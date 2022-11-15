Read full article on original website
msn.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
FTX's bankruptcy has set off a crypto bank run as panicked users withdraw over $8 billion from exchanges
Crypto users removed $8 billion worth of crypto from exchanges last week, according to data form CryptoQuant. The market has been shaken by the fall of Sam-Bankman Fried's FTX exchange. FTX last Friday filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure a rescue from rival exchanges. FTX's collapse has set off...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
msn.com
Crypto Billionaires With $96 Billion Loss Add Distance From FTX
(Bloomberg) -- As Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire imploded last week, costing him effectively all of his $15.6 billion fortune, other digital-asset billionaires sought to make clear that their steep losses in 2022 wouldn't be similarly fatal. Most Read from Bloomberg. Cameron Winklevoss, 41, who along with his twin brother...
'You won' says CEO of sinking billion-dollar crypto exchange as rescue attempts crumble
Bitcoin and countless other digital currencies are losing value.
CNBC
Key House lawmaker calls collapse of crypto exchange FTX 'a dumpster fire' as Financial Services Committee investigates
House lawmakers called on U.S. bank regulators Wednesday to step up oversight of the cryptocurrency industry as they investigate the collapse of FTX. Committee Chair Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and ranking Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry announced a bipartisan hearing on the FTX collapse earlier Wednesday. Bankman-Fried has since stepped down as...
coingeek.com
MasterCard, HSBC, Wells Fargo join forces for regulated digital asset settlement platform proof-of-concept trial
Along with some of its United States Banking peers, MasterCard (NASDAQ: MA) is expanding its poison chalice tentacles further into the digital asset space with its participation in a new proof-of-concept (PoC) project aimed at creating a regulated digital asset settlement platform. Announced on Tuesday, the PoC is a joint...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto skeptic Brad Sherman: federal financial regulators 'sound like Sam Bankman-Fried'
California Representative Brad Sherman, who repeatedly called for a ban on U.S. residents buying crypto, accused leaders at several financial agencies of parroting former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s ideas on regulating digital assets. In a Nov. 16 hearing before the House Financial Services Committee, Sherman directed his remarks to...
decrypt.co
U.S. Banks Launch a Digital Dollar Blockchain Pilot
Mainstream financial institutions are working with the Federal Reserve to test a digital currency platform. While the crypto market is shaken to its core by the failure of FTX, traditional financial institutions are taking a step into the world of digital currency. A group of banking institutions—including HBSC, Mastercard, and...
Motley Fool
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
BlockFi is reportedly preparing for layoffs and may file for bankruptcy as FTX's implosion weighs on the the crypto lender
BlockFi is preparing for possible bankruptcy amid "significant exposure" to failed exchange FTX, WSJ reported. BlockFi last week paused withdrawals and limited activity on the exchange, and is preparing for layoffs, per the report. FTX filed for bankruptcy last Friday after failing to line up a rescue amid a liquidity...
10 US Banks Participating in Test of Interoperable Digital Money Platform
Ten members of the banking community are working with the New York Innovation Center (NYIC), which is part of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, to explore the feasibility of the regulated liability network (RLN) — an interoperable digital money platform. The proposed RLN would use distributed ledger...
coingeek.com
Genesis suspends withdrawals amid digital currency industry meltdown
Another domino has officially fallen in the digital currency crash sparked by FTX earlier this month. Confirming rumors that began earlier this week, Genesis Global Capital has suspended withdrawals. It’s the latest digital currency lending program to do so since Celsius Network, Voyager Digital, and others filed for bankruptcy in early 2022.
