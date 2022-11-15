Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Olympia closer to imposing registration for rental housing
Christa Lenssen, Olympia's housing program specialist, briefed the Land Use and Environmental Committee members on the rental housing registration program the city is considering establishing. At the committee meeting held Thursday, November 17, Lenssen said that in the past months, they had reviewed the program structures and details from other...
shorelineareanews.com
Classifieds: Fire commissioner meeting time rescheduled
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department has rescheduled the December 1, 2022 Board meeting from 5:00 p.m.to 4:30 p.m. to accommodate the Department’s promotional pinning ceremony. Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith.
shorelineareanews.com
Jobs: Northwest Region Program Delivery Manager – Transportation Technical Engineer
$89,271 - $120,078 Annually. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a strategic leader to serve as the next Program Delivery Manager for our Northwest Region (NWR). As the Program Delivery Manager, this position will manage the daily operations of the NWR Program Delivery office to monitor, make...
shorelineareanews.com
Mountlake Terrace post office to be relocated - postal service taking public comments
When the postal service, which never bothered to buy the land, lost its location in North City, residents in Lake Forest Park and NE Shoreline found it easiest to use the small postal station in Mountlake Terrace at 23210 57th Ave W. Now the postal service has lost that location...
shorelineareanews.com
Veterans event at Shoreline City Hall
A celebration held on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022, was sponsored by City of Shoreline, Shoreline Veterans Association, Starr Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion, and the US Volunteers-Joint Services Command. Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully welcomed the participants and led the Pledge of Allegiance as well as presenting...
shorelineareanews.com
FERRIES: Revamped Colman Dock ferry terminal building opens November 18
After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat at Washington State Ferries’ New flagship ferry terminal building on the Seattle waterfront. Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens, there will be much more space than the past three years – approximately 20,000 square feet or roughly the same size as the old structure.
Snohomish Co. officials: Homeless initiative ‘unacceptable burden’ for region
Snohomish County officials said they don’t have space to house homeless people living on public property. The effort to house those living on state property is part of the state’s Right of Way Initiative. It’s a proposal from Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his overall efforts to combat homelessness.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia Regional Airport reconfiguration stirs petitioners against it to hold meeting tomorrow
Petitioners against the plans to reconfigure Olympia Regional Airport will meet tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15, starting at 7 p.m. at the Olympia Center, Multipurpose Room A, 222 Columbia Street. Stop Olympia Airport Growth group will lead the assembly to express their issues against proposed plans as part of the 2021...
KING-5
Federal Way shopping cart ordinance amended
The Special Operations Unit of Federal Way Police will enforce the amended ordinance. Offenders will pay a $50 fine.
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline monitoring algae scum at south Echo Lake
An algae bloom was recently observed at the southwest corner of Echo Lake over the weekend and early this week. A sample was collected on Monday, November 14, 2022 and the results are in. With a recorded concentrations of 0.31 µg/L Microcystin and below the detection limit for Anatoxin-a, the results are below the recreation guidelines thresholds of 8 µg/L for Microcystin and 1 µg/L for Anatoxin-a. Stefan Grozev, Senior Surface Water Program Specialist with the city of Shoreline, says,
KOMO News
Tacoma homeless encampment cleanup underway near new shelter site
TACOMA, Wash. — Clean up of a so-called problematic homeless encampment in Tacoma began Tuesday, and much to the dismay of residents it won't be done in one day. Outreach workers and crews with the city of Tacoma started cleaning up the encampment on Pacific Avenue Tuesday morning. People who live near the camp told have told KOMO News they routinely hear gunshots and have seen fires happen inside the camp.
SDOT removes second ‘unauthorized’ community-painted crosswalk
SEATTLE — Crews with the Seattle Department of Transportation removed a crosswalk painted by Capitol Hill residents on Monday, angering some who feel the move is unnecessary. The crosswalk, which was painted at East Olive Way and Harvard Avenue East, was removed on Wednesday morning. This is the second...
shorelineareanews.com
Shopping Locally can reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions
There is some good news on the Greenhouse gas emissions front. Technology is making cars and trucks that are much more efficient in terms of CO2 emissions. And electric cars and trucks are increasingly part of the vehicle picture. However, we are starting from a high level of emissions. In...
shorelineareanews.com
Northwest Flower and Garden Festival bringing “Spring Vibes” and gardening celebrities to Seattle
SEATTLE, WA. – November 16, 2022 – The Northwest Flower and Garden Festival, a tradition signifying the start of Spring in the PNW for over 30 years, is back in full glory February 15 – 19, 2023, at the Seattle Convention Center. This year’s festival, themed “Spring...
shorelineareanews.com
Gift Card and Toy Drive for families in need in the Shoreline School District
The Holiday Basket event, which provides gifts for the children of Shoreline Schools families in need, is a cooperative project of the Shoreline PTA Council, City of Shoreline, HopeLink, Lake Forest Park Rotary, and Shoreline Fire Department. It is coordinated by the Dale Turner Family YMCA. Every PTA in the...
shorelineareanews.com
NaNoWriMo free workshop at Shoreline Community College: Music and Literature
The library at Shoreline Community College is holding their creative writing series in person again this year and invites the community to participate. National Novel Writing Month or NaNoWriMo challenges people to write a 50,000 word novel in one month. The Shoreline Community College Library offers free sessions to help...
gigharbornow.org
Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race
Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 260 votes out of 69,022 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.17 percent of the vote (34,641 total votes) to Richards’ 49.79 percent (34,381 votes).
Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday
A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
shorelineareanews.com
Join the LFP in Action Book Club
The LFP in Action book club at Third Place Books is a place to have deep conversations about climate, solutions and resilience. To kick off this book club we will spend several months discussing the anthology "All We Can Save". The book is available at Third Place Books with a 20% discount.
kpug1170.com
Department of Revenue auctioning off unclaimed valuables
KENMORE, Wash. – You could gain a treasure, or maybe reclaim one you have lost, as the Washington State Department of Revenue puts unclaimed valuables up for auction. Items being auctioned off include coins, jewelry, sports memorabilia, stamps, and other rare items, even an 1860 campaign button for Abraham Lincoln.
