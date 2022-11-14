Read full article on original website
Conway Board Approves Four Day School Week
At last night’s Conway School Board meeting, the school board approved a four-day school week. Superintendent Dr. Luke Boyer says the main resoning for the change is the ability to recruit and retain teachers. The board approved the change by a vote of 6 to 1.
Several concerts at the Waynesville High School Auditorium over the final months of 2022
Students across the Waynesville R-VI school district will be participating in several concerts at the Waynesville High School Auditorium over the final months of 2022. On November 17th, the East Elementary Choir Concert will begin at 5:30 PM. Then, on December 1st, the Waynesville Middle School Advanced Band Concert will begin at 6:30 PM. On December 6th, the Elementary Voices Concert starts at 6 PM, with the Waynesville High School Choir Concert following at 7 PM. The next day, December 7th, the Waynesville Middle School Choir Concert begins at 6 PM. On December 8th, the Band Christmas Concert will begin at 6 PM. One-Act Plays will begin at 6 PM on both December 9th and 10th, and finally, the Freedom Elementary Choir Concert will begin at 7 PM on December 15th. All events are free and open to the public.
Lebanon City Council Honors Lebanon Yellowjacket Football Team
Lebanon Yellowjacket pride was highlighted during the Monday night Lebanon City Council meeting, when Mayor Jared Carr issued a proclamation honoring the Yellowjacket’s and the football team who will be hosting the State Quarter Finals on Saturday. Jacket Stadium will be teaming with fans from Lebanon and Carthage for...
Camden County Library approved for mini-grant
The Camden County Library District is one of 27 public libraries that have been approved for technology mini-grants, that are administered through the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office. The grant will give Camden County Library District an opportunity to update and replace existing technology. Library Director Michael Davis said they will use the grant money to purchase computer monitors and a 3-D Printer…
Veteran’s Appreciation Luncheon November 19
The Lebanon Elks Lodge 2557 invites all Veterans to an Appreciation Luncheon this Saturday from Noon to 2. Elks Lodge Chaplain Karen Nixon said they have a couple of guest speakers lined up for the event. My Ozarks Online · Pb11152201nixon. All branches of the military will be recognized...
MoDOT will host a public meeting tomorrow to discuss proposed improvements along Highway 54 in Camdenton.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will host a public meeting tomorrow to discuss proposed improvements along Highway 54 in Camdenton. Motorists and area residents are invited to the meeting, which will take place from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Camdenton-Area Chamber of Commerce office, located at 739 West U.S. Highway 54 in Camdenton. Those in attendance will be able to examine the proposed improvements, ask questions, and leave comments for MoDOT staff.
KJEL SPORTS TUESDAY NOVEMBER 15, 2022
LEBANON YELLOWJACKET SPORTS PRIDE WAS HIGHLIGHTED DURING THE MONDAY NIGHT LEBANON CITY COUNCIL MEETING, WHEN MAYOR JARED CARR ISSUED A PROCLAMATION HONORING THE YELLOWJACKET’S AND THE FOOTBALL TEAM WHICH WILL BE HOSTING THE CLASS FIVE STATE QUARTERFINALS ON SATURDAY. JACKET STADIUM WILL BE ALIVE WITH FANS FROM LEBANON AND...
Downtown Lebanon to host Christmas kickoff
Lebanon Mayor Jared Carr and Downtown Lebanon will officially kick off the holiday season in Lebanon with the lighting of the City Christmas Tree at the Market, located at 210 S Jefferson Ave. The second annual event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 with the tree lighting at 6 p.m. “I think this is a great holiday kickoff and hope everyone comes out to celebrate with us,” said Downtown Business District Director Cynthia Coffman. “We light the tree before the Christmas parade and want to be ready for people to come downtown, shop, and eat in downtown businesses with their family and friends this holiday season.” For more on this story see the LCR.
Lebanon City Council Chambers Named For Former Mayor
On Monday night, Lebanon City Council Chambers was renamed by a City Council resolution and proclamation by Mayor Jared Carr. Council Chambers was renamed to honor former Lebanon Mayor Stanley “Bud” Allen, who was a lifelong resident of Lebanon…. With Friends and Family in attendance, Mayor Carr...
Retired Osage Beach Firefighter Loses Battle With Cancer
A former firefighter with the Osage Beach Fire Department has passed away. According to a post by the department, Eric Newman lost his battle with cancer. Newman started his career in Rolla before joining Osage Beach in 2009. Officials say he served a total of 11 years and also served...
The Most “Unforgettable Adventure” is Found in this Missouri Park
If you're looking for adventure, the internet believes you'll find one of the most "unforgettable" in one Missouri state park. Only In Your State believes that Montauk State Park in Salem is one of the most unforgettable places you'll find in Missouri and I don't think they're wrong. Ask any fisherman and they'll likely tell you a story of rainbow trout they've caught there. The fact that local wildlife are visible frequently nearby doesn't hurt either. Oh, and the waterfalls...
WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports some snow impacts for Mid-Missouri roads
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Drivers across Mid-Missouri may find some winter-like road conditions Tuesday morning. According to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map website, drivers may find mostly clear to partly covered road conditions on parts of Highway 54 between Fulton and Jefferson City. Download the ABC 17 Weather App The website also shows partly covered conditions The post WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports some snow impacts for Mid-Missouri roads appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Longtime Lake Area Broadcaster Passes Away Over The Weekend
KRMS and Missouri have lost one of our own…as longtime news and talk radio professional Jim Bohanan died on Saturday at the age of 78. The most recently Washington DC based right of center radio host, who’s namesake program is syndicated coast-to-coast and was carried here at News/Talk KRMS for decades has passed away at a hospice facility, following a battle with cancer.
Lebanon City Council Approves Expenditures
On Monday night Lebanon City Council approved several pieces of business related to public works and economic development. Public Works Director Richard Shockley presented a bill approving a task order with Olsson Incorporated for the Granite Lane extension. Council approved the task order at a cost of $14,300. Another task...
First taste of winter hits Mid – Missouri
Roads are in pretty good shape in and around Jefferson City. Anywhere from one to three inches of wet snow fell overnight. Roads could be slick on untreated bridges and overpasses, but most roads are just wet. Warming temperatures should melt the snow today.
Mid-Missouri forecasted for 1-2 inches of snow Monday night
Mid-Missouri is prepping for some wintry weather starting later Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the area, from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecaster Jared Maples says Columbia and Jefferson City could see one to two inches of snow, with the...
Jefferson City man charged with Moniteau County burglary denied bond
A Jefferson City man accused in a recent Moniteau County burglary is denied bond. Daniel Brown, 42, was arrested earlier this month for burglarizing property just outside Tipton. He’s charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. Moniteau County judge Aaron Martin...
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Six people were hurt Sunday night following a crash in Morgan County. The crash happened on State Highway 52 near Church Road around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by a 16-year-old Russellville teenager traveled across the highway and hit a pickup truck. The post Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Former Camden County man charged with cold-case murder heads to trial next summer
A former Camden County man accused of a 37-year-old cold-case murder is scheduled for a jury trial. Larry Hicks, of Franklin, Louisiana, is charged with the 1984 murder of Diana Lukosius. Hicks allegedly ran the woman off the road as she was driving home from a party in Camdenton. When Lukosius was found, she’d been severely beaten and died two days later.
