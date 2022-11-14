Students across the Waynesville R-VI school district will be participating in several concerts at the Waynesville High School Auditorium over the final months of 2022. On November 17th, the East Elementary Choir Concert will begin at 5:30 PM. Then, on December 1st, the Waynesville Middle School Advanced Band Concert will begin at 6:30 PM. On December 6th, the Elementary Voices Concert starts at 6 PM, with the Waynesville High School Choir Concert following at 7 PM. The next day, December 7th, the Waynesville Middle School Choir Concert begins at 6 PM. On December 8th, the Band Christmas Concert will begin at 6 PM. One-Act Plays will begin at 6 PM on both December 9th and 10th, and finally, the Freedom Elementary Choir Concert will begin at 7 PM on December 15th. All events are free and open to the public.

