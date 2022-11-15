Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Panel advances $15.5M bond to fund redevelopment of Jail II into apartments, concert venue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee of the Indianapolis City-County Council on Monday night advanced a $15.5 million tax increment financing bond to help fund the redevelopment of the Jail II complex. This historic building will be returned to its former glory. There will be loft-style...
38th Street corridor to receive multi-million dollar revitalization
The east 38th Street corridor is about to go through a multi-million dollar revitalization. The plan is part of the city's "Lift Indy" initiative.
Residents have mixed reaction about planned resource center in Plainfield
There are frustrations from neighbors both for and against a proposal for the re-zoning of a former church in Plainfield. Family Promise Resource Center is hoping to move in.
wbaa.org
Ask the Mayor: Frankfort’s Judy Sheets talks about the theft of some of the city’s new automated trash totes
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Frankfort’s Judy Sheets talks about the theft of some of the city’s new automated trash totes, and what the city plans to do about it. Plus, more on the launch of a new app to help connect residents with Frankfort information, and the mayor’s perspective on last week’s elections.
WISH-TV
City-County Council panel doesn’t take up proposal to charge laws on homeless camps
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee of the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council on Wednesday night decided not to move forward with a proposal to change the city laws that limit homeless encampments. City laws say campsites and personal property may not block more than 50%...
City of Indianapolis investing nearly $8 million into housing for the homeless
According to the Horizon House, an organization that provides service to people experiencing homelessness, there is around 1,800 people that aren't housed.
City animal shelter workers say they've been assaulted by members of public
Workers at the city’s animal shelter say members of the public are verbally assaulting them on a daily basis, and sometimes, things get physical.
WKRC
Indianapolis developer to build apartments near former Beach Waterpark property
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Indianapolis-based developer with a presence in Cincinnati is planning to build an apartment community near the former Beach Waterpark. Milhaus plans to begin work on a 223-unit apartment community in Mason in the first quarter of 2023, Milhaus Vice President of Development Brad Vogelsmeier...
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Shuttered Greenwood hotel given 10 days to comply with orders to improve building
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The owner of a troubled hotel in Greenwood now has 10 days to comply with orders to make needed improvements to the building. The city had previously ordered residents vacate the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites in October, following reports from the city of mold, sewage, cockroaches and disabled smoke alarms inside the facility.
wrtv.com
Greenwood Plan Commission affirms an order to vacate for the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites
GREENWOOD — After more than an hour of testimony and discussion Monday night, the Greenwood Plan Commission affirmed an order to vacate for the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites in Greenwood. The vote was unanimous, 9-0. The city says the building is unsafe and dangerous and is full...
WIBC.com
Mayor of Bloomington Says Goodbye to Public Office
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After nearly eight years in office and two terms, Bloomington’s longtime mayor is waving goodbye to public office. “I’m excited about Bloomington’s future and where we’re headed. But I also want to let you know, after a lot of thinking, it’s not an easy decision, I have decided to not run for re-election next year,” says Mayor John Hamilton of Bloomington. He made the announcement in a video on his YouTube channel.
WISH-TV
What experience do court-appointed lawyers in Delphi murders case bring to the table?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After learning this week that the judge in the Delphi murders case appointed two public defenders for suspect Richard Allen, I-Team 8 started looking into the cases that Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi have handled. Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement...
WISH-TV
AES Indiana warns of utility scams during the holiday’s
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Utility officials with AES Indiana warn of potential scammers this holiday season. Kelly Young, a spokesperson for AES, said scammers are sophisticated with how they try to rob you. She explained the most common signs of a potential scam. “They threaten to disconnect your utilities, they...
Current Publishing
Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business
If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
Sustainable farm brings fresh shrimp to Indianapolis
Atarraya Inc. picked the Hoosier state to launch Shrimpbox, the first sustainable shrimp farm in the country.
Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
Southside Times
Southside construction update
* I-69 Indianapolis: The new Southport Road bridge over the future I-69 is now open! It is one of the largest bridges on the I-69 Finish Line project. The new southbound State Road 37 exit ramp to Southport Road has also opened. A pre-existing section of Southport Road and the S.R. 37 traffic signal remain open temporarily, connecting with the new alignment to the east for other traffic movements. Learn more and watch a short video showing Southport Road access routes. When all the ramps are completed, the new interchange will improve safety and traffic flow for a heavily traveled area. Southport Road is expected to be the ninth stoplight out of 14 removed for through traffic on S.R. 37.
$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at east Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — It isn't the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, but a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis sold a big-winning ticket in Wednesday's drawing. The $50,000-winning ticket was purchased at Phillips 66, located at 3301 N. Shadeland Ave., near East 34th Street. The winning Powerball numbers...
5th annual goose reduction hunt returns to Indiana state park
NEW CASTLE, Ind — The once-endangered Canada goose has now become a nuisance for many homeowners, businesses and even state parks. One of those parks is Summit Lake State Park, and it wants hunters to help. Canada geese were on the brink of extinction in the 20th century, due...
