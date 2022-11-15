ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama Says Trump’s 2016 Election Win ‘Still Hurts’

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
Michelle Obama says Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory “still hurts” and made her question how significant her husband’s time in the White House had really been. Speaking to the BBC Tuesday ahead of the release of her new book, The Light We Carry, the former first lady spoke about the feelings of despair she felt after Trump’s win, which left her wondering if Barack Obama’s administration had mattered. “When I’m in my darkest moment, right, my most irrational place, I could say: ‘Well maybe not, maybe we weren’t good enough.’” Obama said she was ultimately consoled by the thought that “today there’s a whole world of young people who are thinking differently about themselves because of the work that we’ve done.” Her comments came ahead of Trump’s expected 2024 presidential race announcement.

DETROIT, MI
