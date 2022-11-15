It is a special day when a child finds a forever home and makes their new family official. To celebrate the joyous occasion, an adoption finalization party is held each year at the San Diego Juvenile Courthouse. Now, after two years of COVID restrictions and virtual parties, the in-person adoption finalization party is back. This day may be the end of a long journey but it brings the excitement of a new beginning.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO