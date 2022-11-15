ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, ending a historic run as the first woman with the gavel and making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections.
Poll: Religious Americans less worried about climate change

NEW YORK — Most adults in the United States – including a large majority of Christians and people who identify with other religions – consider the Earth sacred and believe God gave humans a duty to care for it. But highly religious Americans – those who pray...
Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring 'woke' education

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — A federal judge in Florida on Thursday blocked a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a temporary injunction against the so-called “Stop Woke” act in a ruling that called the...
