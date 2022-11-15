Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
mylittlefalls.com
Holiday Happenings in Dolgeville
The Village of Dolgeville is bustling with activity for the upcoming holidays. With Christmas on Main planned for Saturday, November 26th, a fundraiser for new holiday light decorations and local businesses holding special events, the village is busy getting into the holiday spirit. Main Street Holiday Decoration Drive. Last fall,...
mylittlefalls.com
HCHC Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Elementary School Thanks-For Giving Food Drive
Photo submitted – Back row: Courtney Crozier, Ray Lenarcic, Melissa Baker, Kyle O’Brien. Front row: Student Council Elected Officials – Dylan Gray, Jenni Schmidtmann, Katelyn Elwood, Calvin Eakin. The Herkimer County Hunger Coalition’s call for area schools to participate in its annual Thanks-For-Giving Food Drive was answered...
mylittlefalls.com
Barbara B. Billings 1938 – 2022
Mrs. Barbara B. Billings, 84, most recently of Webster, Mass., formerly of Little Falls, N.Y., passed away on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Billings was born on June 9th, 1938, in Valois, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Miles J. Bond and Muriel V. Brown (Bennet). She was educated in Mohawk Schools.
mylittlefalls.com
Audrey E. Stowell 1944 – 2022
Audrey E. Stowell, 78, of Dolgeville, New York (Town of Oppenheim), passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home. She was born on March 22, 1944, in Gloversville, New York, and was the daughter of the late Harmon and Madeline Nayome (Praetorius) McCann. Audrey received her schooling from Johnstown High School.
WKTV
What will become of St. Luke's & St. E's?
What will become of St. Luke's Hospital? St. Elizabeth Medical Center?. As the shiny, new, Wynn Hospital continues to take shape in downtown Utica, by contrast, its two predecessors are really starting to look their ages.
mylittlefalls.com
Little Falls Public Library to Offer Free Social Security Information Program
The Little Falls Public Library is offering a free Social Security Information program on Tuesday, November 29th, from 6:00-7:00 PM for individuals ages 55-70. This one-hour financial education program is designed to help attendees learn how to maximize their Social Security benefits prior to collecting them. Get answers to some...
mylittlefalls.com
Larry C. Combs 1941 – 2022
Larry C. Combs, 81, of Port Leyden, New York, originally from Moorefield, WV, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Dolgeville, New York, at the home of his grandson, Justin Combs and Justin’s wife, Kayla Combs, who was Larry’s main caregiver. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded with the love and support of his family by his side.
mylittlefalls.com
MVCA schedules holiday events
The Selective Eye at Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts will be open Black Friday, November 25th, and Shop Local Saturday, November 26th, from Noon to 4 PM. Please stop in to see all the new original items from our artists and old favorites, updated for this season. HOLIDAY ART...
Deer runs through nursing home window in Johnstown
A deer reportedly ran through the parking lot of the Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown before busting through a window and running around inside.
WKTV
Member of Oneida County Sheriff's Office saves hurt owl in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- An investigator with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office happened upon an owl in need in Whitesboro Tuesday. The red phase screech owl was found by the side of the road by Investigator Constantine who was on his way home for dinner when he spotted the bird. The...
WRGB
Frustrations with progress in case against former Johnstown funeral home director
Frustrations are growing in Fulton County in the case against Brian Barnett, the owner and former director of the Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown. CBS 6 has spoken with multiple people close to the case and many feel the Fulton County DA’s Office is failing to act in a timely manner and is not keeping them informed on the status of the case.
mylittlefalls.com
Sandra J. Gosholok 1947 – 2022
LITTLE FALLS – On Monday morning, November 14, 2022, Sandra J. Gosholok passed away at the age of 75, at MVHS, in the Town of New Hartford, New York. She was born on April 28, 1947, in Little Falls, New York, and is predeceased by her parents, John J. and Anna (Shwaykoski) Gosholok. Her beloved family survives her. She had last resided at Valley Health Services, at 690 West German Street, in Herkimer, New York.
cnyhomepage.com
Do you know these men? UPD wants info in ongoing case
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WFXV) – The Utica Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is attempting to identify two men in an ongoing criminal case and is asking the public for any information they may have. If you know the individuals shown in the images below or have any information regarding...
WKTV
Listeria found in raw milk from Otsego County dairy farm
MARYLAND, N.Y. – Raw milk from a dairy farm in Otsego County was found to be contaminated with Listeria following an inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Department Commissioner Richard Ball warned customers on Thursday not to drink the unpasteurized raw milk from the...
How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...
UPDATE: The O’Gorman family will appear on “Family Feud” again tonight, Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. on WTVH (CBS 5) in the Syracuse area. A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud”...
WKTV
Grand opening of two Rome businesses set for Friday
ROME, N.Y. -- On Friday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for two Rome businesses, celebrating their grand openings. The Balanced Chef originally opened back in 2015 with a vision of putting a healthy twist on fast food, with portion-controlled ready-to-eat meals. They started out online, delivering meals to customers' homes. In March of 2021, they decided to open their first physical location in Rome.
WKTV
Davenport man accused of cutting power to ex's home
DAVENPORT, N.Y. – Corey Maraglio, 41, of Davenport, was arrested by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 7 after allegedly cutting the power to his ex-girlfriend's home. Deputies investigated after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had turned her power off as an attempt to make her leave...
Amsterdam cafe closing its doors after 3 years
Mundos Cafe, located at 240 Forest Avenue in Amsterdam, is permanently closing after three years. Owners Marcos and Irene Guillen made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Jail staff ignored warning signs before woman hanged herself in Justice Center cell, family says in lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County Justice Center employees ignoring a woman’s deteriorating mental health led to her death by suicide in a jail cell last September, a lawsuit filed in federal court claims. Angela Peng, 27, was found unconscious and unresponsive after she was jailed for a probation...
MCSO finds missing Nelliston man
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 49-year-old man.
