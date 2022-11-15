ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

Sentnor Propels UNC Women’s Soccer into NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16

A pair of sensational goals from redshirt freshman striker Ally Sentnor helped the UNC women’s soccer team reach the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 Thursday night, as the No. 2 seed Tar Heels defeated No. 7 seed Georgia 3-1 at Dorrance Field. Thursday night’s performance marked the second straight...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Building Blocker

Paul Hoolahan was one of the Carolina building blocks. Back in the fall of 1970, I was covering UNC sports for the Daily Tar Heel. After practice one day, senior offensive lineman Paul Hoolahan stopped me and said, “Watch out for the Tar Heels this season.”. I wanted to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Women’s Basketball Trounces South Carolina State in Chapel Hill

The No. 13 UNC women’s basketball had no trouble against South Carolina State in Carmichael Arena Wednesday, easily dispatching the Bulldogs 93-25. Junior guard Deja Kelly missed her first game as a Tar Heel, sitting out as a precaution after sustaining an ankle injury earlier in the season. Sophomore Destiny Adams started in her place, and made her first collegiate start one to remember. After scoring 10 points against TCU last weekend, Adams more than doubled that output with a career-high 23 points on 10-14 shooting in just 21 minutes.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

Duke basketball must make change in starting lineup

It is time for the Duke basketball team to make a change in the starting lineup. Tuesday’s night loss to Kansas singled that it’s time for the Duke basketball team to adjust its starting lineup. Head coach Jon Scheyer rolled with a starting five of Jeremy Roach, Tyrese...
DURHAM, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Home visit for Williams gives Tar Heels legend time to reflect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — College basketball coaching legend Roy Williams was back in his hometown Sunday, presenting the Most Valuable Player award at the Asheville Championship. Williams, who won three national championships at North Carolina as a head coach, finished with 903 victories, fifth on the all-time list of Division I men’s coaches.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Notes From the Field: I Think Being a Food Critic Would Be Fun

Erin Matson is a Tar Heel, world-class athlete, team player and champion. Here, in “Notes From the Field,” she’ll be sharing some of her thoughts in an ongoing series set to cover anything and everything on her mind. You can find the full series so far here, on Chapelboro.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Weekend Around The Hill: November 18 – November 20

Check out the fun and exciting events happening around our community this weekend!. Friday, November 18 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 19 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Start your holiday shopping early with the Alternative Gift Market at the United Church of Chapel Hill. Vendors...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Surge of Flu, RSV Cases in Children Lead UNC Hospitals to Open More Beds

An influx of flu and Respiratory Syncytial virus, or RSV, cases in children is causing UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill to open up more beds. A release from UNC Health on Thursday said the main hospital building recently created a “Pediatric Surge Unit” on its sixth floor in order to provide more care space for children suffering from the common respiratory illnesses. Six more beds became available thanks to the unit on Wednesday, with the aim of providing some relief to UNC Children’s Hospital, which is at capacity from flu and RSV cases to young patients.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: My New Head Canon

It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic hits performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes five members of the School of Rock House Band: JJ Helbert, Hazen Johnson, Libby Miller, Asher Simon, and Phillip Webb. They chat about their recent mini-tour, which took them to Virginia Beach (in the middle of a tornado) – and we’re also joined by School of Rock owner/GM David Joseph, who chats about upcoming shows. The next one is Black Friday, November 25, at Cats Cradle.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy