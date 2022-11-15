Read full article on original website
Hundreds walk to end gun violence in National City
A walk in National City was organized by families of young gun violence victims. Madison Weil reports.
Man Arrested After Saturday Morning SWAT Standoff in Carlsbad
A standoff that started when a man barricaded himself in a Carlsbad home with a child ended peacefully Saturday when the suspect was taken into custody. Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence in the 6900 block of Clearwater Street as part of a welfare check and to serve the man with a protective order, said Lt. Darbie Ernst of the Carlsbad Police Department.
Gang Unit detectives investigate double shooting in Linda Vista
Two people were shot while standing on a sidewalk in the Linda Vista neighborhood on Saturday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer David O'Brien.
Man assaulted, shot twice outside Chula Vista park
A Chula Vista man is recounting the harrowing details after he survived being shot twice in his RV near a park last Sunday.
Teen arrested months after deadly shooting
Police have made a second arrest in an August shooting that killed a 27-year-old man in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood, authorities said.
Mateo Castillo, 17, of El Cajon ID’d As Victim in Fatal Stabbing at Chula Vista House Party
Authorities Thursday publicly identified a teen who was stabbed to death last weekend at a crowded South Bay house party. Patrol officers responding to reports of a fight at the gathering in the 900 block of Rigley Street in Chula Vista found Mateo Castillo, 17, of El Cajon mortally wounded shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to police.
Man, woman killed in possible murder-suicide at Harbor Island Hilton identified
Hotel staff initially found the two bodies and gun in the room at around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday after the guests failed to check out of the hotel.
Man accused of shooting CHP officer in the leg on I-8 freeway in court
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of trying to grab a California Highway Patrol officer's gun during an altercation on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley in April 2022 leaving the lawman shot in the leg, was ordered Friday to stand trial on charges that include attempted murder of a peace officer.
3 adoptive family members charged in girl’s death volunteered with San Diego police
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 has learned more about law enforcement ties to the three family members charged this month in the death of an adopted, 11-year-old girl, Aarabella McCormack. All three of the defendants currently being held without bail in San Diego County jail previously volunteered with the...
Missing at-risk woman last seen at Sharp Memorial Hospital
The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk woman.
Woman hospitalized after SUV flipped over in Freeway collision in Chula Vista
A woman was hospitalized with head injuries Friday night after a two-vehicle traffic collision had flipped her SUV on its roof on the Southbound Interstate 805 in Chula Vista. The collision occurred just North of Orange Ave at around 2:49 a.m., according to OnScene T.V. The Chula Vista Fire Department along with Chula Vista Police and the California Highway Patrol responded and found a female driver suffering a head injury and was hospitalized in unknown conditions. Her two female passangers remained uninjured.
Husband, wife identified in suspected murder-suicide at Harbor Island Hilton
Authorities on Friday identified a man and woman involved in a possible murder-suicide at Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island Hotel.
Mom concerned after daughter specifically named in Carlton Oaks school threat
A chilling phone call from a Santee mom this week, learning from the school principal, her daughter had been specifically named in a possible school shooting threat.
294 people die in traffic accidents in San Diego County in 2021
Laura Keenan is still adjusting to describing herself as a widow. Last year, her husband Matt last was bicycling when he was killed by a wrong way driver.
26-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In La Mesa (La Mesa, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred in the area of Severin Drive on Interstate 9, near Grossmont Center mall, shortly before 11 a.m.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred while the two victims were working on a wide shoulder on the south side of Olde Highway 80, east of Lake Jennings Park Road.
Vehicle passenger dead after being ejected onto I-8 in La Mesa
A 26-year-old man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he tumbled out of the car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported.
Man dies after exiting moving car on freeway
A 26-year-old man died Friday morning when he exited a moving car on a freeway and was hit, authorities said.
Person Rescued from Mission Trails Regional Park
A person was taken to a hospital Saturday after being injured in the Mission Trails Regional Park, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department. Just before 10 a.m., an SDFD crew responded to Golfcrest Drive and Mission Gorge Road for an open-space rescue. The unidentified victim was located between Cowles Mountain and Pyles Peak, a spokesman said.
Suspected prowler arrested in Encinitas
A man was arrested for allegedly lurking in a yard in the Cardiff-by-the-Sea community on Tuesday, said the San Diego County Sheriff's office in a press release.
