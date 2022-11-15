An influx of flu and Respiratory Syncytial virus, or RSV, cases in children is causing UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill to open up more beds. A release from UNC Health on Thursday said the main hospital building recently created a “Pediatric Surge Unit” on its sixth floor in order to provide more care space for children suffering from the common respiratory illnesses. Six more beds became available thanks to the unit on Wednesday, with the aim of providing some relief to UNC Children’s Hospital, which is at capacity from flu and RSV cases to young patients.

