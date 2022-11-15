ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc23.com

School Bus Safety

Recently we’ve seen several school bus crashes across our region. But what are children taught to do in such situations?. Both the State College Area School District transportation director and PennDOT’s safety press officer tell me school buses are one of the safest vehicles on the road. Nonetheless, they say it’s still imperative to prepare for a worst-case scenario.
abc27.com

Incredible photos show unidentifiable Tesla after Pennsylvania highway fire

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Just hours before the region was hit with a wintery mix on Tuesday, a Tesla caught fire on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. According to state police, a Tesla, the most popular brand of electric vehicles, was traveling west on I-80 when it caught fire. One lane along mile marker 137 westbound was restricted for some time as crews were putting out the fire.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PA troopers urge drivers to slow down, keep safe distance in winter weather

GREENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are reminding motorists of safe driving practices when traveling in winter weather conditions. Troopers ask drivers to slow down and increase following distances to avoid a crash. There are also several safety tips state police offer for residents. Check your vehicle’s tire tread depth, lights, and fluid levels […]
GREENSBURG, PA
wtaj.com

Snow turns to a wintry mix into tonight

We will have snow moving in this afternoon then turning to a wintry mix. This will start in our southwestern counties and move northeast. We could see about an inch near the Maryland and Pennsylvania border, while most will see around 1-3 inches, some of our northern counties could see about 4 inches of snow.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Johnstown bust: report

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police. On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Cambria County Gas Leak Update

It’s been more than a week since the sounds of a large natural gas leak began roaring across the Greater Johnstown area causing concern. Officials say thousands of pounds of gas began leaking from a pipe at Equitran’s Rager Mountain storage field in Jackson Township November 6th. Some...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Johnstown man charged for robbery in Sheetz parking lot

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown man is behind bars after robbing a man in a Sheetz parking lot Friday. According to the Johnstown Police Department, 19-year-old Tahjir Triplin faces charges related to robbery, conspiracy and theft. Police say they were called around 7 p.m. to the...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
fox8tv.com

Fatal Bedford County Accident

Yesterday’s snowfall led to a fatal crash in Bedford County. State police say a vehicle was traveling South on Hyndman Road in Londonderry Township when it lost control on the snowy road. After it lost control, the car spun in the middle of the road and was struck by...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Somerset County Road Closure

Penndot announced an emergency road closure in Somerset County. Due to a safety concern. Stutzmantown Road is closed between Sheep Ridge Drive and sand Rock Road in Stonycreek Township. Penndot tells us a detour is in place. No other informtion has been given at this time.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Electric supply costs in Pennsylvania increasing up to 34% on Dec. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is warning customers to prepare for rising energy costs this winter. Electric and gas bills are made up of two parts: the delivery or distribution charge and the generation or supply charge. For those who don't shop, the generation or supply charge is determined by the energy supplier's "price to compare," which makes up about 40% to 60% of utility bills. All Pennsylvania-regulated electric utilities are adjusting their price to compare on Dec. 1 for residential non-shopping customers, the state Public Utility Commission says. In the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne Light customers will see an estimated 20.2%...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

