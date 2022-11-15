ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

As layoffs and recession fears mount, will employers suspend their 401(k) match?

By Elisabeth Buchwald, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

In past recessions, many companies looking to cut costs and potentially avoid having to lay off workers suspended 401(k) matches.

In the most recent recession, Ascensus, a retirement plan administrator, said that 21% of employers that use its 401(k) services suspended their contributions from March to September 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported . Vanguard reported a much smaller share of cuts, 7%, during the height of the pandemic.

Despite fears of a recession, few plans have suspended 401(k) matches even though a growing list of companies have announced massive headcount reductions, Fidelity Investments and Vanguard, two of the largest 401(k) providers, told USA TODAY.

Even though many companies like Exxon that suspended 401(k) matching during the pandemic eventually brought it back, the lapse can be unsettling and confusing for workers who factor the contributions into their retirement calculations.

Opinion: Retirement dreams become nightmares for many older Americans as inflation soars

IRS raises 2023 retirement savings cap: But few even hit it. Here's what you can do about it.

If you’re concerned that your employer will suspend matching, or they already have, here are some questions that may be on your mind:

Should you contribute to a 401(k) if you won’t get a match?

"You should still contribute as much as you personally can,” said Lisa Forsythe, a private client adviser at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. “When it comes to investing for retirement, consistency is key.”

On top of which if you’ve already been making regular contributions to your 401(k), “you may be used to living off your current paycheck amount, which already factors in your contributions,” she said.

How does your balance compare?: The average American has $141,542 in a 401(k) account

Regret retiring?: Consider these factors before you decide to work again.

Importantly, you’ll still be able to take advantage of the tax benefits of investing through a 401(k) with or without your employer’s contribution, meaning the money from your paycheck that flows into your 401(k) will not be taxed. The Internal Revenue Service recently announced that the contribution limit for 401(k) plans will increase by $2,000 to $22,500 for 2023 because of inflation.

“Do not lose sight of that,” said Michael Liersch, head of advice and planning for wealth and investment management at Wells Fargo.

There’s a behavioral benefit to contributing, he said. If you get out of the habit of doing so and the match comes back, you could miss out. “You don't want to miss out on that opportunity when the light switch flips back on.”

Should I lower my 401(k) contribution?

If you have a sense of a percentage of your income you need to save to retire comfortably at a given age and a portion of that was being fulfilled through a company 401(k) match, "that burden gets shifted to you as an individual,” said Nathan Voris, director of investments, insights and consultant services for Schwab Retirement Plan Services.

Therefore you should try to contribute more money to your 401(k) or other retirement savings accounts if you can afford to do so, Voris said.

Should you prioritize emergency savings over retirement?

If your company suspended its 401(k) match there’s a good chance layoffs could be around the corner.

To prepare for potential layoffs, Brian Robinson, a financial adviser and partner with SharpePoint, recommends making sure you have enough money to get by on a strictly bare-bones budget for three months.

If you don’t, put your retirement savings on hold but make sure you resume your retirement contributions once you hit your emergency savings goal, said Voris.

You could also continue to contribute to a 401(k) and access some of that money without facing early withdrawal tax penalties if you’re not 59.5-years-old and were laid off. But be careful – it could lower your unemployment benefits since 401(k) withdrawals count as income in many states.

Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY. You can f ollow her on Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: As layoffs and recession fears mount, will employers suspend their 401(k) match?

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fidelity® Q3 2022 Retirement Analysis: Despite Continued Volatility, Retirement Fundamentals Remain Sound

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Not surprisingly, ongoing market swings and concerns about inflation continue to cause financial stress among retirement savers. In fact, according to recent Fidelity Investments ® research1, the percentage of individuals with negative feelings about their finances (32%) is now greater than those who have positive feelings (30%), which is a stark contrast to just a year ago, when the percentage of workers who felt positive about their finances (45%) was more than twice the percentage of those with negative feelings (22%). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005107/en/ Average account balances for Fidelity’s IRA, 401(k) and 403(b) accounts in Q3 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Motley Fool

Inflation Is Hammering Retirees. Will Social Security's Upcoming Raise Help?

Seniors on Social Security are really feeling the brunt of inflation. While next year's cost-of-living adjustment is the largest in decades, it may not help seniors gain more buying power. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
GOBankingRates

What Are the Five Stages of Retirement?

Some people start thinking about retirement soon after beginning their first full-time job, and it's certainly never too early to begin planning for it. Social Security: Considering Taking Benefits...
Retirement Daily

Types of Jobs for Retirees Going Back to Work

From full-time C++ programming to part-time Walmart greeters, retirees have returned to the workforce for both the financial and other benefits that create value for both employers and employees. Some managers have started to realize and respect older workers joining their work environment, despite the reports of ageism in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
Evan Crosby

IRS announces higher contribution limits for 401(k) plans and IRAs in 2023

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently adjusted its income tax brackets for 2023, which means millions of Americans could end up paying less in taxes, according to CNBC. Additionally, Americans will also be able to contribute more toward tax-advantaged retirement savings plans starting next year, after the IRS announced it was increasing the contribution limits for 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

680K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy