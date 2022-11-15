ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Identify Husband and Wife Found Dead in Harbor Island Hotel Room

The names of a man and woman found dead in a hotel room in Harbor Drive earlier this week have been released by San Diego police. On Friday, SDPD said Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and his wife, 27-year-old Kayla Jakob, were found, obviously deceased, in a Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island Hotel. Police said the room had been rented under Rangarajan's name.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Arrested After Saturday Morning SWAT Standoff in Carlsbad

A standoff that started when a man barricaded himself in a Carlsbad home with a child ended peacefully Saturday when the suspect was taken into custody. Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence in the 6900 block of Clearwater Street as part of a welfare check and to serve the man with a protective order, said Lt. Darbie Ernst of the Carlsbad Police Department.
CARLSBAD, CA
countynewscenter.com

Child Welfare Services Hosts Adoption Party

It is a special day when a child finds a forever home and makes their new family official. To celebrate the joyous occasion, an adoption finalization party is held each year at the San Diego Juvenile Courthouse. Now, after two years of COVID restrictions and virtual parties, the in-person adoption finalization party is back. This day may be the end of a long journey but it brings the excitement of a new beginning.
SAN DIEGO, CA

