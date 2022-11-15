Read full article on original website
This $380K Porsche-Built VW Van for Sale Is a Wonderful, Speedy Brick in the Wind
One of only a handful in the world, this VW T3 van for sale has an incredible backstory and Porsche racing pedigree.
Volkswagen Electric Cars To Get New Names
Naming cars can be tricky, and sometimes automakers don't get it right in the first place. Volkswagen has bet its future on electric vehicles, and with that comes whole new naming conventions to get consumers excited about the next best thing. Unfortunately, VW hasn't always hit the nail on the head, like when the ID.4 was initially called the ID. Crozz. Luckily, VW saw through its faults and is brainstorming new naming conventions to make the models consistent across the board.
The 2023 Nissan Versa Is Officially The Cheapest Four-Door Sedan In The USA
The Nissan Versa is once again the cheapest four-door sedan you can buy in the US, with a starting price of only $15,730. The cost of vehicles has risen dramatically in recent months, partly due to parts shortages and global logistics issues. The US' unchecked dealer system is also making the most out of the lack of supply versus demand, and recent research shows that customers are willing to pay up to five figures above sticker.
topgear.com
Volkswagen’s new US-only brand Scout is getting closer to reality
The re-born Scout brand will produce rugged, all-electric trucks and SUVs. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. As you may or may not be aware, Volkswagen now owns the rights to the name ‘Scout’ that previously adorned...
Drako Dragon SUV Has 2,000 HP And Can Do A Quarter-Mile In 9 Seconds
Drako Motors, a luxury sports car manufacturer based in San Jose, California, has just revealed its long-awaited Dragon all-electric super SUV, and it makes the Tesla Model X Plaid look utterly dull. Described by the company as "the most powerful, quickest, and fastest production hyper-luxury SUV in history," the Dragon is here to take luxury electric mobility to new heights.
Honda Accord Vs. Toyota Camry Comparison: Keeping The Sedan Alive
High-selling mid-size sedans are rare, but the two models that have maintained relevancy in this shrinking segment are the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. Last year, they were the only two sedans of this size to make the top 25 bestsellers list in the USA, and they've continued finding thousands of homes this year. Now that Honda has come out with an all-new Accord, it's the perfect opportunity to see if it can topple the ubiquitous Camry.
Euro-Spec Toyota Prius Breaks Cover As PHEV With Sleek Design Language
The European market has been given its first official look at the all-new fifth-generation Toyota Prius, and based on the design alone, it looks like no punches are being pulled. This time, Toyota has opted for a more coupe-like silhouette for the exterior styling. Like the Toyota Corolla, the Prius...
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
Drop-Top Genesis X Convertible Concept Stuns Malibu
Can Genesis build some pretty concept cars, or what? Following the acclaimed Genesis X Concept and X Speedium Concept, the South Korean luxury automaker acclaimed Genesis X Concept and X Speedium Concept, the South Korean luxury automaker has unveiled the X Convertible ahead of the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. This latest concept takes the drop-dead gorgeous styling from the previous two and applies it to a drop-top configuration.
Drako Motors Teases 2,000-HP Dragon Electric Super-SUV
Drako Motors has again teased the 2,000-horsepower Dragon electric super-SUV on its social media channels, just days before its November 17 reveal. The latest image doesn't give much away, but it's clear to see this all-electric SUV will be a truly striking machine. Sporting gullwing doors like the Tesla Model X, the Dragon appears to have a sleek, low-slung appearance reminiscent of the recently revealed Ferrari Purosangue.
2024 Audi Q8 e-tron And Q8 Sportback e-tron Debut As The e-tron's Replacement
New tri-motor SQ8 e-tron (496 hp and 718 lb-ft) Larger battery pack provides more than 300 miles of EPA range. Audi has been building dedicated battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for roughly four years - notwithstanding the Audi A3 e-tron that shared a platform with the regular A3. The full BEV lineup started with the basic e-tron, and its name became the basis for all models that came after. But the e-tron has now been facelifted, and with it, Audi has rechristened it the Q8 e-tron, replete with a Q8 e-tron Sportback coupe-SUV sibling.
Porsche Seeks Approval For Nurburgring Record Taycan Turbo S Performance Kit Outside Germany
The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is in the books as a Nurburging record holder. It now holds the EV record with a time of 7:33.350, having bested the Tesla Model S Plaid record set in 2021 by around two seconds. To do it, Porsche needed some secret sauce. Now, Autocar says the secret sauce could leave German borders for the first time soon.
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid
We caught the first glimpse of the new 11th-generation Honda Accord back in July 2022 when design drawings were leaked and in October, Honda teased the final design with images of the front, rear, and interior. Now the Accord is here in all its glory and the sharp new suit may be the most dynamic we've yet seen on the Accord. The lines are taut and the refreshingly simple front end loses the multi-plane fussiness and chrome unibrow of its predecessor. It follows several design cues laid down by the latest CR-V and Civic but has its own distinct personality.
Tesla Model 3 And Model Y Earn Eight Times More Per Car Than Anything Toyota Builds
Tesla is on a roll, gaining momentum with every passing day, and it now seems that the American EV manufacturer's vehicles are eight times more profitable than Toyota's. This is despite selling less than a seventh of the volume Toyota manages. How is this possible? Numerous factors are at play here, and most of them work against Toyota but to Tesla's advantage.
Top Speed
Teaser Previews The First Scout EV Off-Roaders Powered By Volkswagen
Six months ago, Volkswagen announced its decision to offer both an electric pick-up truck and a rugged off-roader under the Scout name. At the time, Herbert Diess, then head of Volkswagen, explained that the electrification of the automotive industry offered a historic opportunity for the Volkswagen Group to enter the highly attractive electric pick-up and SUV segment. Volkswagen had not been able to get a foot in the market until recently and therefore did not even offer its Amarok pick-up in North America. A first teaser image now tells us that its new effort to capitalize on the segment with Scout Motors is on the way.
WATCH: Rimac Nevera Becomes Fastest Electric Production Car In The World With Record Of 258 MPH
The Rimac Nevera is now officially the fastest electric production vehicle in the world after it set a top speed record of 258 mph. For our European readers, that's 412 kph. This follows the record that the Nevera set in August last year when it became the quickest accelerating car ever with a 0-60 mph time of 1.85 seconds and a quarter-mile record of 8.582 seconds.
Volkswagen Has Delivered Half A Million Electric Vehicles Across The World
Volkswagen is celebrating a massive milestone, announcing that it has officially delivered 500,000 ID. models across the globe. While that pales in comparison with Tesla's numbers - the Fremont factory recently reached the two million milestone- the German automaker has only recently thrown its weight behind the EV movement. "Delivery...
5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022
The best used luxury compact SUVs over $25,000 include the 2019 Porsche Macan, 2019 BMW X3, 2019 Audi Q5, 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the 2016 Lexus NX. The post 5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
LEAKED: Smart #3 EV Crossover Looks Very Impressive
Images of the upcoming Smart #3 have been leaked via IT Home through Chinese homologation filings and let us see that the brand has come a long way from its fan-favorite microsized two-seaters. The new electric crossover shows off some sleek design cues that draw strong inspiration from its German parent company's current EVs, such as the Mercedes EQA.
Swiss Technology Firm Claims The Ability To Recharge An EV Battery To 80% In Just 72 Seconds
The Swiss technology company Morand has invented a new battery technology that claims the ability to recharge an electric car's battery to 80% in just 72 seconds. This could not only revolutionize the automotive industry but most likely every sector that will need batteries in the future. The tech is...
