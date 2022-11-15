Read full article on original website
Dissection
DC heart surgeon Dr. Steven Leeds is suddenly besieged by a handful of immensely complicated heart attack and stroke cases, all caused by a rare arterial injury--a dissection. And all the victims have first received innocuous-looking cards announcing: "Your heart attack/stroke will arrive within one hour!" Private detective Kirk Miner...
The Punk Rock Politics of Joe Strummer
Joe Strummer was one of the twentieth century's iconic rock'n'roll rebels. As frontperson, spokesperson and chief lyricist for The Clash, he played a major role in politicising a generation through some of the most powerful protest songs of the era, songs like 'White Riot', 'English Civil War' and 'London Calling'. At the heart of this protest was the struggle for social justice and equality.
