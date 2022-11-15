ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right Statehouse Candidates Won Big—Unopposed

By Kelly Weill
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jRa4_0jBEI0FS00
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

While Democratic candidates exceeded expectations in last week’s primary elections, state legislators with far-right ties amassed a quiet series of victories.

In May, the social justice nonprofit Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights (IREHR) released a troubling study of the country’s statehouses. IREHR’s survey identified 875 state legislators as members of far-right Facebook groups—21.74 percent of the country’s Republican state lawmakers. The midterm election did little to oust them from office. As of Monday afternoon, 97 percent of the fringe candidates who were up for election won their races.

Devin Burghart, IREHR’s executive director, said the win rate (currently 497 victories and 15 losses) represents “a pretty remarkable winning percentage. I think that’s larger than incumbency, generally.” (In 2020, 93 percent of incumbents won re-election, according to Ballotpedia.)

Those statehouse victories cut against the national-level narrative of the 2022 midterms as a Democratic win.

Far-right candidates aren’t necessarily running on broadly popular messages. Many oppose abortion rights, which most Americans support, or have connections to controversial groups, like extreme militia organizations. But oftentimes, the records of extremist candidates went under-examined.

“At a state level, where the far-right candidates were challenged on their far-right participation, they tended to lose,” Burghart told The Daily Beast.

But many of those candidates never saw a debate stage. Of the 875 lawmakers included in the IREHR’s report in May, “575 were up for re-election. Of those, 190 had no challenger whatsoever. 230 of them didn’t have a Democratic challenger,” Burghart said.

The IREHR conducted its initial survey by compiling a list of nearly 800 far-right Facebook groups dedicated to causes ranging from militias, to bigoted conspiracy theories, to abortion bans. While the 875 lawmakers who’d joined the groups by no means represent the full extent of the nation’s fringe-friendly politicians (many candidates are savvy enough to clear their Facebook history before running), they reveal a sample of legislators’ digital diet.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade this year placed a new urgency on state legislative races, removing federal abortion protections and allowing states to pass laws banning or enshrining certain reproductive rights. Civil rights watchdogs also warned that the Supreme Court ruling clears the way for similar decisions that would roll back federal protections for LGBTQ people and people of color, relegating their rights to state lawmakers. Even without the rulings, some state legislatures have taken recent aim at those communities, passing bans on gender-affirming care and gag rules against discussing topics related to race and gender in schools.

Many of those efforts remain underway in statehouses, even if a renewed Democratic majority in the Senate would currently block such laws at a national level.

“I think it’s a reminder that while there’s been a lot of effort at the national level to deal with some of the more high-profile candidates, that over the past few years, the problem of the far right has burrowed into state legislatures,” Burghart said. “It’s a problem where people haven’t yet stepped up and engaged to the degree I think is necessary to grapple with this problem.”

Comments / 3

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds

The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
COLORADO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
ALASKA STATE
CBS Philly

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
BuzzFeed News

Live Results: 2022 Midterm Elections

Americans are voting in the 2022 midterms Tuesday, and which party controls Congress — and with that, the trajectory of the country for at least the next two years — will be decided. If Republicans take over the House of Representatives as polling suggests, President Joe Biden and...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy