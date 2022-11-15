ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Army Forced Childbirth Nightmare on Captive Family

By Tom Mutch
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lTlt_0jBEI20u00
Photos courtesy of Tom Mutch

VELYKA ALEXANDRIVKA, Ukraine—Ukrainians are celebrating a huge victory in Kherson but after seven months of Russian occupation, the horror stories are just starting to emerge.

Among them the tale of Olga Balan, a resident of the town of Velyka Aleksandrivka, whose husband was kidnapped by Russian soldiers just before she was due to give birth.

“They took [my husband] Serhiy captive and tortured him with electrocution very badly for five days,” she told The Daily Beast as she cradled her 5-month-old daughter, Eva, in her arms. “These are incredibly horrible people. When they found people with Ukrainian tattoos, they would cut them out of their skin. They went from house to house, shooting people’s dogs! Every morning you wake up, look out the window and see that the Russians are still there, and we ask ourselves: ‘When will they leave?’”

At the start of last month, Olga’s prayers were answered when Ukrainian troops liberated her small town in the north of Kherson oblast, during the start of a long-advertised offensive to rid the region of Russian soldiers.

Kherson was one of Moscow’s few success stories during the war, captured after Russian troops stormed the region from occupied Crimea soon after the invasion. As the only regional capital Vladimir Putin’s forces had taken, it was the Russian president’s biggest prize. But last Friday, Ukrainian troops entered the city itself, greeted by crowds of joyful residents, waving the blue and yellow Ukrainian flags they had kept hidden from the brutal occupation government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGQYw_0jBEI20u00
The Balan family in their ruined home. Courtesy Tom Mutch

The Kremlin attempted to distance Putin from the failures, with the flight from Kherson being announced by General Sergei Surovikin, Russia’s top military commander in Ukraine, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. But Russian hardliners who support the war are increasingly frustrated with the lack of any meaningful progress, as Ukraine humiliates Russia with victory after victory.

Meanwhile, military and police investigators are going door to door in the liberated territory, collecting evidence of war crimes committed by the Russians, including torture, killings, looting and sexual abuse cases that have been widely documented in all the regions Putin’s troops have been forced out of.

Serhiy, holding his 3-year-old son Daniel, said he was targeted for torture, along with his colleagues, because he was a police chief. “When I found out that the Russians were near, that they would come to our house, I told the policemen who were staying in our house: “Guys, I’m next, we must leave here, because if they find us all here, they will simply shoot us. We left all our police uniforms and weapons in the garage.” But he wasn’t able to escape them for long—the Russians eventually found Serhiy and took him in for interrogation.

Because of his position, the family said they were kept under constant house arrest. Olga was not even allowed to go to the hospital to give birth. Instead, Serhiy was forced to deliver his wife’s child in their dark, damp basement. “For four months I did not leave the basement, I sat there with my children.”

We were standing in the living room of her half-ruined house. The windows had been blown out by a rocket strike, and the floor was covered in debris. One of the children’s bedrooms on the second story had been destroyed. The damage has left the family exposed to the harsh Ukrainian winter, so the Balan family is still sleeping underground to avoid freezing in their own home.

As Julia, a local volunteer delivering food and medicine to houses in the town, described it, “the Russian ‘liberators’ liberated people from everything they had, liberated them from their houses and buildings.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zOgET_0jBEI20u00
Buildings destroyed in the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region. Courtesy of Tom Mutch

The Balan family had a constant reminder of the occupation just over the road—the Russians had converted the local primary school into their military headquarters. “There were around 1,200 of them in the school,” Olga said. “There was a lot of Russian equipment: vehicles, armored personnel carriers.” The school’s windows were still covered in sandbags, while broken strands of barbed wire were littered over the courtyards. A missile shell had fallen in the middle of a children’s playground.

Olga and Serhiy were jubilant when the town was liberated. “When our troops entered, it was impossible to convey this joy. Everyone cried when they met them and shouted, ‘These are ours!’ Many did not believe that the Ukrainian troops had finally come to us.”

