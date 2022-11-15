Read full article on original website
wuzr.com
NK Wins Over Rivet; SK, LHS Also Win
(Girls’ Basketball Roundup) In Girls Basketball action… North Knox held off Rivet 30-28. Brooklynn Sturgeon paced the 5-0 Warriors with 8 points. For 2-2 Rivet, Mary Herman had 9 points and 10 rebounds. Vincennes Lincoln cruised past Winless Terre Haute South 55-25. Ari Gerkin led 3-2 Lincoln with...
wuzr.com
Sports Roundup for Wednesday, 11/16
(Girls’ Varsity– LHS, SK Get Victories) In girls basketball action from last night, Vincennes Lincoln beat Pike Central 57-36. The Lady Alices took control of the game with a 15-0 run to end the first half. For 2-2 Lincoln, Ari Gerkin had 17 points while Gracie Kramer chipped in with ten.
wbiw.com
Spreen nets career-high 35 as No.4 Stars unleash full-throttle attack on Bloomington South
BLOOMINGTON – Mysteriously, Bedford North Lawrence blew out its first three opponents and dropped two spots in the Class 4A rankings. Huh? Not that polls mean anything, the votes represent little more than opinions. Perhaps the voters need to see if they can dribble up the court against the most tenacious defense BNL has ever unleashed.
witzamfm.com
Hear It Again: Forest Park Lady Rangers Take Down Gibson Southern at Buechler Arena
Ferdinand - The Forest Park Lady Rangers earned a statement win over Gibson Southern on Tuesday night. The Lady Rangers improve to 5-0 with a 52-49 win over the Titans. The following broadcast aired 11/15/2022 on WQKZ 98.5 FM and online at www.wqkzfm.com. Chris James and Corbin Lingenfelter on the call.
Boonville Native Devin Mockobee Reaches Purdue Football Milestone Not Seen in Over 15 Years
The 2022 college football season has been a good one for Boonville, Indiana native, Devin Mockobee. Since getting a chance at some playing time in the first game of the season against Indiana State, then again the following week against Syracuse after starting running back, King Doerue (yes, that is his real first name) had to miss the game due to an injury, Devin made a big enough impression on coach Jeff Brohm and his staff that he's been given playing time in every game since. That decision by Brohm and his staff has paid off nicely as Devin has found the endzone in seven of the nine games the team has played so far this season. Plus, he recently hit a mark not reached by a Purdue running back since 2005.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU punt returner Connor Delp suspended indefinitely
Indiana must find a new punt returner for its penultimate game Saturday at Michigan State. On Thursday the program announced Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely and will not make the trip to East Lansing. “Effective immediately, sophomore Connor Delp is suspended indefinitely from all football team activities and will...
14news.com
Five Memorial seniors commit to college athletics
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five Reitz Memorial High School seniors signed their National Letter of Intent. Four of the signees won back-to-back IHSAA soccer State Championships with the Tigers and went undefeated in their final season. Kennedy Neighbors, Ella Hamner, and Lydia Bordfeld signed play soccer at Indiana University, University...
My Two Cents: Emptying the Mailbox, Answering Readers' Questions
Readers are curious for my thoughts on how deep this Indiana basketball team is, and how good it can be this year as I empty the mailbox. I also have a few thoughts on some great coaches, and look back to my very first game at Assembly Hall way back in the day.
vincennespbs.org
Power Out this Morning
Duke Energy workers have been working this morning to restore power in areas of Knox County. At one point over the outage affected around 1100 customers. The first reported came in at 4:47-am and the cause was reported to be something coming in contact with a power line. The area...
thedailyhoosier.com
Somto Cyril liked what he saw during IU basketball visit, including opportunity to play next year
Nigerian center Somto Cyril says he hasn’t made a decision on whether he’ll go to college in 2023 or 2024. But during an official visit in Bloomington over the weekend, he was paying close attention to the opportunity at Indiana next year. “They (Indiana) have four players leaving...
lhsmagpie.com
Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”
Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
wamwamfm.com
Brian L. Wade
Brian L. Wade, 56, of Shoals, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. He was born on November 3, 1966 to George “Bob” and Mary Ellen (Thomas) Wade in Washington, Indiana. He attended school at Bedford North Lawrence and Shoals High School. Brian worked as a Truck Driver for many years. On June 11, 1988 he married Barbaretta Daniel and she survives.
Cheers! Rockport Indiana Winery is Reopening
In the Tri-State area, we are no strangers to wineries serving up delicious wines. From Monkey Hollow in St. Meinrad to Farmer & Frenchman in Henderson to Misty Meadow in Owensboro, there are several places to sit back and enjoy some wine. One Tri-State winery closed for a bit of time, but recently announced they are reopening!
wuzr.com
PACE Available to Help With Utility Cost
Utility costs have gone up as much as 26% in Indiana, according to experts. That number is expected to grow. Various locations are helping those in need of energy assistance. In this area, the PACE Community Action Agency is helping those in need of energy assistance. Energy assistance submission forms are available through the PACE Community Action Agency Website; PACE serves Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan counties.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
wuzr.com
Over 1,100 Left Without Power East of Vincennes This Morning
Just over 1,100 customers east of Vincennes were affected by a power outage that happened this morning. The outage affected the customers east of Vincennes from between Old U.S. 50 and State Road 67, eastward and just east of Church Road. The outage also caused a power surge in Vincennes. The loss of power was first reported around 4:4:45 a.m. The cause for the loss of power was reported as an object coming into contact with a power line.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wuzr.com
Vincennes Skate Park Session Set for 6:00 P.M.
The Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a public meeting tonight for a new Skatepark at Lester Square. It is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The parks department will be revisiting the original 2018 skate park design to see if any changes need to be made.
Historic Evansville building finds new purpose 130 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Evansville building housed furniture over 130 years ago. Now, one developer hopes to transform it to house people. The Karges Furniture Building, which is now in the works of becoming an apartment building, was built in 1892. To put that into perspective, that’s only two years after Vincent Van […]
