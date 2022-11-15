The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two at 5:17 p.m. A 52-year-old woman was driving a 2015 Nissan Sedan east on Avenue Two when she tried to make a left turn onto Santa Fe Drive. In doing so, she cut in front of a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser, driven by 39-year-old Antonio Rojas. The front of the Toyota collided with the front of the Nissan.

ATWATER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO