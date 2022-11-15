Reports are showing that all rent costs across the nation are dropping. They have dipped down due to the pandemic, except Tucson prices just keep on rising. The rent is up 1500 a month . California prices are insane, says Yusuh Saleh “Arizona was an affordable place, but the more we live here, the trade-off isn’t as good.” It’s found that a company called Rent has been raising Tucson prices every month since last November. Recent reports have shown that the rent prices have raised up to 15% with studio-912$/+10% 1 bed-1025/+12 2 beds-1292/+15. “Hopefully Tucson will start to see that moderation,” said Jon Leckie, a rent researcher.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO