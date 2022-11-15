Sergei Lavrov has dismissed reports that he was hospitalised following his arrival in Bali for the G20 summit.Indonesian authorities said that the Russian foreign minister was taken to hospital for a heart condition.Mr Lavrov appeared in a video apparently from his hotel room in Bali to deny the claims.“This is a kind of game that is not new in politics,” Mr Lavrov said.“I’m at the hotel. I’m reading up for tomorrow’s summit,” he told Russian state news agency TASS.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak to ‘unequivocally condemn’ Russia’s war in Ukraine at G20 summitTransgender police officer says facing trolls is like ‘swimming through sea of hate’Ukrainian soldiers tie flag to damaged Antonivskiy bridge in Kherson region

3 DAYS AGO