The couple lambasted the sham annexation of Kherson, painting the idea that they would ever think of themselves as Russian as ludicrous. “In our country you are a free person, you can do whatever you want, you can freely express your opinion,” Olga said. “In their country, Russia this is not possible, so it is very difficult. If you were told that the sun is green, then you should say: ‘Yes, the sun is green.’ You have no right to your own opinion.”

Locals are beginning to adjust back into their old lives. Stepan, a pensioner living in the town, told The Daily Beast that “everything is slowly getting better. It is not normal yet, but it is improving due to the local authorities. It is incomparable to the occupation, which was very scary. The Rashists [a portmanteau of ‘Russian fascists’] are barbarians in the truest sense of the word.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYBLd_0jBEI20u00
A destroyed Russian tank in the Kherson region. Courtesy of Tom Mutch

Ukrainian troops are eager to declare victory in the region. Oleksandr—Ukrainian troops generally do not give last names for security reasons—a military medic from the 96th battalion, recalled how his unit was forced to retreat from the town when it came under Russian encirclement. They were forced to make a dangerous breakout from their positions with nothing but machine guns, unsupported by artillery or armored vehicles. Now, his unit is returning in triumph.

“I don’t think it, I know that it is just a question of time,” he says when asked whether he thinks Ukraine will be able to take back all the land currently under Russian occupation. “Everything will be well; everything will be Ukraine. We just need to do the work, wait, do everything right. It’s our land, we have what to stand for, what to defend it for. And if it comes to that, we have what to die for, so everything will be well.”

Yet the scars of Russian occupation can still be found everywhere. Many of the roads and fields in the region are littered with explosive debris that will take years to properly dispose of. In the basement of the school, the occupiers had left a chilling message for the local population. On one of the walls, they had painted a giant Z, and scribbled underneath “We will soon be back.” It is now the job of Oleksandr and his fellow troops to ensure this never happens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tg6hP_0jBEI20u00
Z symbol and message left on school wall in Kherson oblast. Courtesy Tom Mutch

Comments / 14

Sugar Boo
2d ago

I support Ukraine. these nasty Russians that treated the people of cruelty will get back 10x the punishment by God. He sees everything. they thought it was done in secret, but no, it hasn't. I pray for Ukraine, and everyone. not one of us deserves this from any lunatic leader. everything was fine until the greed of the few, and now they want the people to suffer!!! BULL****.

Reply(1)
22
Related
TheDailyBeast

Powerful American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
People

Jailed American Sarah Krivanek Writes from Russian Penal Colony: 'My Soul Is in Torment'

PEOPLE has exclusively obtained four letters that 46-year-old American Sarah Krivanek addressed to loved ones back home, expressing concern for how she'll return to the U.S. when her sentence ends In letters sent to loved ones back home, jailed American Sarah Krivanek writes: "my soul is in torment." Krivanek, 46, is serving a one-year, three-month sentence in a remote Russian penal colony in connection with domestic assault charges that stemmed from a November 2021 dispute in Moscow. She told the court that she was defending herself from repeated...
Business Insider

Putin ally running Russian mercenary army celebrates gruesome video that appears to show soldier who defected to Ukraine being executed by sledgehammer

A video shared on Saturday appears to show the brutal execution of Russian soldier Yevgeniy Nuzhin. Nuzhin said he was recruited to Russia's Wagner Group and surrendered to Ukraine in September. But the video suggests he was recaptured. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group's founder, celebrated it. A video shared on a...
Newsweek

Video Shows Ukraine Destroy Three Russian Tanks as Putin's Soldiers Flee

New combat footage continues to emerge from the battlefield in Ukraine, with a recent video showing a successful strike on Russian tanks. The clip was posted to Twitter by the official account of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Saturday. Roughly 2 minutes in length, the video is shot from a birds-eye view and shows a convoy of three Russian tanks making their way through the Ukrainian countryside.
The US Sun

Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson

RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
France 24

'Cannon fodder': Why elite Russian soldiers serving in Ukraine are angry

Soldiers from the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade, an elite corps of the Russian army, published an open letter on Sunday denouncing their superiors for using them as cannon fodder in Ukraine. The criticism dominated Russian media so much that it provoked a response – the first since the beginning of hostilities – from the ministry of defence.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy