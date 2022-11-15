Read full article on original website
chapelboro.com
Sentnor Propels UNC Women’s Soccer into NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16
A pair of sensational goals from redshirt freshman striker Ally Sentnor helped the UNC women’s soccer team reach the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 Thursday night, as the No. 2 seed Tar Heels defeated No. 7 seed Georgia 3-1 at Dorrance Field. Thursday night’s performance marked the second straight...
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Jones Angell on Football, Basketball, and Drake Maye’s Heisman Hopes
Voice of the Tar Heels Jones Angell joins Aaron to preview a busy weekend: UNC football on Saturday, and UNC basketball on Sunday.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Battling Complacency, Looking for Revenge Against Georgia Tech
The Coastal may be clinched, but Carolina is far from done. That’s the message being put out by the UNC coaching staff this week as the Tar Heels prepare to host Georgia Tech Saturday night. There’s plenty of motivation to be found simply by looking at last year’s game...
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Building Blocker
Paul Hoolahan was one of the Carolina building blocks. Back in the fall of 1970, I was covering UNC sports for the Daily Tar Heel. After practice one day, senior offensive lineman Paul Hoolahan stopped me and said, “Watch out for the Tar Heels this season.”. I wanted to...
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Trounces South Carolina State in Chapel Hill
The No. 13 UNC women’s basketball had no trouble against South Carolina State in Carmichael Arena Wednesday, easily dispatching the Bulldogs 93-25. Junior guard Deja Kelly missed her first game as a Tar Heel, sitting out as a precaution after sustaining an ankle injury earlier in the season. Sophomore Destiny Adams started in her place, and made her first collegiate start one to remember. After scoring 10 points against TCU last weekend, Adams more than doubled that output with a career-high 23 points on 10-14 shooting in just 21 minutes.
CBS Sports
Duke vs. Kansas: Live game updates, college basketball scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
In the first game of the season between top-10 teams, No. 6 Kansas jumped out to a 33-29 halftime lead over No. 7 Duke in the Champions Classic. Junior forward Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 10 points in the half and Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar added seven. KU's...
Duke basketball must make change in starting lineup
It is time for the Duke basketball team to make a change in the starting lineup. Tuesday’s night loss to Kansas singled that it’s time for the Duke basketball team to adjust its starting lineup. Head coach Jon Scheyer rolled with a starting five of Jeremy Roach, Tyrese...
WRAL
Former NC State player charged with threatening current NC State coach
Former NC State football player Joseph Boletepeli has been charged with communicating threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren. Former NC State football player Joseph Boletepeli has been charged with communicating threats to current NC State Coach Dave Doeren.
alamancenews.com
3A Playoffs, 3rd Round: Eastern (11-1) highly rated, gets to play at home
This is no time for a football hangover for Eastern Alamance. The Eagles have more to accomplish, so they can’t dwell on the past. “Coach (John) Kirby really gets us straight,” quarterback Jason Ball said in an interview with The Alamance News. “We’re back to work.”
Kingsport Times-News
Home visit for Williams gives Tar Heels legend time to reflect
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — College basketball coaching legend Roy Williams was back in his hometown Sunday, presenting the Most Valuable Player award at the Asheville Championship. Williams, who won three national championships at North Carolina as a head coach, finished with 903 victories, fifth on the all-time list of Division I men’s coaches.
chapelboro.com
Notes From the Field: I Think Being a Food Critic Would Be Fun
Erin Matson is a Tar Heel, world-class athlete, team player and champion. Here, in “Notes From the Field,” she’ll be sharing some of her thoughts in an ongoing series set to cover anything and everything on her mind. You can find the full series so far here, on Chapelboro.
Andretti Indoor Karting plans first NC location. Here’s where.
Topgolf is still under construction despite plans to open this summer.
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
chapelboro.com
Weekend Around The Hill: November 18 – November 20
Check out the fun and exciting events happening around our community this weekend!. Friday, November 18 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 19 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Start your holiday shopping early with the Alternative Gift Market at the United Church of Chapel Hill. Vendors...
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
chapelboro.com
Surge of Flu, RSV Cases in Children Lead UNC Hospitals to Open More Beds
An influx of flu and Respiratory Syncytial virus, or RSV, cases in children is causing UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill to open up more beds. A release from UNC Health on Thursday said the main hospital building recently created a “Pediatric Surge Unit” on its sixth floor in order to provide more care space for children suffering from the common respiratory illnesses. Six more beds became available thanks to the unit on Wednesday, with the aim of providing some relief to UNC Children’s Hospital, which is at capacity from flu and RSV cases to young patients.
chapelboro.com
Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: My New Head Canon
It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic hits performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes five members of the School of Rock House Band: JJ Helbert, Hazen Johnson, Libby Miller, Asher Simon, and Phillip Webb. They chat about their recent mini-tour, which took them to Virginia Beach (in the middle of a tornado) – and we’re also joined by School of Rock owner/GM David Joseph, who chats about upcoming shows. The next one is Black Friday, November 25, at Cats Cradle.
‘Insane!’ North Carolina family captures bear encounter during Tennessee vacation
The encounter happened Saturday morning in a cabin outside the city limits of Gatlinburg during the family’s vacation.
