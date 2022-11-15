ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

CEDIK executive director wins 2022 Excellence in Extension award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 18, 2022) — A University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment professor recently garnered national recognition for her work. Alison Davis, extension professor in the UK Department of Agricultural Economics and executive director of the Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky (CEDIK), received the 2022 Excellence in Extension for an Individual award.
'UK at the Half': UK's Veterans Resource Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov 18, 2022) — In this "UK at the Half," University of Kentucky Veterans Resource Center Director Beth Austin discusses the center and the university’s recent Military Friendly Schools designation. Housed in the Office for Student Success, the UK VRC works to ensure that student veterans...
T2E Transitions High School Students into Engineers

Now in its third year, T2E takes the college’s wildly successful First-Year Engineering (FYE) program, required of all freshman engineering students, and applies it to the high school level. “Our hope is that T2E students come to the UK College of Engineering knowing what to expect from our faculty,”...
