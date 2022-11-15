ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

California fast food worker loses eye protecting special needs boy

The assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill in Antioch lost the ability to see out of her right eye in an attack Saturday evening at work. Surveillance video obtained by KTLA’s sister station KRON4 captured the attack on camera. The woman, 19-year-old Bianca Palomera, had just started her shift at the restaurant, located at […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 17, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a high-risk sex offender with ties to Delano off the streets. Marshals are looking for Esteban Lara, 36. Lara is considered a high-risk sex offender and has a criminal history that includes child molestation, drug use and resisting arrest. Lara has...
EMPIRE, CA
davisvanguard.org

Pamela Price Apparent Winner in Alameda DA’s Race

Oakland, CA – The lead by Pamela Price grew for a third consecutive day and has now swelled to more than 14,000 votes. While opponent Terry Wiley has yet to officially concede, the campaign told the Vanguard on Thursday afternoon that they believe there is no realistic path to victory for Wiley.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'

STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Officers Detain 500 Vehicles, Participants in Alleged Sideshow Activity

Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
Nationwide Report

52-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Atwater (Atwater, CA)

The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two at 5:17 p.m. A 52-year-old woman was driving a 2015 Nissan Sedan east on Avenue Two when she tried to make a left turn onto Santa Fe Drive. In doing so, she cut in front of a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser, driven by 39-year-old Antonio Rojas. The front of the Toyota collided with the front of the Nissan.
ATWATER, CA
KRON4 News

Man injured, woman arrested in connection with Tracy stabbing

(BCN) — A woman was arrested Monday evening after allegedly stabbing a man in Tracy, leaving him in critical but stable condition, police said. Tracy police said their communications center received a call at 5:18 p.m. about a possible stabbing in the 200 block of Cedar Mountain Drive. Officers located the victim at a neighbor’s […]
TRACY, CA
KRON4 News

Police arrest one person after alleged robbery at Safeway fuel station

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested one person after they allegedly robbed an employee at a gas station, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department. On Sunday afternoon, officers were called to the Safeway fuel station near Deer Valley Road due to a report of a robbery nearby. Witnesses told police that the suspect […]
ANTIOCH, CA
mymotherlode.com

Weekend Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash In Jackson

Jackson, CA– On Saturday at approximately 10:35 PM, the Jackson Police Department(JPD) was dispatched to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision north of the intersection of Highway 49 and Scottsville Boulevard. JPD officers located the unresponsive 19-year-old male lying in the southbound lane of Highway 49. The victim suffered apparent catastrophic fatal injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld pending further investigation.
JACKSON, CA
deltacollegian.net

District 9 Election: Harder vs Patti

Josh Harder and Tom Patti are the top two candidates running for the United States House of Representative for District 9. District 9 represents San Joaquin County, specifically cities like Stockton, Manteca, and Modesto. As of Nov. 9, Harder is leading in the polls and is projected to win. Harder...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Man Shot After Attempting to Remove Unknown Guest from Family Party in Antioch

The Antioch Police Department confirmed Monday that a man was shot several times over the weekend during a house party within the City of Antioch. Police released minimal information on the Saturday night shooting, however, officers responded to a house party in the 4000 block of Vinewood Way after shots were reportedly fired at 11:30 pm. Police located a 25-year-old Hispanic male who was shot several times and is in critical, but stable condition.
ANTIOCH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy