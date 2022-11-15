Read full article on original website
UK fintech funding round-up: Banked, Boodil and AGAM
This week’s handy Friday funding round-up includes three UK-based fintech start-ups – Banked, Boodil and AGAM. London-based fintech firm Banked has raised over $15 million in a Series A extension round, led by Insight Partners. Also participating in the round were Citi, National Australia Bank Ventures and Rapyd.
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
Juni trims one-third of its workforce in second round of layoffs
Swedish fintech for e-commerce businesses Juni has announced it is trimming one-third of its workforce, five months after it raised $206 million in Series B funding. The layoffs come just two months after it shed 10% of its workforce. Juni currently employs 217 people, and had earlier laid out plans to hire 60 additional members.
