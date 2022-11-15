Read full article on original website
France 24
FIFA president blasts ‘hypocrisy’ of Western critics of World Cup host Qatar
FIFA president Gianni Infantino blasted the "hypocrisy" of Western critics of Qatar's human rights record on Saturday, making a passionate defence of the World Cup in the Gulf state on the eve of the kick-off. The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by concerns over Qatar's treatment of migrant...
France 24
Djokovic made to work by Medvedev in Turin thriller
Djokovic went into the Red Group dead tie already assured of his place in the semi-finals after wins over Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Medvedev in contrast was already eliminated after losses in both his outings on the hardcourt in Turin. Djokovic faces American Taylor Fritz on Saturday with the...
France 24
From refugee camps to the World Cup: Africa-born Aussies relish France clash
Australia’s Awer Mabil, Thomas Deng and Garang Kuol were each born to refugee parents from war-torn South Sudan. On Tuesday, the trio of Socceroos will step onto a World Cup pitch for the first time to take on defending champions France, a nation that has built much of its recent football success on players of African descent.
France 24
Norway takes in 20 Ocean Viking ship migrants following France-Italy dispute
Norway's foreign ministry said Saturday that the country would take in 20 of the migrants rescued by the Ocean Viking NGO, who disembarked in France after Italy blocked access to its ports. The Ocean Viking, a Norwegian-flagged vessel operated by a French NGO, had picked up 234 migrants at sea...
France 24
The World Cup in numbers: A tournament to outspend them all
The 2022 World Cup will be the most compact in history, staged in the smallest-ever host country. But by most other measures, Qatar’s football extravaganza will outstrip all previous World Cups. FRANCE 24 takes a look at a tournament unlike any other, in 10 key figures. At 220 billion...
Budweiser left with thousands of cans of beer after late World Cup 2022 ban.. and vow to give it away to winning nation
BUDWEISER have been left with thousands of cans of beer they cannot sell at the World Cup and have vowed to give it to the winning nation. Alcohol will not be sold at stadiums in Qatar, despite the promise it would be, following a shocking U-turn just days before the first match kicks-off.
France 24
Australia wary of 'dangerous' Samoa in Rugby League World Cup final
Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Australia coach Mal Meninga has vowed that his Kangaroos side, bidding for a third consecutive title, will not take surprise finalists Samoa lightly when the two teams meet at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Kangaroos booked a place in their 10th World Cup final...
World Cup fans left baffled by VAR decision
There was confusion and controversy within minutes of the opening match of the Qatar World Cup after Ecuador had a goal disallowed against the host country by VAR using Fifa’s new semi-automated offside system.Ecuador thought they had taken a lead against Qatar after just two minutes when captain Enner Valencia powered in a header at the back post following a set-piece routine.World Cup LIVE: Qatar face Ecuador in opening gameBut, after a delay of almost two minutes, referee Daniele Orsato ruled out the goal and signalled that there had been an offside in the build-up.The replays of the goal...
France 24
Does FIFA care? Qatar World Cup organisers shrug off boycott calls
If you build it, they will come. Qatar 2022 is now upon us, with the opening kickoff slated for Sunday. The World Cup is taking place in a tiny desert dictatorship with virtually no footballing tradition. What could possibly go wrong? When the opening whistle blows, will we all forget about human rights, the carbon footprint of air-conditioned stadiums built from scratch and a fall schedule that factors in the desert heat?
France 24
UN climate talks go into overtime in bid to break deadlock
UN climate talks that were supposed to end Friday were extended by a day in an effort to break a deadlock over creating a fund for developing countries devastated by the fallout from global warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered at the COP27 in Egypt for two weeks...
France 24
France and Germany move forward with European fighter jet deal
France and Germany on Friday hailed the conclusion of a deal to build a new European fighter jet after months of disagreements between two companies involved -- Airbus and Dassault Aviation. Launched by France and Germany in 2017 and since joined by Spain, the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) aims...
News Analysis: World Cup kicks off with Ecuador blanking host Qatar
The 2022 World Cup kicked off Sunday with Ecuador blanking host Qatar 2-0 in hopes that the country is ready for hosting the big stage.
France 24
US basketball star Griner begins serving sentence in Russian penal colony
US basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a remote Russian penal colony and begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession, her lawyers and agent said Thursday. Griner has been relocated to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 350 kilometres (210 miles) east of Moscow. "Brittney began serving...
France 24
Unfulfilled promises for Africa at COP27, Sadio Mané out of World Cup
As COP27 draws to a close, many African nations have been left less than satisfied. It comes as countries of the Global North continue to push back against a deal endorsing the creation of a financing facility for the countries hardest hit by climate change. Also, Sadio Mané has been ruled out of the World Cup. The Bayern Munich striker will not be flying to Qatar as he is unable to recover from a recent leg injury on time. It's a devastating blow for the Lions of Teranga.
France 24
World Cup begins in high-stakes event for host Qatar
The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday in a high-stakes event for the tiny nation which has faced a barrage of criticism and staked its reputation on delivering a smooth tournament, the first held in the Middle East and most expensive in history. In a show of Gulf...
Nigerian teens create fashion from trash to fight pollution
LAGOS, Nigeria — (AP) — Teenage climate activists in Nigeria's largest city are recycling trash into runway outfits for a “Trashion Show.”. Chinedu Mogbo, founder of Greenfingers Wildlife Initiative, a conservation group working with the activists, said the show was designed to raise awareness about environmental pollution.
France 24
Last minute objections threaten historic UN climate deal in COP27
Negotiators at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt neared a breakthrough deal on Saturday for a fund to help poor countries being ravaged by the impacts of global warming, but remained locked over how to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions driving them. With a final climate accord already more than...
Remaking our suburbs' 1960s apartment blocks: a subtle and greener way to increase housing density
As cities grow, new buildings gradually replace the older ones. Ideally, the new buildings are higher quality, more sustainable and better suited to today’s needs. But there’s a risk current approaches to urban renewal will produce poorer amenities and buildings that are less flexible and more environmentally damaging than those they replace. Take, for example, the 1960s walk-up apartment block. These ageing buildings are often derided for being unattractive, utilitarian and cheap. But these buildings also have design features we have come to celebrate: narrow footprints that allow cross ventilation, flexible floorplans, minimal use of shared walls, low-maintenance design and...
France 24
Six star players to watch at the World Cup
AFP Sport takes a look at six of the world's best players who will be competing in the tournament:. -- Arguably the greatest player of all time, Messi has yet to emulate past legends Pele and Diego Maradona by winning football's biggest prize. He did finally win a major international tournament with Argentina when he was the driving force behind their Copa America triumph last year. The 35-year-old has said this will "very likely" be his last World Cup and will be desperate to go one better than 2014, when Argentina lost the final to Germany in extra time. Lionel Scaloni's side have high hopes of winning a third world title, heading into the tournament on a 36-match unbeaten run. Messi scored his 91st international goal in a 5-0 friendly win over the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.
France 24
France refuses to take in scores of asylum-seekers rescued in the Mediterranean
Most of the adult migrants rescued by the Ocean Viking NGO in the Mediterranean have been denied entry into France, which allowed the vessel to disembark after Italy blocked access to its ports, the interior ministry said Friday. The standoff has rekindled the EU immigration debate and heightened tensions between...
