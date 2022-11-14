Read full article on original website
Weed and work: Lawyer urges Missouri businesses to review drug policies
With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, lawyers recommend that companies review their employment policies and procedures and are advising people to be wary of common misconceptions. Lauren Sobaski, a labor and employment lawyer at Fisher Phillips LLP in Kansas City, has been talking to employers that think they now have no rights when […]
mymoinfo.com
New Law Causes 300 Books To Be Banned So Far At Missouri Schools
(Jefferson City) Since a new law took effect in Missouri, nearly 300 books have been banned in Missouri schools. Anthony Morabith has the story.
krcu.org
Missouri House Democrats say a new map is only one reason for gains this election
A new Missouri House district map is just one possible reason why House Democrats will have three more lawmakers in the upcoming session. The new map, drawn by a bipartisan commission earlier in the year, created a more competitive electoral map, with more seats up for grabs for Democrats in areas including Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Officials drop efforts to seize cannabis proceeds stopped in Kansas; Thanksgiving travel up 1.5%
Federal officials have filed a motion to dismiss the pursuit of over $150,000 seized in Kansas from legal marijuana sales in Kansas City, Missouri. An armored truck was pulled over in Kansas while it was driving from Missouri to Colorado last year, leaving officials in a legal gray area since the money was traced back sales conducted legally under Missouri law. Plus, Thanksgiving travel is projected to increase this year, according to a new report from AAA. More than 54 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles for the holiday, up 1.5% from last year and nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. And, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $6 million to two Kansas City nonprofits to support education and antiracism. Check out the business news below to start your Thursday.
Report: Kansas City is one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri
In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri.
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August.
Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children
When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she found the novels “Parrot Fish” by Ellen Wittlinger […] The post Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Senator Hawley reacts to Missouri court ruling that his office 'knowingly and purposefully' violated transparency laws
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — A circuit court ruling issued in Cole County on Tuesday found former Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office "knowingly and purposefully" withheld sensitive documents from public view and covered it up for nearly a year-and-a-half during his 2018 run for the U.S. Senate. The 19-page...
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
myozarksonline.com
Justice Department Investigates Missouri Skilled Nursing Homes
The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into Missouri’s use of skilled nursing homes. Alisa Nelson reports. The Missouri Department of Mental Health says it was made aware of the investigation Wednesday morning and plans to cooperate fully.
myozarksonline.com
Correction Department Settlement Checks In The Mail
After a decadelong lawsuit totaling about 117-million-dollars, roughly 22-thousand current and former Missouri correctional officers are getting settlement checks in the mail beginning this week. St. Louis attorney Gary Burger says the state will be paying union and non-union officers for pre and post shift security clearance work. Payouts range from 900-dollars to nearly five-thousand dollars.
Medical marijuana card offers legal protection to cannabis users
Missouri voters approved recreational marijuana on Tuesday, but some experts advise users to pursue a medical marijuana license.
kcur.org
Communities resist Missouri Secretary of State's effort to ban 'obscene materials' in libraries
When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she...
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him away
A man from Missouri who had been sentenced to 241 years in prison for two robberies was freed in early November 2022 with the help of the judge who had sentenced him in 1997. Judge Evelyn Baker fought for the release of 43-year-old Bobby Bostic from jail thanks to a Missouri statute that makes those convicted as adolescents eligible for parole.
tspr.org
High concentrations of dangerous 'forever chemicals' found in Midwestern rivers, report shows
The Missouri Confluence Waterkeeper wasn’t surprised to find dangerous PFAS chemicals in Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County, but the group was surprised to see how much there was. “Out of all of the waterkeepers in the broader Midwest, we had the highest concentration of total PFAS,” said...
myozarksonline.com
State Releases Jobs Report
The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center released its monthly jobs report. Anthony Morabith report.
KCTV 5
DOJ to investigate whether Missouri ‘unnecessarily institutionalizes’ those with serious mental illnesses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The United States Department Justice has opened an investigation into whether Missouri “unnecessarily institutionalizes adults with serious mental illness in skilled nursing facilities.”. The investigation is going to take place under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the DOJ announced Wednesday. The DOJ said they...
marijuanamoment.net
MO cannabis regs filed days after legalization approved (Newsletter: November 14, 2022)
Poll: Voters in states rejecting marijuana ballot measures do back legalization; IL psychedelics bill; PA’s legal cannabis chances boosted. Subscribe to receive Marijuana Moment’s newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. It’s the best way to make sure you know which cannabis stories are shaping the day.
Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?
I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
Missouri man who served two decades for weed possession reacts to legalization
Jeff Mizanskey spent two decades behind bars on a marijuana-related charge. Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, KMOX wanted to know how he felt about his time spent behind bars, and his feelings about Amendment 3.
