ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thejoltnews.com

Olympia closer to imposing registration for rental housing

Christa Lenssen, Olympia's housing program specialist, briefed the Land Use and Environmental Committee members on the rental housing registration program the city is considering establishing. At the committee meeting held Thursday, November 17, Lenssen said that in the past months, they had reviewed the program structures and details from other...
OLYMPIA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Classifieds: Fire commissioner meeting time rescheduled

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department has rescheduled the December 1, 2022 Board meeting from 5:00 p.m.to 4:30 p.m. to accommodate the Department’s promotional pinning ceremony. Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith.
shorelineareanews.com

Veterans event at Shoreline City Hall

A celebration held on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022, was sponsored by City of Shoreline, Shoreline Veterans Association, Starr Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion, and the US Volunteers-Joint Services Command. Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully welcomed the participants and led the Pledge of Allegiance as well as presenting...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

FERRIES: Revamped Colman Dock ferry terminal building opens November 18

After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat at Washington State Ferries’ New flagship ferry terminal building on the Seattle waterfront. Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens, there will be much more space than the past three years – approximately 20,000 square feet or roughly the same size as the old structure.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline monitoring algae scum at south Echo Lake

An algae bloom was recently observed at the southwest corner of Echo Lake over the weekend and early this week. A sample was collected on Monday, November 14, 2022 and the results are in. With a recorded concentrations of 0.31 µg/L Microcystin and below the detection limit for Anatoxin-a, the results are below the recreation guidelines thresholds of 8 µg/L for Microcystin and 1 µg/L for Anatoxin-a. Stefan Grozev, Senior Surface Water Program Specialist with the city of Shoreline, says,
SHORELINE, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma homeless encampment cleanup underway near new shelter site

TACOMA, Wash. — Clean up of a so-called problematic homeless encampment in Tacoma began Tuesday, and much to the dismay of residents it won't be done in one day. Outreach workers and crews with the city of Tacoma started cleaning up the encampment on Pacific Avenue Tuesday morning. People who live near the camp told have told KOMO News they routinely hear gunshots and have seen fires happen inside the camp.
TACOMA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shopping Locally can reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions

There is some good news on the Greenhouse gas emissions front. Technology is making cars and trucks that are much more efficient in terms of CO2 emissions. And electric cars and trucks are increasingly part of the vehicle picture. However, we are starting from a high level of emissions. In...
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Gift Card and Toy Drive for families in need in the Shoreline School District

The Holiday Basket event, which provides gifts for the children of Shoreline Schools families in need, is a cooperative project of the Shoreline PTA Council, City of Shoreline, HopeLink, Lake Forest Park Rotary, and Shoreline Fire Department. It is coordinated by the Dale Turner Family YMCA. Every PTA in the...
SHORELINE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

NaNoWriMo free workshop at Shoreline Community College: Music and Literature

The library at Shoreline Community College is holding their creative writing series in person again this year and invites the community to participate. National Novel Writing Month or NaNoWriMo challenges people to write a 50,000 word novel in one month. The Shoreline Community College Library offers free sessions to help...
SHORELINE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race

Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 260 votes out of 69,022 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.17 percent of the vote (34,641 total votes) to Richards’ 49.79 percent (34,381 votes).
GIG HARBOR, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday

A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
TACOMA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Join the LFP in Action Book Club

The LFP in Action book club at Third Place Books is a place to have deep conversations about climate, solutions and resilience. To kick off this book club we will spend several months discussing the anthology "All We Can Save". The book is available at Third Place Books with a 20% discount.
BOTHELL, WA
kpug1170.com

Department of Revenue auctioning off unclaimed valuables

KENMORE, Wash. – You could gain a treasure, or maybe reclaim one you have lost, as the Washington State Department of Revenue puts unclaimed valuables up for auction. Items being auctioned off include coins, jewelry, sports memorabilia, stamps, and other rare items, even an 1860 campaign button for Abraham Lincoln.
KENMORE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy