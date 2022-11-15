Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Program providing free clothes, food expands to local school
The United Way's Care Closet program is expanding to help students at Boardman Center Intermediate School, providing items that may have been unaffordable otherwise.
East Liverpool business works to fight against hunger
It's going to be a soup kitchen like atmosphere for people in the county at United Way.
What did your government do for the homeless people in Akron?
Mostly I see homeless people will congregate in big cities, versus rural areas, and mostly in the neighborhoods where there are more “perks” such as free food and showers. But some cities don’t have these programs and more are on the street, sometimes they congregate in the downtown area under the bridges. I don't want the homeless littering the streets to make the city mess.
WFMJ.com
Mercy Health honors doctors at Health Care Visionary Awards
Three local doctors were honored at the Mercy Health Foundation's Health Care Visionary Awards at the DeYor Performing Arts Center Wednesday night. The award ceremony was meant to celebrate the stories of these doctors who "exemplify mission and service to their communities, project visionary leadership in helping make the Mahoning Valley a healthier place and provide exceptional stewardship of the resources provided by the Mercy Health Foundation."
Local biker group revs up Turkey Trot preparations
As the Thanksgiving holiday draws near, a local biker gang is revving up to do their part to fight hunger in Mahoning Valley.
newsnet5
Four Summit County communities work together to a help unsheltered homeless
STOW, Ohio — Akron's Peter Maurin Center is preparing for another rough winter for the unsheltered homeless of Summit County and is working with four communities to collect crucial warming items to help protect this vulnerable population. Peter Maurin Center Director David Churbock told News 5 the unsheltered homeless...
Local church holding food giveaway, other services for community
This Saturday the church will be holding a free food giveaway.
Warren Family Mission expects use to keep increasing
As the holiday season approaches, the Warren Family Mission is seeing more families in need, and it expects the demand to increase.
ysnlive.com
FROM SLEEPING ON THE SIDEWALK TO WALKING ON SUNSHINE
CRANBERRY, PA- “Keep it Fresh” was some advice that a young Youngstown entrepreneur received in his early days of starting a business. Since those words were uttered, Sean Pregibon has delivered freshness in his restaurants, and in nearly everything he touches. Pregibon’s entrepreneurial story began when he was...
National lettuce shortage affecting local cafe known for salads
A virus affecting the lettuce fields of California has created national and local lettuce shortages and high inflation.
First responders aid local food pantries
Troopers are teaming up with emergency responders in Trumbull County to help stock the shelves of local food pantries this holiday season.
WFMJ.com
Warren creates digital advantage program
A new survey is reporting the City of Warren is the fifth least connected city when it comes to internet in Ohio. That's why city and Valley leaders are coming together to help bridge the digital divide. "Modern society requires you to be connected," explained Pat Kerrigan, Executive Director with...
Meijer offering free service for SNAP recipients
If you receive SNAP benefits, Meijer is waiving the home delivery fee for you for a short time.
Warren community discusses plans, what’s next for vacant hospital
The discussion on demolishing the former St. Joseph Hospital building on Warren's Tod Avenue began 15 years ago. Monday night, the demolition discussion continued, though this time with a plan and, more importantly, the money to get the job done.
Sheriff’s budget increase impacts inmates and employees
As Mahoning County Commissioners work their way through the budget process for next year, they heard Thursday from the person running the county's largest department.
Beaver County home health care workers get $47k in back pay, damages
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Labor says it recovered $47,000 in back pay and damages for workers at a home health care agency in Beaver County.Investigators said they found the 5 Caring Hearts agency in Aliquippa failed to pay some employees overtime rates in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The agency also failed to keep proper records of overtime hours worked, the department said. "Employers who fail to pay workers their rightful wages make it more difficult for their workers to provide for themselves and their families," said Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. "We encourage employers and employees to contact the Wage and Hour Division with any questions or concerns regarding pay practices." The Department of Labor said it secured over $23,000 in back wages and over $23,000 in liquidated damages for three workers.
JobsNOW: Hubbard company looking to add more employees
Ellwood Aluminum hired 60 people last year when it was offering a $4,000 signing bonus. We featured the entry-level workers it was hiring. Now, they are hiring again for workers with different skill sets.
3News Investigates: Akron pays consultant $1.6 million for help spending American Rescue Plan Act funds
AKRON, Ohio — Cities across Ohio have a challenge on their hands: How to spend the billions of federal dollars allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some cities, the solution has been hiring consultants to help decide how best to spend...
Local drive-thru food giveaway to feed 1,500 families
Jubilee Ministries International Nourishing Others Well-being Project, along with The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, is sponsoring the giveaway.
Collapsing building in Greenville being torn down
First News has been following the issue of multiple condemned buildings in Greenville, Pennsylvania, one of which is even collapsing. It's on Main Street in the downtown area.
Comments / 0