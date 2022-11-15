Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County is matching funds into their digital gift card program RadCard
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquín County leaders are bringing back theRADCard digital gift card ahead of the holiday season. County officials designated $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the program. Wednesday's round included $1 million. The RADCard program allows you to load money...
California fast food worker loses eye protecting special needs boy
The assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill in Antioch lost the ability to see out of her right eye in an attack Saturday evening at work. Surveillance video obtained by KTLA’s sister station KRON4 captured the attack on camera. The woman, 19-year-old Bianca Palomera, had just started her shift at the restaurant, located at […]
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 17, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a high-risk sex offender with ties to Delano off the streets. Marshals are looking for Esteban Lara, 36. Lara is considered a high-risk sex offender and has a criminal history that includes child molestation, drug use and resisting arrest. Lara has...
davisvanguard.org
Pamela Price Apparent Winner in Alameda DA’s Race
Oakland, CA – The lead by Pamela Price grew for a third consecutive day and has now swelled to more than 14,000 votes. While opponent Terry Wiley has yet to officially concede, the campaign told the Vanguard on Thursday afternoon that they believe there is no realistic path to victory for Wiley.
Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
'Some of the most despicable allegations' | Ex-Stockton officer and current officer appear in court
STOCKTON, Calif. — One former Stockton police officer and a current Stockton police officer both were arraigned on serious felony charges in the same downtown Stockton courtroom Monday afternoon. Both are separate cases.. Instead of a navy blue police uniform, former Stockton Police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed was dressed in...
Terrified trailer tenants plea for help; Los Banos officials say hands are tied
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KGPE) – CBS47 investigates in part three of our station’s investigation into a vacant city Los Banos housing dozens of unhoused individuals. The lot is right next to a mobile home park in Los Banos. Fires, trespassing, theft, and thousands of dollars in damage are just some of the reasons for dozens […]
CBS News
Suspected Stockton serial killer appears in court Monday
Monday's (11/14/22) hearing was a continuation of Wesley Brownlee's arraignment. He's facing three counts of murder, but could face additional charges, the county D.A. says.
Repairs starting for Stockton neighborhood after alleged wire theft left streets in the dark, official says
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been lights out for several weeks in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood for the past number of weeks. Back in October, Stockton City Councilmember Kimberly Warmsley said there were estimates of roughly 20 lights out in the sprawling neighborhood, leaving my community members in the dark without streetlights.
NBC Bay Area
Officers Detain 500 Vehicles, Participants in Alleged Sideshow Activity
Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
52-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Atwater (Atwater, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two at 5:17 p.m. A 52-year-old woman was driving a 2015 Nissan Sedan east on Avenue Two when she tried to make a left turn onto Santa Fe Drive. In doing so, she cut in front of a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser, driven by 39-year-old Antonio Rojas. The front of the Toyota collided with the front of the Nissan.
Man injured, woman arrested in connection with Tracy stabbing
(BCN) — A woman was arrested Monday evening after allegedly stabbing a man in Tracy, leaving him in critical but stable condition, police said. Tracy police said their communications center received a call at 5:18 p.m. about a possible stabbing in the 200 block of Cedar Mountain Drive. Officers located the victim at a neighbor’s […]
Police arrest one person after alleged robbery at Safeway fuel station
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested one person after they allegedly robbed an employee at a gas station, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department. On Sunday afternoon, officers were called to the Safeway fuel station near Deer Valley Road due to a report of a robbery nearby. Witnesses told police that the suspect […]
AOL Corp
Driver killed in multi-vehicle collision on Santa Fe Drive near Atwater, CHP says
Authorities are investigating collision involving multiple vehicles that left one driver dead near Atwater in Merced County on Tuesday. At 5:17 p.m. officers responded to the collision near the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Zuniga. According to the CHP, a...
mymotherlode.com
Weekend Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash In Jackson
Jackson, CA– On Saturday at approximately 10:35 PM, the Jackson Police Department(JPD) was dispatched to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision north of the intersection of Highway 49 and Scottsville Boulevard. JPD officers located the unresponsive 19-year-old male lying in the southbound lane of Highway 49. The victim suffered apparent catastrophic fatal injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld pending further investigation.
abc10.com
Hit-and-run driver kills Modesto mother seeking 2nd chance with family
Modesto hit and run: Police are seeking the suspect who kept going after hitting and killing her. Meanwhile, her son is just seeking closure.
Man dies in head-on crash near Rio Vista; adult and several children taken to hospital
RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rio Vista Police Department said the driver of a sedan died when he crashed head-on with a minivan Thursday afternoon. Police said the crash happened around 3:10 on River Road, north of the Rio Vista Bridge. The driver of the sedan had a 13-year-old passenger in the car with […]
deltacollegian.net
District 9 Election: Harder vs Patti
Josh Harder and Tom Patti are the top two candidates running for the United States House of Representative for District 9. District 9 represents San Joaquin County, specifically cities like Stockton, Manteca, and Modesto. As of Nov. 9, Harder is leading in the polls and is projected to win. Harder...
eastcountytoday.net
Man Shot After Attempting to Remove Unknown Guest from Family Party in Antioch
The Antioch Police Department confirmed Monday that a man was shot several times over the weekend during a house party within the City of Antioch. Police released minimal information on the Saturday night shooting, however, officers responded to a house party in the 4000 block of Vinewood Way after shots were reportedly fired at 11:30 pm. Police located a 25-year-old Hispanic male who was shot several times and is in critical, but stable condition.
Police: Bicyclist hit, killed in Modesto was illegally crossing when accident happened
MODESTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Modesto after a bicyclist was killed in a crash with a driver. According to Modesto police, it happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of McHenry and Union Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 61-year-old man down in the road....
