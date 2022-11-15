ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

UVa Shooter Shot Chandler While He Slept On Bus

A prosecutor said in court on Wednesday that a witness informed police that charter bus where victims were returning from a field trip on Sunday night was specifically targeted by University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley said in a Charlottesville court...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Fifth UVa Victim Identified; Intentional Wounding Charges Added

Marlee Morgan was named by the prosecution as the fifth victim of the shooting at UVA on Sunday night. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. now faces an expanded set of accusations, including two counts of malicious injury against Morgan and Michael Hollins. UVa president Jim Ryan said in a statement that...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

