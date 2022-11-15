ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Times of San Diego

Man Arrested After Saturday Morning SWAT Standoff in Carlsbad

A standoff that started when a man barricaded himself in a Carlsbad home with a child ended peacefully Saturday when the suspect was taken into custody. Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence in the 6900 block of Clearwater Street as part of a welfare check and to serve the man with a protective order, said Lt. Darbie Ernst of the Carlsbad Police Department.
CARLSBAD, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Woman hospitalized after SUV flipped over in Freeway collision in Chula Vista

A woman was hospitalized with head injuries Friday night after a two-vehicle traffic collision had flipped her SUV on its roof on the Southbound Interstate 805 in Chula Vista. The collision occurred just North of Orange Ave at around 2:49 a.m., according to OnScene T.V. The Chula Vista Fire Department along with Chula Vista Police and the California Highway Patrol responded and found a female driver suffering a head injury and was hospitalized in unknown conditions. Her two female passangers remained uninjured.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Person Rescued from Mission Trails Regional Park

A person was taken to a hospital Saturday after being injured in the Mission Trails Regional Park, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department. Just before 10 a.m., an SDFD crew responded to Golfcrest Drive and Mission Gorge Road for an open-space rescue. The unidentified victim was located between Cowles Mountain and Pyles Peak, a spokesman said.
SAN DIEGO, CA

