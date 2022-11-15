A woman was hospitalized with head injuries Friday night after a two-vehicle traffic collision had flipped her SUV on its roof on the Southbound Interstate 805 in Chula Vista. The collision occurred just North of Orange Ave at around 2:49 a.m., according to OnScene T.V. The Chula Vista Fire Department along with Chula Vista Police and the California Highway Patrol responded and found a female driver suffering a head injury and was hospitalized in unknown conditions. Her two female passangers remained uninjured.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO