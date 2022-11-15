ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mylittlefalls.com

Holiday Happenings in Dolgeville

The Village of Dolgeville is bustling with activity for the upcoming holidays. With Christmas on Main planned for Saturday, November 26th, a fundraiser for new holiday light decorations and local businesses holding special events, the village is busy getting into the holiday spirit. Main Street Holiday Decoration Drive. Last fall,...
DOLGEVILLE, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Barbara B. Billings 1938 – 2022

Mrs. Barbara B. Billings, 84, most recently of Webster, Mass., formerly of Little Falls, N.Y., passed away on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Billings was born on June 9th, 1938, in Valois, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Miles J. Bond and Muriel V. Brown (Bennet). She was educated in Mohawk Schools.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Audrey E. Stowell 1944 – 2022

Audrey E. Stowell, 78, of Dolgeville, New York (Town of Oppenheim), passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home. She was born on March 22, 1944, in Gloversville, New York, and was the daughter of the late Harmon and Madeline Nayome (Praetorius) McCann. Audrey received her schooling from Johnstown High School.
DOLGEVILLE, NY
WKTV

What will become of St. Luke's & St. E's?

What will become of St. Luke's Hospital? St. Elizabeth Medical Center?. As the shiny, new, Wynn Hospital continues to take shape in downtown Utica, by contrast, its two predecessors are really starting to look their ages.
UTICA, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Little Falls Public Library to Offer Free Social Security Information Program

The Little Falls Public Library is offering a free Social Security Information program on Tuesday, November 29th, from 6:00-7:00 PM for individuals ages 55-70. This one-hour financial education program is designed to help attendees learn how to maximize their Social Security benefits prior to collecting them. Get answers to some...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Larry C. Combs 1941 – 2022

Larry C. Combs, 81, of Port Leyden, New York, originally from Moorefield, WV, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Dolgeville, New York, at the home of his grandson, Justin Combs and Justin’s wife, Kayla Combs, who was Larry’s main caregiver. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded with the love and support of his family by his side.
PORT LEYDEN, NY
mylittlefalls.com

MVCA schedules holiday events

The Selective Eye at Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts will be open Black Friday, November 25th, and Shop Local Saturday, November 26th, from Noon to 4 PM. Please stop in to see all the new original items from our artists and old favorites, updated for this season. HOLIDAY ART...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
WRGB

Frustrations with progress in case against former Johnstown funeral home director

Frustrations are growing in Fulton County in the case against Brian Barnett, the owner and former director of the Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown. CBS 6 has spoken with multiple people close to the case and many feel the Fulton County DA’s Office is failing to act in a timely manner and is not keeping them informed on the status of the case.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Sandra J. Gosholok 1947 – 2022

LITTLE FALLS – On Monday morning, November 14, 2022, Sandra J. Gosholok passed away at the age of 75, at MVHS, in the Town of New Hartford, New York. She was born on April 28, 1947, in Little Falls, New York, and is predeceased by her parents, John J. and Anna (Shwaykoski) Gosholok. Her beloved family survives her. She had last resided at Valley Health Services, at 690 West German Street, in Herkimer, New York.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Do you know these men? UPD wants info in ongoing case

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WFXV) – The Utica Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is attempting to identify two men in an ongoing criminal case and is asking the public for any information they may have. If you know the individuals shown in the images below or have any information regarding...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Listeria found in raw milk from Otsego County dairy farm

MARYLAND, N.Y. – Raw milk from a dairy farm in Otsego County was found to be contaminated with Listeria following an inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Department Commissioner Richard Ball warned customers on Thursday not to drink the unpasteurized raw milk from the...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Grand opening of two Rome businesses set for Friday

ROME, N.Y. -- On Friday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for two Rome businesses, celebrating their grand openings. The Balanced Chef originally opened back in 2015 with a vision of putting a healthy twist on fast food, with portion-controlled ready-to-eat meals. They started out online, delivering meals to customers' homes. In March of 2021, they decided to open their first physical location in Rome.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Davenport man accused of cutting power to ex's home

DAVENPORT, N.Y. – Corey Maraglio, 41, of Davenport, was arrested by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 7 after allegedly cutting the power to his ex-girlfriend's home. Deputies investigated after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had turned her power off as an attempt to make her leave...
DAVENPORT, NY

