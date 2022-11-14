ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

West Virginia’s Ultimate Program Changer

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his four seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout is certainly expensive and unfortunate, but keeping him is just not a viable option...
WVU Reveals Uniform for K-State Game

Moments ago, the WVU Football team revealed their uniform for their matchup against Kansas State this Saturday. The Mountaineers will be wearing gold helmets, blue jerseys, and blue pants. West Virginia and Kansas State kickoff at 2 p.m. The game is set to broadcast on ESPN+.
Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director

Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
Odds to be West Virginia’s Head Coach Next Season

Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to Shane Lyons being “forced to resign”, Neal Brown’s job status as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers was described by ESPN‘s Pete Thamel as “in flux.” Now, after Lyons’ dismissal, Brown’s seat went from being very hot to scorching!
Despite Slow Start, West Virginia Basketball Dominates

Morgantown, West Virginia – WVU had a slow start in the first half, trailing Morehead State for much of the first half, but they got it done, winning 75-57 in Morgantown. West Virginia started the game with 5 early turnovers but only committed 10 when the game came to a close.
Why Tony Gibson Would Be the Perfect Fit at WVU

With Neal Brown’s days in Morgantown likely numbered following the firing of Shane Lyons, many are speculating who the next head coach of the Mountaineers will be. While names like Hugh Freeze and Jimbo Fisher would carry a lot of weight with them, there is one man who deserves recognition, but isn’t getting much of it.
Texas A&M and West Virginia Deal for Jimbo Fisher?

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University will soon be on the search for a new head coach after Neal Brown is inevitably fired following the team’s final two games of the season. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is going through his worst season of his 13 years as a head coach, and the fanbase there desperately wants to fire him.
2024 4-Star C JT Rock Talks Recent West Virginia Visit

2024 4-star center JT Rock recently took a visit to West Virginia on the weekend of Nov. 4. Rock discussed his visit with WV Sports Now. “During the visit, we got to watch the team practice. We got a tour of the WVU Coliseum, the practice facility, and weight room. We met with the strength coach, the coaching staff and the academic advisors for men’s basketball,” he said.
Pat McAfee to Coach Texas Basketball Team Tonight?

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University alum Pat McAfee appears to be somehow involved with the Texas Longhorns basketball team. In a just-released video on social media, McAfee said the following: “Let’s Go Texas! Honored to coach this team. Tonight we find out what we are. Where we are. And who we are.”
It Sure Sounds Like Hugh Freeze Would Consider West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Although Hugh Freeze recently agreed to a massive new 8-year contract through 2030 that’s fully guaranteed and averages just under $5 million per year, West Virginia could, and should attempt to, lure him to Morgantown to be the next head coach of the Mountaineers.
Outlet Names Potential Replacements for Neal Brown and Shane Lyons

Morgantown, West Virginia – With Shane Lyons out as the director of athletics at West Virginia, it is only a matter of time before West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown follows suit. Sitting at 21-24, it is expected that Brown will be relieved of his duties following the 2022 season, regardless of the outcome of the team’s final two games.
Neal Brown Discusses Shane Lyons’ Firing

Morgantown, West Virginia – For the first since Shane Lyons was “forced to resign” as the director of athletics at West Virginia University, head coach Neal Brown spoke to the media and discussed the situation. Brown, who appeared to be very somber when talking about it, had...
West Virginia school up for auction

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA

