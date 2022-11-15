Read full article on original website
abc23.com
School Bus Safety
Recently we’ve seen several school bus crashes across our region. But what are children taught to do in such situations?. Both the State College Area School District transportation director and PennDOT’s safety press officer tell me school buses are one of the safest vehicles on the road. Nonetheless, they say it’s still imperative to prepare for a worst-case scenario.
abc27.com
Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after Pennsylvania highway fire
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Just hours before the region was hit with a wintery mix on Tuesday, a Tesla caught fire on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. According to state police, a Tesla, the most popular brand of electric vehicles, was traveling west on I-80 when it caught fire. One lane along mile marker 137 westbound was restricted for some time as crews were putting out the fire.
Shapiro asks fans to submit Ticketmaster complaints over Taylor Swift concert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Josh Shapiro is asking Pennsylvanians to submit Ticketmaster complaints to his office, after a disappointing few days for Taylor Swift fans. On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that it was canceling the public sale of tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming “The Eras Tour” due to unprecedented demand for presale tickets.
PA troopers urge drivers to slow down, keep safe distance in winter weather
GREENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are reminding motorists of safe driving practices when traveling in winter weather conditions. Troopers ask drivers to slow down and increase following distances to avoid a crash. There are also several safety tips state police offer for residents. Check your vehicle’s tire tread depth, lights, and fluid levels […]
wtaj.com
Snow turns to a wintry mix into tonight
We will have snow moving in this afternoon then turning to a wintry mix. This will start in our southwestern counties and move northeast. We could see about an inch near the Maryland and Pennsylvania border, while most will see around 1-3 inches, some of our northern counties could see about 4 inches of snow.
Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Johnstown bust: report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police. On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” […]
WJAC TV
Getting ready for snow: PennDOT employees prepare for winter with staffing shortages
(WJAC) — While there might not be any snow on the ground today, those cold winter months will be here before we know it. PennDOT is budgeting over $212 million dollars this winter in the hopes of keeping everyone safe on the roads. "Winter is starting to finally set...
Million dollar Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold at Clearfield Walmart
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trip to Walmart in Clearfield County ended up making someone a millionaire after hitting the jackpot on a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off game. The PA Lottery said the winning ticket was a $20 Cash Corner game with a grand prize of $1,000,000 and it was sold at Walmart on Supercenter […]
Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
Altoona man ‘playing’ in snow was allegedly planning break-ins around the city, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — What seemed like a game of hide-and-seek in the snow turned out to be an Altoona man planning break-ins around the area, according to Altoona police. Anthony Bonasso, 37, was charged Tuesday night after a witness called about him allegedly playing hide-and-seek with someone around the area of the 400 block […]
NBC Philadelphia
Loophole Allows Hundreds of Families to Skip Philly's Housing Waiting List
Leticia Riley walked out of the Philadelphia Housing Authority this summer disappointed and worried about the wait for public housing. “They told me it would be up to 8 to 15 years,” said Riley, a 26-year-old mother of two. And forget about getting a Housing Choice Voucher, also known...
abc23.com
Cambria County Gas Leak Update
It’s been more than a week since the sounds of a large natural gas leak began roaring across the Greater Johnstown area causing concern. Officials say thousands of pounds of gas began leaking from a pipe at Equitran’s Rager Mountain storage field in Jackson Township November 6th. Some...
WJAC TV
Police: Johnstown man charged for robbery in Sheetz parking lot
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown man is behind bars after robbing a man in a Sheetz parking lot Friday. According to the Johnstown Police Department, 19-year-old Tahjir Triplin faces charges related to robbery, conspiracy and theft. Police say they were called around 7 p.m. to the...
fox8tv.com
Fatal Bedford County Accident
Yesterday’s snowfall led to a fatal crash in Bedford County. State police say a vehicle was traveling South on Hyndman Road in Londonderry Township when it lost control on the snowy road. After it lost control, the car spun in the middle of the road and was struck by...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Man Extricated After Pickup Hydroplanes and Crashes in Rose Township
ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 86-year-old man extricated from his vehicle following a crash in Rose Township on Friday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred at 3:39 p.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 28 in Rose Township, Jefferson County. Police say 86-year-old James...
abc23.com
Somerset County Road Closure
Penndot announced an emergency road closure in Somerset County. Due to a safety concern. Stutzmantown Road is closed between Sheep Ridge Drive and sand Rock Road in Stonycreek Township. Penndot tells us a detour is in place. No other informtion has been given at this time.
WJAC TV
Somerset Co. severe weather exercise held coincidentally on first heavy snowfall of season
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — It was a coincidence that the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services hosted a severe weather drill on the same day heavy snow fell for the first time this season. Tuesday morning, first responders and safety officials in Somerset County gathered to practice how...
Electric supply costs in Pennsylvania increasing up to 34% on Dec. 1
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is warning customers to prepare for rising energy costs this winter. Electric and gas bills are made up of two parts: the delivery or distribution charge and the generation or supply charge. For those who don't shop, the generation or supply charge is determined by the energy supplier's "price to compare," which makes up about 40% to 60% of utility bills. All Pennsylvania-regulated electric utilities are adjusting their price to compare on Dec. 1 for residential non-shopping customers, the state Public Utility Commission says. In the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne Light customers will see an estimated 20.2%...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Road Conditions Lead to Pickup Losing Control, Crashing into Ditch on I-80
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man escaped injuries after road conditions led to his pickup crashing into a ditch along Interstate 80 on Sunday night. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, on Interstate 80 in Pine Township, Clearfield County.
Branch cuts slow for second straight month, but Pennsylvania and PNC still active
PITTSBURGH — U.S. banks pruned 159 branches and opened 73 in September, resulting in 86 net closures, according to recently released S&P Global Market Intelligence data. That marks two consecutive months with final cuts under 90, notably lower than the trailing-12-month average of 207 net closures. Pennsylvania ranked fifth...
