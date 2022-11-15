Read full article on original website
Pat White Picks Who He Would Make the Next Head Coach of West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, former West Virginia star quarterback Pat White posted a message on his social media account, endorsing current President of the LSU Tiger Athletic Foundation Matt Borman to replace Shane Lyons as the next director of athletics at West Virginia University. We reached out...
Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director
Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
Odds to be West Virginia’s Head Coach Next Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to Shane Lyons being “forced to resign”, Neal Brown’s job status as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers was described by ESPN‘s Pete Thamel as “in flux.” Now, after Lyons’ dismissal, Brown’s seat went from being very hot to scorching!
Outlet Names Potential Replacements for Neal Brown and Shane Lyons
Morgantown, West Virginia – With Shane Lyons out as the director of athletics at West Virginia, it is only a matter of time before West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown follows suit. Sitting at 21-24, it is expected that Brown will be relieved of his duties following the 2022 season, regardless of the outcome of the team’s final two games.
Brown and Huggins Make Top Basketball and Football Head Coaching Duos List
(Image from The Weirton Daily Times) Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, Twitter sports phenomena Big Game Boomer released his newest poll ranking the “Top 50 Head Basketball/Football Coaching Duos.” In this poll, he has WVU’s duo of Bob Huggins and Neal Brown ranked 49th. So...
BREAKING: Director of Athletics at West Virginia Interim Named
Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported earlier, Shane Lyons is now out as the director of athletics at West Virginia University. According to ESPN, Rob Alsop, the current Vice President for Strategic Initiatives, will be named the interim AD. ESPN had the following to say about Alsop: “Alsop comes...
Texas A&M and West Virginia Deal for Jimbo Fisher?
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University will soon be on the search for a new head coach after Neal Brown is inevitably fired following the team’s final two games of the season. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is going through his worst season of his 13 years as a head coach, and the fanbase there desperately wants to fire him.
West Virginia’s Next Move
Morgantown, West Virginia – Make no mistake about it, today’s “forced resignation” of Shane Lyons has been in the works behind the scenes for a while now. And to be clear, Neal Brown has exactly a zero percent chance of remaining the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers following this season.
Neal Brown Discusses Shane Lyons’ Firing
Morgantown, West Virginia – For the first since Shane Lyons was “forced to resign” as the director of athletics at West Virginia University, head coach Neal Brown spoke to the media and discussed the situation. Brown, who appeared to be very somber when talking about it, had...
It Sure Sounds Like Hugh Freeze Would Consider West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Although Hugh Freeze recently agreed to a massive new 8-year contract through 2030 that’s fully guaranteed and averages just under $5 million per year, West Virginia could, and should attempt to, lure him to Morgantown to be the next head coach of the Mountaineers.
Why Tony Gibson Would Be the Perfect Fit at WVU
With Neal Brown’s days in Morgantown likely numbered following the firing of Shane Lyons, many are speculating who the next head coach of the Mountaineers will be. While names like Hugh Freeze and Jimbo Fisher would carry a lot of weight with them, there is one man who deserves recognition, but isn’t getting much of it.
Bob Huggins Recommended as the Next Director of Athletics at West Virginia by Fan Favorite
Morgantown, West Virginia – This morning was a glorious day for West Virginia fans as WVU’s director of athletics Shane Lyons was “forced to resign.” Now, the attention will turn to who will replace Lyons as the university’s AD. One former West Virginia coach believes...
West Virginia’s Shane Lyons Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, it was announced that West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, has been fired from the university. MetroNews, who broke the story, has said that a nationwide search will begin for Lyons’ replacement and that Neal Brown’s performance will be evaluated. If Brown is fired, the new director of athletics will make the hire.
WVU Could Owe Shane Lyons A Lot of Money
West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons was forced to resign yesterday, according to a story first broke by Hoppy Kerchival of MetroNews. Lyons, who has been WVU’s athletic director since 2015, was let go mostly due to his extension of Neal Brown that will ultimately cost the university nearly $20 million.
What Today Means For Neal Brown at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers can win their final two games of the regular season and win a bowl game to go 7-6 on the season and Neal Brown still will not be the head coach next season. In a statement released today, university president E....
Pat McAfee to Coach Texas Basketball Team Tonight?
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University alum Pat McAfee appears to be somehow involved with the Texas Longhorns basketball team. In a just-released video on social media, McAfee said the following: “Let’s Go Texas! Honored to coach this team. Tonight we find out what we are. Where we are. And who we are.”
West Virginia Native Enters the Transfer Portal
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier this evening, WVU tight end Corbin Page announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal via Twitter. Page, who was the former #1 high school player in the state of West Virginia, had the following to say about his departure from the team: “First, I would like to thank West Virginia football for the opportunity I was blessed with and having the chance to compete at such a high level. Morgantown has become a special place to me and I’ve made great memories and friendships! After talking to family and coaches, I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal with 3 and 1/2 years of eligibility. I am excited to see what the future holds!”
Pat McAfee Shares His Thoughts on Shane Lyons Being Forced to Resign
Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported this morning, Shane Lyons was forced to resign as the director of athletics at West Virginia University. Pat McAfee, the former West Virginia punter/kicker turned media personality, shared his thoughts on Lyons’ resigning:. “I don’t have a relationship with anybody in WVU...
Neal Brown’s Decision to Not Name Starter
During his weekly press conference today, Neal Brown did not name a starting quarterback for WVU’s matchup against Kansas State on Saturday. Following a bad start by J.T. Daniels, backup Garrett Greene entered the game last weekend and led the Mountaineers to a 23-20 win over Oklahoma. With this...
Despite Slow Start, West Virginia Basketball Dominates
Morgantown, West Virginia – WVU had a slow start in the first half, trailing Morehead State for much of the first half, but they got it done, winning 75-57 in Morgantown. West Virginia started the game with 5 early turnovers but only committed 10 when the game came to a close.
