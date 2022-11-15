Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dayton.com
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
Urbana Citizen
Christmas arrives in Urbana on Nov. 25
“Jingle All the Way” is the theme for the upcoming holiday season in downtown Urbana, highlighted by the annual Holiday Horse Parade, beautifully decorated storefront windows and local shopping and dining options. Join in the festivities on Friday, Nov. 25 from 4-8 p.m. Many area establishments will have extended...
WDTN
Holiday Bazaar and Food Truck Rally with Mills Park Hotel
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mills Park Hotel joined us to talk about the upcoming Holiday Bazaar and Food Truck Rally. General Manager Becky Beaupre said the Holiday Bazaar will feature over 40 local vendors as well as food trucks and live music. Mr. Redlegs from the Cincinnati Reds will even be making an appearance!
Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
greaterspringfield.com
Grandpa Joe’s candy shop hosts grand opening today
Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — opens its Springfield location today. The 6,000-square-foot candy store at 101 W. High St. hosts its grand opening at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop remains open until 10. Springfield is tough,...
Sidney Daily News
‘My family’s home forever’
SIDNEY – Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new house for the Lawson family on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday with the help of sponsorship funding from the Clopay Corporation and community leaders. Homeowner Bridget Lawson and her four children attended the ceremony along with Clopay Corporation COO Larry...
Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
It is all about recognizing those who make the Wapakoneta community better as the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting followed by its Community Awards Dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. today at the Grand Plaza Banquet Hall at 915 Defiance St. in Wapakoneta. Ohio Theatre 95th...
countynewsonline.org
The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade: here is the schedule
The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade ushers in the holiday season in the downtown district and this year’s parade had more than 100 lighted horses, carriages and wagons once again!. The annual event – voted Ohio Magazine’s Parade of the Year in 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020 – brings an...
Dayton Children’s over capacity; having to get creative making bed space
“What’s happening here is we’re having a bunch of patients with diseases we’re familiar with, know how to treat, know how to support while patients get better, even with covid we have way better understanding of what it's going to do and set patients up for recovery, the problem is it’s all happening at once,” said Dr. Lader.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Youths celebrated in poetry jam
Though the judges outnumbered the competitors, the inaugural Poetry Jam at Knowlton Library Monday night celebrated youthful creativity and the power of words. The three poets involved participated in five category rounds and a final overall champion round. Each student won at least one first-place trophy, with Bellefontaine Middle School sixth-grader Holland Hower taking the grand prize with her poem “City In Ruins.” Organizer Nikki Burkhamer, second from the left, who leads the Writers Rule program at the library, is pictured with the participants, from left:, Dahlia Sokolow (West Liberty-Salem, sixth-grade), Holland and Noah Boyd, (WL-S, ninth-grade). The event was presented by Logan County Libraries and LoCo Art, and was open to all fifth- through 12-graders. (EXAMINER PHOTO | SHARYN KOPF)
Thousands of mink roaming free after they were released from farm
As of Tuesday afternoon, an estimated 10,000 rogue mink were roaming through Van Wert County, Ohio. According to the county sheriff, the animals were released during a farm break-in.
dayton.com
Voltzy’s has new winter location, bigger plans for future
Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand is setting up shop at Action Sports Center this winter while owner Sammy Bowman works on revitalizing the establishment’s former trailer. Bowman took over Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, previously located at 4668 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, after its beloved founder and owner of more than 32 years, Rick Volz, died in February 2021. Just as Bowman had worked to get the Moraine restaurant back open that summer, she learned the building’s lease would be terminated.
putnamsentinel.com
Grove residents get a glimpse of the future
COLUMBUS GROVE — For over a year, Columbus Grove village officials, in concert with the Columbus Grove Chamber of Commerce, have discussed the acquisition of an electronic message board. On Monday, residents got a glimpse of just what that might look like. Early in the day, employees with Signs...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Walmart of Bellefontaine’s grand re-opening includes several local donations
Walmart of Bellefontaine celebrated its 34th year and a grand re-opening after renovations during a Friday morning ceremony, which also took the time to honor its approximately 300 associates, including eight veterans who work at the store, and to make several donations to area organizations. “Our store has been serving...
UPDATE: Love’s ‘resolving the issue’ with owners of vehicles damaged at Clark County travel stop
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATED @ 7:21 p.m.:. A manager with the Love’s Family of Companies said the company “is resolving the issue with impacted customers” who told News Center 7 they believed their vehicles were breaking down because of a mistake in the fuel used at the Love’s station off Interstate 70 in Clark County.
WTOL-TV
Van Wert Co. Sheriff: 25 to 40 thousand minks with a diet consisting of 'fresh kills' released from farm
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a break-in at a Hoaglin Township mink farm during which somewhere between 25,000 and 40,000 minks were released from their crates. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the incident occurred at the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua native wins America’s International Miss 2022
PIQUA — Megan Booher, 27, daughter of Angela Booher, of Piqua was recently crowned America’s International Miss 2023. America’s International Miss (AIM) is a community service based scholarship pageant for girls and young women. The youngest age to compete in AIM pageants is 4 years old. AIM has six separate groups; Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.
wyso.org
Revolutionary war descendents learn to preserve grave stones
In Greene County a small group of women have made it their patriotic mission to preserve and renew that past. The Rebecca Galloway chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution have gathered at Sports street on the edge of Fairborn. The road, which is lined with industrial buildings, is used as a shortcut between two larger thoroughfares - Yellow Springs-Fairborn Road and State Route 235. Midway down Sport’s Street, at the intersection of a dead end road, a handful of old tombstones sit in an unmarked patch of grass next to Woody’s Radiator shop.
Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store
LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
Comments / 0