Trump bid nets tough reaction from some former media friends
NEW YORK — Not all of his friends have abandoned him, but the harsh media reaction to former President Donald Trump's announcement that he's seeking the top office again illustrates that if he wants his old job back, he has a lot of convincing to do. Just glance at...
Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, ending a historic run as the first woman with the gavel and making way for a new generation to steer the party after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections.
Michelle Obama opens tour for new book, 'The Light We Carry'
WASHINGTON — Michelle Obama says it helps to focus on what you can control when you feel out of control. Among the things she could control during the death and isolation of the pandemic, the racial unrest and threats to democracy were her spools of yarn and her knitting needles.
Poll: Religious Americans less worried about climate change
NEW YORK — Most adults in the United States – including a large majority of Christians and people who identify with other religions – consider the Earth sacred and believe God gave humans a duty to care for it. But highly religious Americans – those who pray...
Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring 'woke' education
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — A federal judge in Florida on Thursday blocked a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in colleges. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a temporary injunction against the so-called “Stop Woke” act in a ruling that called the...
