LITTLE FALLS – On Monday morning, November 14, 2022, Sandra J. Gosholok passed away at the age of 75, at MVHS, in the Town of New Hartford, New York. She was born on April 28, 1947, in Little Falls, New York, and is predeceased by her parents, John J. and Anna (Shwaykoski) Gosholok. Her beloved family survives her. She had last resided at Valley Health Services, at 690 West German Street, in Herkimer, New York.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO