NK Wins Over Rivet; SK, LHS Also Win
(Girls’ Basketball Roundup) In Girls Basketball action… North Knox held off Rivet 30-28. Brooklynn Sturgeon paced the 5-0 Warriors with 8 points. For 2-2 Rivet, Mary Herman had 9 points and 10 rebounds. Vincennes Lincoln cruised past Winless Terre Haute South 55-25. Ari Gerkin led 3-2 Lincoln with...
Sports Roundup for Wednesday, 11/16
(Girls’ Varsity– LHS, SK Get Victories) In girls basketball action from last night, Vincennes Lincoln beat Pike Central 57-36. The Lady Alices took control of the game with a 15-0 run to end the first half. For 2-2 Lincoln, Ari Gerkin had 17 points while Gracie Kramer chipped in with ten.
Althea Laakman, 99, Vincennes
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Althea McKinley Laakman passed away at the age of 99 with her son, Scott at her side. Althea was born in 1923 in Steen Township, Knox County to William H. McKinley and Kathryn E. (Wheeler) McKinley. In 1955 she married Bill (William R.) Laakman, and they had one son, Scott.
PACE Available to Help With Utility Cost
Utility costs have gone up as much as 26% in Indiana, according to experts. That number is expected to grow. Various locations are helping those in need of energy assistance. In this area, the PACE Community Action Agency is helping those in need of energy assistance. Energy assistance submission forms are available through the PACE Community Action Agency Website; PACE serves Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan counties.
Vincennes, Washington Set Thanksgiving Schedule
All Vincennes City Government Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 24th & 25th for Thanksgiving. Monday, November 21st Recycling will be picked up on schedule. Tuesday, November 22nd Trash will be picked up on schedule. Wednesday & Thursday’s Trash will be picked up together on Wednesday, November 23rd....
Duke Foundation Comes Around to Give $5,000 Grant to Vincennes Rotary
The Duke Energy Foundation has given $5,000 to the Vincennes Rotary Club as part of a statewide veterans’ related donation. Rotary officials will use the funds to purchase new uniforms and materials to support military honors at veterans’ funerals. The Rotary donation is part of a $34,000 overall...
Knox, Daviess Foundations Celebrating National Foundation Week
The Knox and Daviess County Community Foundations are joining with other groups to celebrate National Foundation Week this week. This week marks a remembrance of community foundations nationwide. To celebrate, the Knox County Community Foundation is matching donations on a dollar-for-dollar basis through the end of the year. That match...
Area Preparing for Memorial Bridge Closure January Ninth
Work on part of the Memorial Bridge connecting downtown Vincennes with Westport is still planned to start early next year. The work is to the stone fixtures at the end of the bridge, and the underlying foundation. George Rogers Clark National Park chief ranger Joe Herron says the National Parks...
Christmas Mode Starting for City of Vincennes
Thanksgiving is a week off, but downtown Vincennes merchants and others are already in Christmas mode. Christmas decorations are already up, with various downtown activities bringing in gift-shoppers from around the area. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum updates everyone on the downtown merchants’ main mantra — to shop local this year....
KC Chamber of Commerce Attempting to Set Up an E-Gift System for Holiday Season
The Knox County Chamber of Commerce is considering a Christmas season spending plan to help business across the county. The plan is to offer Chamber E-Gift cards, but with a buy one, get one free offer The Vincennes City Council will discuss the idea in a special session on Monday, November 21st at City Hall.
Half-Staff Flags Being Flown for Knox County Native Rex Early
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb wants flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. At different points in his life, Early was a marine, Chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, author, and more. Holcomb called Early the “Indiana Republican Party’s Iron Man.” Early was also a native of Knox County, as is Governor Holcomb.
Elkhorn Road Ribbon Cutting In Books — but INDOT Work About to Begin There
A ribbon cutting happened yesterday to officially open Elkhorn Road to through traffic. The Knox County part of the work has just wrapped up. However, Knox County Highway superintendent Benji Boyd says even though the local work is done, the state work is not. The project has taken around five years from planning to completion. Knox County Commissioner Trent Hinkle says the project took a few bypasses leading up to its completion.
Natural Gas Buildup Behind Princeton Apartment Explosion
The explosion that blew the second story off of a house in Princeton Tuesday, and damaged a neighbor’s house, was caused by a buildup of natural gas, said the fire department. Three people were hurt, but no one was hurt critically. Two of them were taken to the hospital....
KC Commissioners Approve Jail Bond Transfer
The Knox County Commissioners has returned over three million dollars in Jail bond payments back into local income tax revenue. The move was part of a bank processing move to ensure work continues on the Knox County Jail expansion. The Commissioners’ approval allows Knox County Auditor Mike Morris to make...
Cold Conditions Don’t Delay Work on Main Street Phases
The last two phases of Main Street keep moving toward completion– despite recent cold conditions. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague expects part of the project to be open sometime early next month. Main contractor Kerns Electric will also be working on the project, weather allowing, throughout the winter.
Morning Fire Affects Kitchen Fryer at Vincennes Dairy Queen
A small grease fire affected the Vincennes Dairy Queen this morning at Sixth and Busseron. Fire crews responded to the location around 9:30. An attendant reported trying to start a fryer, and said it caught on fire as it was warming up. The fire was out on fire crews’ arrival....
United Way of KC Wrapping Up Corporate Campaigns
The United Way of Knox County is wrapping up its corporate campaigns, while focusing on individuals and small businesses across the county. Despite not having a stated goal this year, the United Way reports it is around 65 percent of the totals gathered the previous few years. The United Way...
