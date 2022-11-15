Read full article on original website
The Bahamas Regulator Orders FTX to Transfer Cryptos to Government Wallets
On Thursday, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas said that it has ordered the transfer of all digital assets held by FTX Digital Markets Ltd (FDM) to a government-controlled wallet for 'safekeeping'. The order was issued last Saturday. "The Securities Commission of The Bahamas ('the Commission'), in the exercise of...
BUX UK's 2021 Revenue Halved to £9.1M, Losses Deepen
Bux Financial Services Limited, the UK arm of BUX with headquarters in the Netherlands, published its financials for 2021, reporting a 49 percent revenue decline. The annual turnover from the UK operations came in at £9.1 million, dropping from £18 million in 2020. "The driver for the decrease...
Risk Management for Turbulent Times
Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) will kick off in just five days, taking place on November 21-23 at Old Billingsgate. The event of the fall will spotlight some key panels, debates, and sessions from four different industry verticals. This includes the online trading, digital assets & blockchain, fintech, and the...
How Institutions Can Excel in the Economic Storm
This article was written by David Shayer, UK CEO at Vantage Markets. Institutions in the UK have had a turbulent few years. The economy is fraught with uncertainty and instability, which is spilling into markets and causing significant – often unexpected – twists and turns. Just when we...
The Most Crucial Marketing Platforms for the Financial Trading Industry
The financial sector is one of the most secure businesses and the one that has the most significant impact on the way we live our lives. It just takes one major financial catastrophe to bring our money to a complete halt, as was shown during the global financial crisis of 2008, which shook the foundations of economies all over the globe.
eToro Launches Options Trading in the US Months after Acquiring Gatsby
EToro, an Israeli multinational social investment and trading network, has introduced options trading to its users in the United States as part of the 'ongoing diversification' of its offerings in the country. The new offering is an addition to eToro’s existing stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and crypto assets offerings on its trading platform.
Singapore’s Temasek Writes Off $275 Million FTX Investment
Singapore’s state-owned investor, Temasek Holdings announced on Thursday that it would be writing off its entire $275 million investment into the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, FTX. It invested $210 million for around a 1 percent stake in FTX International and $65 million for about 1.5 percent in FTX US. Both...
Five Key Customer Benefits of the AlphaStream Financial Experience Cloud
The Financial Experience Cloud delivers personalized experiences to a brokerage’s end user. That sounds fantastic for the end user, but what are the benefits to the brokerage? How does that help their business to thrive?. Here are five key customer benefits delivered by the Financial Experience Cloud. Developing relationships...
Hawkish Fed, strong data ease dollar’s pain; pound buoyant ahead of budget
Dollar regains some footing as Fed officials again rule out early pivot. Upbeat retail sales, warning from chip makers also dampen sentiment, stocks slip. Pound extends gains despite fears Autumn statement will usher in austerity era. Fed dashes hopes of a pivot. The US dollar was steadier but still near...
Crypto Lender Genesis Seeks $1B Emergency Loan
The cryptocurrency lender, Genesis sought an emergency loan of $1 billion from investors before the platform suspended customers’ withdrawals on Wednesday, a report by The Wall Street Journal revealed. It cited a “liquidity crunch due to certain illiquid assets on its balance sheet” for the fundraising. “There...
FTX Saw ‘Complete Failure of Corporate Controls’ under Bankman-Fried
John Ray III, the new Chief Executive Officer of troubled cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, has described the running of the FTX Group under Sam Bankman-Fried, Co-Founder and former CEO, as “a complete failure of corporate controls.” Ray III also described the business environment under Bankman-Fried as "unprecedented.”. The new...
Trading Technologies Offers KRM22 Risk Manager
Trading Technologies (TT), a provider of professional software for traders, announced yesterday that it is expanding its risk management offering with the addition of KRM22's Risk Manager. KRM22 is a software investment company focused on managing risk for capital market participants. Its real-time post-trade risk service, dubbed Risk Manager, is...
No Blockchain for Aussie Stock Market, RBA Is "Very Dissapointed"
The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) cancelled its plans to replace the current Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) with a blockchain alternative in light of 'solution uncertainty'. Australian regulators and banking authorities expressed strong disappointment. The project has been under development for the last five years and costs more than $170 million.
House of Borse Ends FY22 with 71% Revenue Rise
House of Borse Ltd, a UK-based broker, has reported solid performance metrics of its business for the financial year 2022, ending on July 31. According to the latest Companies House filing, the company's turnover jumped by 71 percent year-over-year to £1.02 million. It is the second consecutive year that the broker witnessed a revenue rise.
Old Arguments Resurface Around Crypto and CBDCs
If someone told you they need to monitor and regulate your phone calls, or possibly even restrict the use of phones altogether, because criminals also use telephones, then you might have some questions. Or how about if we were talking about money? What if a government agency insisted that all...
HSBC and Wells Fargo Expand DLT Solution for FX Transactions
HSBC Bank plc and Wells Fargo & Company, two giants in the banking industry, announced on Thursday the expansion of a distributed ledger technology (DLT ) solution they are using for foreign exchange (FX) settlements. It now includes CNH (offshore yuan). According to the press release, two institutions launched the...
Robinhood Reports 80% Drop in Crypto Trading Volumes
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), a major US commission-free stock trading and investing app, has reported a visible decline in active users, managed assets and crypto trading volumes in October 2022 compared to the same period a year earlier. On Thursday, the zero-fee trading platform said that the number of monthly...
Abu Dhabi Grants Permission to Binance to Offer Custodial Services
The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has granted Financial Services Permission (FSP) to Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. ADGM, an international financial hub located in the United Arab Emirates' capital city, announced the permission on Wednesday, noting that it enables Binance...
Demo Dash: Upstart Products Boosting Your Bottom Line
In less than seven days, the biggest event of the year will be kicking off in the heart of London. Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) will be taking place on November 21-23 at Old Billingsgate. Now in its tenth year of operation, the landmark event has expanded its content slate...
BGC Partners Rebrands as BGC Group, Converts Corporate Structure
BGC Partners Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP), a major financial technology and brokerage firm, announced on Wednesday its plans to change its name to BGC Group, Inc. and its stock ticker symbol to BGC. The move is a part of a broader strategy to simplify and reorganize the current institutional structure under a new Corporate Conversion Agreement.
