not an easy decision, I have decided to not run for re-election next year,” says Mayor John Hamilton of Bloomington. He made the announcement in a video on his YouTube channel.
WISH-TV

AES Indiana warns of utility scams during the holiday’s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Utility officials with AES Indiana warn of potential scammers this holiday season. Kelly Young, a spokesperson for AES, said scammers are sophisticated with how they try to rob you. She explained the most common signs of a potential scam. “They threaten to disconnect your utilities, they...
Current Publishing

Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business

If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
FOX59

Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
Southside Times

Southside construction update

* I-69 Indianapolis: The new Southport Road bridge over the future I-69 is now open! It is one of the largest bridges on the I-69 Finish Line project. The new southbound State Road 37 exit ramp to Southport Road has also opened. A pre-existing section of Southport Road and the S.R. 37 traffic signal remain open temporarily, connecting with the new alignment to the east for other traffic movements. Learn more and watch a short video showing Southport Road access routes. When all the ramps are completed, the new interchange will improve safety and traffic flow for a heavily traveled area. Southport Road is expected to be the ninth stoplight out of 14 removed for through traffic on S.R. 37.
