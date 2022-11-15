Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hundreds walk to end gun violence in National City
A walk in National City was organized by families of young gun violence victims. Madison Weil reports.
Hearing held in wrongful death lawsuit of three women killed in Encinitas cliff collapse
A judgement motion hearing was held Friday in the wrongful death and negligence lawsuit involving three women killed at an Encinitas beach when a bluff collapsed in 2019.
Husband, wife identified in suspected murder-suicide at Harbor Island Hilton
Authorities on Friday identified a man and woman involved in a possible murder-suicide at Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island Hotel.
Man, woman killed in possible murder-suicide at Harbor Island Hilton identified
Hotel staff initially found the two bodies and gun in the room at around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday after the guests failed to check out of the hotel.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Identify Husband and Wife Found Dead in Harbor Island Hotel Room
The names of a man and woman found dead in a hotel room in Harbor Drive earlier this week have been released by San Diego police. On Friday, SDPD said Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and his wife, 27-year-old Kayla Jakob, were found, obviously deceased, in a Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island Hotel. Police said the room had been rented under Rangarajan's name.
Gang Unit detectives investigate double shooting in Linda Vista
Two people were shot while standing on a sidewalk in the Linda Vista neighborhood on Saturday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer David O'Brien.
Man recounts twin brother's murder at Chollas View duplex
Man recounts twin brother's murder at Chollas View duplex; shooting led to swat standoff at home earlier this week
Man assaulted, shot twice outside Chula Vista park
A Chula Vista man is recounting the harrowing details after he survived being shot twice in his RV near a park last Sunday.
Man Arrested After Saturday Morning SWAT Standoff in Carlsbad
A standoff that started when a man barricaded himself in a Carlsbad home with a child ended peacefully Saturday when the suspect was taken into custody. Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence in the 6900 block of Clearwater Street as part of a welfare check and to serve the man with a protective order, said Lt. Darbie Ernst of the Carlsbad Police Department.
countynewscenter.com
Child Welfare Services Hosts Adoption Party
It is a special day when a child finds a forever home and makes their new family official. To celebrate the joyous occasion, an adoption finalization party is held each year at the San Diego Juvenile Courthouse. Now, after two years of COVID restrictions and virtual parties, the in-person adoption finalization party is back. This day may be the end of a long journey but it brings the excitement of a new beginning.
kusi.com
Two women sentenced in San Diego for part in nationwide scam targeting elderly
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two women who pleaded guilty to taking part in a nationwide racketeering scam targeting the elderly, which took more than $300,000 from at least 10 San Diego County residents, were sentenced Thursday in San Diego federal court. Anajah Gifford, 24, of North Hollywood, and Tracy...
Man, 22, suspected of stabbing brother in kitchen
A 22-year-old man is suspected of stabbing his older brother early Friday in San Diego's Linda Vista neighborhood, authorities said.
Man sentenced 16 years to life for fatal wrench attack at Rolando 7-eleven
John Cowan Patch, 29, was found guilty in August by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon for striking George Almestar at around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2019.
Mateo Castillo, 17, of El Cajon ID’d As Victim in Fatal Stabbing at Chula Vista House Party
Authorities Thursday publicly identified a teen who was stabbed to death last weekend at a crowded South Bay house party. Patrol officers responding to reports of a fight at the gathering in the 900 block of Rigley Street in Chula Vista found Mateo Castillo, 17, of El Cajon mortally wounded shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to police.
1 dead in fatal East County crash
One person was killed during a two-vehicle collision near Lake Murray on Friday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Robert Heims.
San Diego City officials struggling with downtown homeless encampment enforcement
SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego said it’s continuing with efforts to clear streets and sidewalks of homeless encampments. Last month, Mayor Todd Gloria announced it was reinstating a previous policy that calls for all tents to be taken down during the day. The city said...
chulavistatoday.com
The San Diego Humane Society invites the public to name their price on adult dogs
The San Diego Humane Society wants prospective adopters to name their price for adult dogs ages 7 months and older through Sunday. This promotion will take place through Nov. 20 to allow adopters name their price out of 230 available adult dogs. “We have an incredible amount of adult dogs...
RSF Republican Women Federated club continues to grow
The newly formed Rancho Santa Fe Republican Women Federated has brought together a group of politically-minded women in North County San Diego, interested in learning more about the issues that matter most to them and making a difference in their local community.
Manchesters, Manchester Family Foundation Donate $1M to 114th Anniversary Charity Ball
Papa Doug and Lisa Manchester and the Manchester Family Foundation have donated $1,000,000 to the 114th Anniversary Charity Ball benefiting Chadwick Center for Children & Families at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, the single largest gift in Charity Ball history. The 114th Anniversary Charity Ball, “Come Fly with Me” will...
San Diego Moms: Local Mom Creates Inclusive Line of Home Goods
If you want to hear a story about determination, here it is. Jasmine Williams, a mother of two in Santee, is the founder of SUNNY&TED, a holiday shop focused on diversifying home goods by providing items in a variety of shades to include people of all ethnic backgrounds. Williams, who...
Comments / 0