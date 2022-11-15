ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran seeks renaming of popular Olmsted Falls park

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Sitting before City Council is a request by a resident to rename a popular city park “Village Green Veterans Memorial Park.”. Olmsted Falls native Rick Adler, a Vietnam War Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient who served in the Army from 1969 to 1970, is the veteran who conceived the idea.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

West Creek Conservancy offers to buy 23 acres near I-77 from Broadview Heights for $185,000

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- West Creek Conservancy, a Parma-based land preservation group, has offered $185,000 for 23 acres of city-owned land near Interstate 77. The land is part of a 44½-acre parcel at the end of Treeworth Boulevard, which runs off the north side of Ohio 82 just west of GetGo. The city would like to extend Treeworth through this parcel, develop part of it and preserve the 23-acre section, which contains Chippewa Creek.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

New hotel planned for downtown Medina, first since the 1950s

MEDINA, Ohio – A new hotel is planned for Medina’s historic square, a first for downtown in more than a half century. Construction could begin as early as next summer on what developer Jim Gerspacher is tentatively calling Hotel Medina, a 75-room inn on South Court Street, across the road from Castle Noel, the city’s popular Christmas museum and tourist attraction.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma marijuana grower and cultivator plans donations to city

PARMA, Ohio -- While construction continues on Parma Wellness Center LLC’s $1.3 million medical marijuana growing facility at 12795 Corporate Drive, the company recently agreed to annually donate funds to the city. “The main idea was to make a donation to alleviate anybody’s fears that allowing such operations would...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Speeding motorists on Clarence Avenue in Lakewood are in for quite a surprise

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Speeding on residential Lakewood side streets has long been a concern for homeowners and city officials. That’s why the city created its new Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program, which resulted in recently installed speed tables aimed at slowing down Clarence Avenue motorists between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Boulevard.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Price tag for Fortune ditch drainage project estimated at $1.8 million

ELYRIA — A $1.8 million project could help keep water from ponding on 724 acres of farm and residential land in east Lorain County. Plants have clogged the Fortune ditch that runs through Eaton and Columbia townships and ends in North Ridgeville, according to engineer Mark Rufener of K.E. McCartney & Associates.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
