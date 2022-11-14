Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Ultimate Program Changer
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his four seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout is certainly expensive and unfortunate, but keeping him is just not a viable option...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Reveals Uniform for K-State Game
Moments ago, the WVU Football team revealed their uniform for their matchup against Kansas State this Saturday. The Mountaineers will be wearing gold helmets, blue jerseys, and blue pants. West Virginia and Kansas State kickoff at 2 p.m. The game is set to broadcast on ESPN+.
connect-bridgeport.com
WVU Coach Bob Huggins Announces Highly Touted Transfer Portal Player has Enrolled at the University
West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced that Jose Perez has enrolled at WVU for the upcoming spring semester. His eligibility status for games and practices will be determined at a later date. “Jose certainly gives us more fire power for our team,” Huggins said. “He’s...
voiceofmotown.com
Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director
Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
voiceofmotown.com
Odds to be West Virginia’s Head Coach Next Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to Shane Lyons being “forced to resign”, Neal Brown’s job status as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers was described by ESPN‘s Pete Thamel as “in flux.” Now, after Lyons’ dismissal, Brown’s seat went from being very hot to scorching!
voiceofmotown.com
Despite Slow Start, West Virginia Basketball Dominates
Morgantown, West Virginia – WVU had a slow start in the first half, trailing Morehead State for much of the first half, but they got it done, winning 75-57 in Morgantown. West Virginia started the game with 5 early turnovers but only committed 10 when the game came to a close.
voiceofmotown.com
Why Tony Gibson Would Be the Perfect Fit at WVU
With Neal Brown’s days in Morgantown likely numbered following the firing of Shane Lyons, many are speculating who the next head coach of the Mountaineers will be. While names like Hugh Freeze and Jimbo Fisher would carry a lot of weight with them, there is one man who deserves recognition, but isn’t getting much of it.
voiceofmotown.com
Brown and Huggins Make Top Basketball and Football Head Coaching Duos List
(Image from The Weirton Daily Times) Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, Twitter sports phenomena Big Game Boomer released his newest poll ranking the “Top 50 Head Basketball/Football Coaching Duos.” In this poll, he has WVU’s duo of Bob Huggins and Neal Brown ranked 49th. So...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU F Patrick Suemnick Dressed, Warming Up Before Morehead State Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — About 75 minutes before West Virginia and Morehead State tip-off, WVU F Patrick Suemnick was warming up before the game. Suemnick has missed the first two games of the season due to a preseason knee injury. If Suemnick is ready to go, he’ll make his debut...
voiceofmotown.com
Texas A&M and West Virginia Deal for Jimbo Fisher?
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University will soon be on the search for a new head coach after Neal Brown is inevitably fired following the team’s final two games of the season. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is going through his worst season of his 13 years as a head coach, and the fanbase there desperately wants to fire him.
wvsportsnow.com
2024 4-Star C JT Rock Talks Recent West Virginia Visit
2024 4-star center JT Rock recently took a visit to West Virginia on the weekend of Nov. 4. Rock discussed his visit with WV Sports Now. “During the visit, we got to watch the team practice. We got a tour of the WVU Coliseum, the practice facility, and weight room. We met with the strength coach, the coaching staff and the academic advisors for men’s basketball,” he said.
voiceofmotown.com
Pat McAfee to Coach Texas Basketball Team Tonight?
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University alum Pat McAfee appears to be somehow involved with the Texas Longhorns basketball team. In a just-released video on social media, McAfee said the following: “Let’s Go Texas! Honored to coach this team. Tonight we find out what we are. Where we are. And who we are.”
voiceofmotown.com
It Sure Sounds Like Hugh Freeze Would Consider West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Although Hugh Freeze recently agreed to a massive new 8-year contract through 2030 that’s fully guaranteed and averages just under $5 million per year, West Virginia could, and should attempt to, lure him to Morgantown to be the next head coach of the Mountaineers.
voiceofmotown.com
Outlet Names Potential Replacements for Neal Brown and Shane Lyons
Morgantown, West Virginia – With Shane Lyons out as the director of athletics at West Virginia, it is only a matter of time before West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown follows suit. Sitting at 21-24, it is expected that Brown will be relieved of his duties following the 2022 season, regardless of the outcome of the team’s final two games.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Discusses Shane Lyons’ Firing
Morgantown, West Virginia – For the first since Shane Lyons was “forced to resign” as the director of athletics at West Virginia University, head coach Neal Brown spoke to the media and discussed the situation. Brown, who appeared to be very somber when talking about it, had...
West Virginia school up for auction
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
CBS Sports
West Virginia vs. Morehead State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Morehead State 2-1; West Virginia 2-0 The West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the Morehead State Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers will be hoping to build upon the 84-67 win they picked up against Morehead State when they previously played in March of last year.
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
