Paul Chartrand (left) and Dan Gagen were seeking to adopt through the Independent Adoption Center when they began to see red flags. They created a survey of adoptive parents and researched the adoption agency’s financials, learning the IAC was in a precarious situation. They presented those findings to the board and staff in 2015. Then they reported their concerns to state officials in California, becoming whistleblowers. They pursued justice for other families even after their own connection to the IAC was over. They never adopted. Kyle Stansbury for USA TODAY

It's really good.

Here it is: How one adoption agency’s demise gutted American families

Sign up for a subscription to read our exclusive reporting.

Erin Davoran is an audience editor on USA TODAY’s national investigative team. She can be reached at edavoran@usatoday.com or on Twitter @erindavoran .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why you should read USA TODAY's latest investigation