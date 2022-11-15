Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Related
Veteran seeks renaming of popular Olmsted Falls park
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Sitting before City Council is a request by a resident to rename a popular city park “Village Green Veterans Memorial Park.”. Olmsted Falls native Rick Adler, a Vietnam War Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient who served in the Army from 1969 to 1970, is the veteran who conceived the idea.
Mayor Bibb and Issue 24 - give the new Community Police Commission a chance: Johnny E. Hamm
CLEVELAND -- Last year, I was adamantly against Cleveland Issue 24. I wrote several opinion articles for The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com during that time. My concern was that the language of Issue 24 was ambiguous, open to interpretation, and did not merge well with the City Charter. In 2018,...
North Ridgeville Schools and city plans for new facilities on hold after ballot failure
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- A pair of tax increases that would have paved the way for new North Ridgeville City School District and city facilities failed on the Nov. 8 ballot. The vote was 53.75 percent against vs. 46.25 percent in support, according to final, unofficial results from the Lorain County Board of Elections.
Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
West Creek Conservancy offers to buy 23 acres near I-77 from Broadview Heights for $185,000
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- West Creek Conservancy, a Parma-based land preservation group, has offered $185,000 for 23 acres of city-owned land near Interstate 77. The land is part of a 44½-acre parcel at the end of Treeworth Boulevard, which runs off the north side of Ohio 82 just west of GetGo. The city would like to extend Treeworth through this parcel, develop part of it and preserve the 23-acre section, which contains Chippewa Creek.
New hotel planned for downtown Medina, first since the 1950s
MEDINA, Ohio – A new hotel is planned for Medina’s historic square, a first for downtown in more than a half century. Construction could begin as early as next summer on what developer Jim Gerspacher is tentatively calling Hotel Medina, a 75-room inn on South Court Street, across the road from Castle Noel, the city’s popular Christmas museum and tourist attraction.
Parma marijuana grower and cultivator plans donations to city
PARMA, Ohio -- While construction continues on Parma Wellness Center LLC’s $1.3 million medical marijuana growing facility at 12795 Corporate Drive, the company recently agreed to annually donate funds to the city. “The main idea was to make a donation to alleviate anybody’s fears that allowing such operations would...
Participatory budgeting takes democracy beyond elections: Ashley Burgess and Jonathan Welle
CLEVELAND – Last week’s midterm elections united millions of Ohio voters, despite all our differences, around the simple idea at the heart of democracy: Our voice matters. Yet in Cleveland, voter turnout fell to 3 in 10 voters in 2022, down from 4 in 10 voters in 2018, the most recent midterm election year.
ideastream.org
Akron residents voice environmental concerns over proposed new development at White Pond Drive
Akron residents are speaking out against a proposed new development that they say could harm the environment. In September, city council unanimously approved a permit for a mixed-use residential and retail development called White Pond Reserve to be built on green space on the city’s west side. But at...
Rezoning issue that would allow homes in southern Broadview Heights still too close to call
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Issue 33 -- a rezoning that would allow Petros Development Group to build 60 townhome condominiums and/or single-family homes at the northeast corner of Broadview and Boston roads -- was too close to call as of Tuesday (Nov. 15), a week after the Nov. 8 election.
Cleveland.com
Speeding motorists on Clarence Avenue in Lakewood are in for quite a surprise
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Speeding on residential Lakewood side streets has long been a concern for homeowners and city officials. That’s why the city created its new Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program, which resulted in recently installed speed tables aimed at slowing down Clarence Avenue motorists between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Boulevard.
CSU’s new $650 million master plan envisions demolishing Wolstein Center, doubling student housing, adding sports and ‘partnership’ districts
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland State University on Thursday unveiled a 10-year, $650 million master plan showing how CSU could grow and boost the city’s economy by making smarter and better use of land within its 85-acre campus on the east flank of downtown. Highlights of the plan, discussed...
ODOT is searching for snowplow drivers for busy winter season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the first snow storm hit Wednesday night, the Ohio Department of Transportation is still hiring for the busy winter season in Northeast Ohio. Amanda McFarland, a spokeswoman for the agency, said despite being short-staffed last year, crews typically had primary routes and main roads cleared within two hours.
Her landlord was supposed to make repairs. Instead, he evicted her.
Federal housing authorities withhold rent to force landlords to make repairs. It doesn't always work out for tenants.
Severance Action Group presents vision to transform decaying Town Center in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Count the Severance Action Group (SAG) among the supporters of the city’s vision statement calling for a transformation of the stagnant Severance Town Center shopping mall. Members of SAG have been “visioning” for about two years now on how to go about revitalizing Severance Town...
Chronicle-Telegram
Price tag for Fortune ditch drainage project estimated at $1.8 million
ELYRIA — A $1.8 million project could help keep water from ponding on 724 acres of farm and residential land in east Lorain County. Plants have clogged the Fortune ditch that runs through Eaton and Columbia townships and ends in North Ridgeville, according to engineer Mark Rufener of K.E. McCartney & Associates.
Fifth-graders go extra mile for canned food drive: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A group of North Royalton Middle School fifth-graders took the initiative to leave a letter with a bag on their neighbors’ doors asking for canned food donations for their school collection. A week later, the students and their families drove around the neighborhoods to collect...
Richmond Heights police force adds three officers with experience working for neighboring departments
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A City Council Safety Committee meeting was the backdrop Tuesday (Nov. 15) as Mayor Kim Thomas ceremonially swore in the three newest members of the Richmond Heights Police Department. The new officers are all lateral transfers from other police departments. A lateral transfer allows a police...
Cleveland Schools partner with Verizon to bring students learning lab at Stephanie Tubbs Jones Elementary
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- In partnership with Verizon, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District aims to give its students and teachers access to emerging technology with its new “Verizon Innovative Learning Lab” at Stephanie Tubbs Jones School on Cleveland’s East Side. The move is part of the telecommunication company’s award-winning...
Solon’s proposed 2023 budget includes two new full-time positions
SOLON, Ohio -- The city’s proposed 2023 operating budget includes funding for two new full-time positions: a communications coordinator in the mayor’s office and an administrative coordinator for the Solon Center for the Arts. At the first budget hearing Monday (Nov. 14), Finance Director Matt Rubino told City...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
87K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0