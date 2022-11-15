Read full article on original website
MVCA schedules holiday events
The Selective Eye at Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts will be open Black Friday, November 25th, and Shop Local Saturday, November 26th, from Noon to 4 PM. Please stop in to see all the new original items from our artists and old favorites, updated for this season. HOLIDAY ART...
Holiday Happenings in Dolgeville
The Village of Dolgeville is bustling with activity for the upcoming holidays. With Christmas on Main planned for Saturday, November 26th, a fundraiser for new holiday light decorations and local businesses holding special events, the village is busy getting into the holiday spirit. Main Street Holiday Decoration Drive. Last fall,...
When is One of Best Gingerbread Villages Opening at Turning Stone
A holiday tradition sweet enough to eat is back for the Christmas season. Bakers have been busy putting together the annual Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Christmas tree lightings and Santas are signs of the season. But there's only one place in Central New York to see the true sign of the holiday; the opening of the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone.
Road Trip: Brookfield chocolate factory, craft shop offers unique holiday gift ideas
In this week's Road Trip Close to Home, News 12 photojournalist Lori Golias takes us to Brookfield, where visitors are guaranteed to find or make the perfect holiday gift.
Little Falls Public Library to Offer Free Social Security Information Program
The Little Falls Public Library is offering a free Social Security Information program on Tuesday, November 29th, from 6:00-7:00 PM for individuals ages 55-70. This one-hour financial education program is designed to help attendees learn how to maximize their Social Security benefits prior to collecting them. Get answers to some...
New hobby store in Clinton opening Friday
CLINTON, N.Y. -- The grand opening of HobbyTown in Clinton is set for Friday and just like it sounds, it's a store for hobby enthusiasts. The store is one of the biggest toy, game and hobby shop's in the Utica area, specializing in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and more.
Local realtors donate dozens of turkeys for those in need this Thanksgiving season
UTICA, N.Y. – Realtors with Coldwell Banker Faith donated dozens of turkeys to the Rescue Missions in Utica and Rome on Wednesday during their annual ‘turkey toss’ event. Members of the real estate company line up in the parking lot of the Mission and pass each turkey...
Thousands of pounds of potatoes donated to Utica Food Pantry for Thanksgiving giveaway
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Food Pantry received 5,000 pounds of potatoes on Wednesday to hand out during its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway. The food bank gives away turkeys, potatoes and other holiday fixings each year. Utica’s Ancient Order of the Hibernians (AOH) provided the potatoes, which are from...
Barbara B. Billings 1938 – 2022
Mrs. Barbara B. Billings, 84, most recently of Webster, Mass., formerly of Little Falls, N.Y., passed away on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Billings was born on June 9th, 1938, in Valois, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Miles J. Bond and Muriel V. Brown (Bennet). She was educated in Mohawk Schools.
Sandra J. Gosholok 1947 – 2022
LITTLE FALLS – On Monday morning, November 14, 2022, Sandra J. Gosholok passed away at the age of 75, at MVHS, in the Town of New Hartford, New York. She was born on April 28, 1947, in Little Falls, New York, and is predeceased by her parents, John J. and Anna (Shwaykoski) Gosholok. Her beloved family survives her. She had last resided at Valley Health Services, at 690 West German Street, in Herkimer, New York.
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
Utica introduces new ‘Smart Speed-Tracking Signs’
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – City of Utica Mayor Robert M. Palmieri and Fourth Ward Councilman Frank Meola have announced that several new smart speed-tracking devices have been installed to improve the safety of residents throughout the area. The new solar-powered signs will be monitoring traffic counts along with the...
What will become of St. Luke's & St. E's?
What will become of St. Luke's Hospital? St. Elizabeth Medical Center?. As the shiny, new, Wynn Hospital continues to take shape in downtown Utica, by contrast, its two predecessors are really starting to look their ages.
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
Foreigner farewell tour dates include 3 Upstate NY concerts
Foreigner is calling it quits after nearly 50 years. Billboard reports next year will kick off the “Hot Blooded” rock band’s Historic Farewell Tour, including three concerts in Upstate New York. Foreigner will perform at Darien Lake Amphitheater on Friday, July 28; at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 1; and at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 2. Loverboy will open all three shows at 7 p.m.
Local towns and villages awarded federal grants to make water infrastructure, housing improvements
Several local towns and villages are getting federal grants to upgrade housing and public water facilities in their areas. The Community Development Block Grant funding was distributed to support infrastructure improvements and housing rehabilitation projects across the state, including five in the Mohawk Valley. Here are the recipients:. The town...
Part of NY Thruway & I-81 Among Several Roads Closed During Major Storm
I-90 - Exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to Exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road) I-81 - Exit 33 to Canadian border - trucks use right lane only. To find the latest traffic and travel conditions, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Thruway updates and road conditions can be found at Thruway.ny.gov.
Weather alerts through the weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time to relearn those winter driving skills. Wet snow was falling early across the north country. And depending on where you are, temperatures could be a bit below or above freezing, so some roads could be slick. There’s a winter weather advisory in...
Whitesboro Police Department asking public to join #9pmRoutine
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Police Department is asking the public to join them in their #9pmRoutine. They say you should set an alarm for 9 p.m. every night as a reminder to secure your home and vehicles. When that alarm goes off, people should lock all doors and windows...
Listeria found in raw milk from Otsego County dairy farm
MARYLAND, N.Y. – Raw milk from a dairy farm in Otsego County was found to be contaminated with Listeria following an inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Department Commissioner Richard Ball warned customers on Thursday not to drink the unpasteurized raw milk from the...
