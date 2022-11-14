Read full article on original website
Fort Wood’s snow and ice removal program SNAIR is active
Fort Leonard Wood motorists need to know where to look for road conditions on the post and off. Fort Wood’s snow and ice removal program — referred to as SNAIR — has various methods in place to keep people informed of treacherous travel and weather-related information. During winter weather conditions, the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood Installation Operations Center coordinates SNAIR to ensure the safety of personnel and to minimize the impact on training and other missions. The Fort Leonard Wood Current Weather page is updated at 4 a.m. every day year-round and as weather conditions change. Road conditions on the post are broken down by color-coded definitions to quickly tell drivers what to expect as the weather changes. On that web page, drivers can access facility closures, current road conditions, the status of primary parking lots, and more. Commuters can get updated weather information on their smartphones through the Digital Garrison app, available for free in the Google Play or Apple App Store. Common Access Cardholders, their family members, long-term contractors, private organizations, and tenants on the installation can also receive notifications on their phones via the ALERT! Mass Warning Notification System. Another avenue of information is the Missouri Department of Transportation web page. Visitors to this site can click on the traveler info map and the icon for traffic cameras on the left of the page and can then select an area of I-44 to view live.
Recent Snow Good Practice For MoDOT
The first measurable snowfall fell Monday night into Tuesday morning, which helped the Missouri Department of Transportation assess their limited resources before a much more serious snowstorm hits the state. Bob Becker, District Maintenance Engineer for MoDOT’s St. Louis District spoke on the shortage of drivers to treat the roads…
The Missouri State Highway Patrol urges everyone to pay attention to weather conditions and make smart decisions regarding travel
This winter, snow and snow showers are to be expected. This, of course, can affect travel on Missouri’s roadways. The Missouri State Highway Patrol urges everyone to pay attention to weather conditions and make smart decisions regarding travel. If conditions dictate, avoid driving if at all possible. If you must drive, make sure your vehicle is completely clean of snow, use headlights to increase visibility, and reduce speed when the roadway is wet or if snow is present. Troopers suggest adjusting your speed to the weather. Traveling the speed limit may not be the safest in rough conditions. Cruise control should not be used and the following distance should be increased. Troopers also suggest keeping your fuel tank at least half full and keeping emergency supplies in the car. That could include an ice scraper, battery booster cables, blankets, coats, gloves, water, non-perishable food, first aid kits, flashlights, small shovels, and sand or cat litter. In the cold months of 2021, January, February, March, November, and December, 25 people were killed and 1,995 people were injured in crashes involving weather conditions that were reported as snow, hail, or freezing. Buckle up, pay attention, be courteous, and obey all traffic laws.
State Releases Jobs Report
The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center released its monthly jobs report. Anthony Morabith report.
Hawley’s Attorney Generals Office Fined
A Missouri judge has ruled that former State Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office knowingly and purposefully violated the state’s open records law. Alisa Nelson reports.
Cybersecurity Grant applications now being accepted
The Missouri Department of Public Safety today announced the availability of up to $3.6 million in grant funding to assist local and state agencies manage and reduce systemic cybersecurity risks. The Missouri State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program is a competitive grant with individual awards of up to $200,000 to support cybersecurity activities. Interested applicants must apply by the December 16th deadline.
