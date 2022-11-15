Read full article on original website
azpm.org
The Buzz: Sunshine Mile project complete after years of work
Downtown Tucson is seen in the distance from the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Country Club Road. Your browser does not support the audio element. On its face, the widening of Broadway Boulevard between Country Club Road and Euclid Avenue does not look like a long-running project. Construction began in 2019 and officials held a ribbon cutting in October.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
New security business opens in Tucson
Lionheart Security Services expanded into Tucson, bringing its customer service-focused security, training and consulting to the area. Since its inception in 2010, Lionheart Security Services has strived to meet and exceed client expectations. CEO Bill Herzog said they accomplish this by utilizing internal and external active management techniques focusing their...
roselawgroupreporter.com
New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification
Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
SignalsAZ
Tucson Fire Station 8 Grand Opening
The City of Tucson and Tucson Delivers program celebrated the grand opening of Fire Station 8 on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at its new location, 1025 W. Prince Road. This is the second of five new Tucson Fire Department (TFD) stations to be constructed with voter-approved Tucson Delivers sales tax funds. The 14,000-square feet station features the latest technology in firefighting living/work space.
shsthepapercut.com
Tucson Rent Is Rising
Reports are showing that all rent costs across the nation are dropping. They have dipped down due to the pandemic, except Tucson prices just keep on rising. The rent is up 1500 a month . California prices are insane, says Yusuh Saleh “Arizona was an affordable place, but the more we live here, the trade-off isn’t as good.” It’s found that a company called Rent has been raising Tucson prices every month since last November. Recent reports have shown that the rent prices have raised up to 15% with studio-912$/+10% 1 bed-1025/+12 2 beds-1292/+15. “Hopefully Tucson will start to see that moderation,” said Jon Leckie, a rent researcher.
Denver sandwich chain Quiznos plans major Arizona expansion
Denver-based quick-service sandwich chain Quiznos has signed a deal to swiftly grow the brand in Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Tucson man charged with bank robberies in Arizona, Texas
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing federal charges after he allegedly robbed two banks in two different states in September. Court documents say Sherman Edward Lester, Jr. ,45, robbed an GECU Credit Union at gunpoint in El Paso on Sept. 2. He also reportedly robbed...
El Tour de Tucson shares 2022 results
El Tour de Tucson's website released the standings for this year's event, with 20-year-old Sean Christian announced as the winner of the 102-mile set.
Tucson ban on landlords considering income could hobble its city budget
(The Center Square) - An Arizona lawmaker wants the state Attorney General's office to investigate an action taken by the City of Tucson. Arizona House Speaker-elect Ben Toma, R-Peoria, filed an SB 1487 complaint with the Arizona Attorney General on Wednesday, asking the office to investigate Tucson’s policy forbidding landlords from considering people’s sources of income on rental housing applications. Toma wants the Attorney General’s office to investigate whether this violates state law.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Made in Tucson Market is where the makers hang
Maybe it was the appearance of the T-Mobile booths. Or the growing preponderance of sunglass racks. Or maybe it was just the sheer crowd size at Tucson’s biannual Fourth Avenue Street Fair, which was beginning to resemble a sidewalk Coachella. Whatever the impetus, in 2017 a small group of...
travellemming.com
31 Best Tucson Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m a Tucson native and local foodie, and in this guide, I share the best Tucson restaurants for every budget and craving. Over the past 24 years, I’ve spent countless dollars eating throughout my hometown and am thrilled to share this list of my top places to eat.
azpm.org
Thousands prepare for 2022 El Tour de Tucson
The 39th El Tour de Tucson is this weekend. Arizona’s largest and longest-running bicycling event is held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving every year. The event also raises money for more than two dozen non-profits in Tucson and southern Arizona. El Tour brings 10,000 cyclists of all ages and...
iheart.com
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car
We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
Help Wanted: Workers remain in high demand across Pima County
Some big box retailers are hiring employees for the holiday season, but they’re not the only ones. Most industries continue to have a need for workers right now
orovalleyaz.gov
Agreement reached for Oro Valley Marketplace revitalization
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (Nov. 18, 2022) – During the November 10, 2022, Town Council Special Session, the Oro Valley Town Council approved zoning amendments and a revised master development plan for developer Town West Companies (Town West) to revitalize the Oro Valley Marketplace (12155 N. Oracle Road). The approved amendments and revisions reflect more than two years of effort, six neighborhood meetings, extensive technical review, numerous site inspections by decision makers and six public meeti.
KOLD-TV
Authorities respond to call on Pima Community College campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are responding to a call on the Pima Community College El Pueblo Campus on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. The public was urged to avoid the area, but authorities gave the “all clear” at around 4:45 p.m. This is a developing...
KVIA
Tucson man arrested for September GECU robbery
EL PASO, Texas -- Federal officials have arrested a Tucson man for the September robbery of a GECU in east El Paso. According to officials, 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. robbed the GECU credit union at gun point and got away with an undisclosed sum of money. Lester remains in...
El Jefe Cat Lounge announces plans to expand as full 'cat cafe'
Tucson cat lovers are about to get a new way to experience cats and coffee together: El Jefe Cat Lounge on Campbell Avenue near Fort Lowell Road is planning an expansion.
U.S. Border Patrol welcomes K9 Bear
The United States Border Patrol's Tucson Sector is welcoming a new member to its team. Agents say the K9 was donated from The Johnson Family Special Needs Trust.
thisistucson.com
16 places to donate food in Tucson this holiday season and beyond 🥫
#ThisIsTucson recently compiled a list of places to get free turkeys and other food this Thanksgiving but with the season of giving right around the corner, we wanted to also create a list of places where you can donate food. Keep in mind that many local churches and neighborhood centers...
