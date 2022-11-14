Read full article on original website
Ozarks First.com
LIVE from Hy-Vee in Osage Beach – Part 2
Tom visited the Hy-Vee in Osage Beach today! Be in the know on their holiday meal packages and get more information at hyvee.com.
myozarksonline.com
Camden County Library approved for mini-grant
The Camden County Library District is one of 27 public libraries that have been approved for technology mini-grants, that are administered through the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office. The grant will give Camden County Library District an opportunity to update and replace existing technology. Library Director Michael Davis said they will use the grant money to purchase computer monitors and a 3-D Printer…
myozarksonline.com
Conway Board Approves Four Day School Week
At last night’s Conway School Board meeting, the school board approved a four-day school week. Superintendent Dr. Luke Boyer says the main resoning for the change is the ability to recruit and retain teachers. The board approved the change by a vote of 6 to 1.
kjluradio.com
Winter weather advisories remain in place for some counties
Winter weather advisories remain in place this morning for mid-Missouri counties expecting up to three inches of snow. The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9:00 this morning for Saline and Pettis Counties. A winter weather advisory also remains in effect until noon today...
Laclede Record
Downtown Lebanon to host Christmas kickoff
Lebanon Mayor Jared Carr and Downtown Lebanon will officially kick off the holiday season in Lebanon with the lighting of the City Christmas Tree at the Market, located at 210 S Jefferson Ave. The second annual event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 with the tree lighting at 6 p.m. “I think this is a great holiday kickoff and hope everyone comes out to celebrate with us,” said Downtown Business District Director Cynthia Coffman. “We light the tree before the Christmas parade and want to be ready for people to come downtown, shop, and eat in downtown businesses with their family and friends this holiday season.” For more on this story see the LCR.
Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
kwos.com
First taste of winter hits Mid – Missouri
Roads are in pretty good shape in and around Jefferson City. Anywhere from one to three inches of wet snow fell overnight. Roads could be slick on untreated bridges and overpasses, but most roads are just wet. Warming temperatures should melt the snow today.
Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Six people were hurt Sunday night following a crash in Morgan County. The crash happened on State Highway 52 near Church Road around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by a 16-year-old Russellville teenager traveled across the highway and hit a pickup truck. The post Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
9-year-old Dead In Polk County Accident
A 9-year-old boy is dead following a single-vehicle accident at 2:30 Sunday afternoon in Polk County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that an S.U.V. driven by 29-year-old Faith L. Ryan of Flemington ran off East 330th Road, 3 miles south of Humansville. The vehicle then overturned. The unnamed boy was pronounced deceased at 4:30 yesterday at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar. Two other juveniles suffered minor injuries and were treated at Citizens Memorial. The driver, Faith Ryan, suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to Citizens Memorial.
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
Laclede Record
CHRISTINA LYNN HAWK
Christina Lynn Hawk, 46, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Countryside Home near Lebanon. She was born Jan. 18, 1976, in Lebanon, Mo. to Gary and Debra Parker Hawk. Christina was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bob and Mary Hawk, and her paternal grandparents, Ralph and Dorothy Parker.
myozarksonline.com
Several concerts at the Waynesville High School Auditorium over the final months of 2022
Students across the Waynesville R-VI school district will be participating in several concerts at the Waynesville High School Auditorium over the final months of 2022. On November 17th, the East Elementary Choir Concert will begin at 5:30 PM. Then, on December 1st, the Waynesville Middle School Advanced Band Concert will begin at 6:30 PM. On December 6th, the Elementary Voices Concert starts at 6 PM, with the Waynesville High School Choir Concert following at 7 PM. The next day, December 7th, the Waynesville Middle School Choir Concert begins at 6 PM. On December 8th, the Band Christmas Concert will begin at 6 PM. One-Act Plays will begin at 6 PM on both December 9th and 10th, and finally, the Freedom Elementary Choir Concert will begin at 7 PM on December 15th. All events are free and open to the public.
Warsaw Teen Injured in Fiery Rollover
A Warsaw teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Saline County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Emily M. Poindexter of Warsaw was the driver of a northbound 2013 Nissan Juke on US 65 at Grand Pass (about half way between Waverly and Malta Bend) around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, landing on its wheels, and catching fire.
myozarksonline.com
Veteran’s Appreciation Luncheon November 19
The Lebanon Elks Lodge 2557 invites all Veterans to an Appreciation Luncheon this Saturday from Noon to 2. Elks Lodge Chaplain Karen Nixon said they have a couple of guest speakers lined up for the event. My Ozarks Online · Pb11152201nixon. All branches of the military will be recognized...
kmmo.com
TWO SEDALIA MEN ARRESTED FOR FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY
Two Sedalia men were arrested for felonies in Saline County on Sunday, November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Michael Waddle for cutting off another vehicle on Highway 65. The trooper identified Waddle and 24-year-old passenger Melvin Osburn.
kjluradio.com
Two from southern Missouri arrested for Cooper County burglary
Two men from southern Missouri are arrested for burglarizing a home in Cooper County. The burglary was reported Tuesday, November 8 at a home along Highway M just west of Boonville. Numerous items were stolen, including food, clothes, and a firearm. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested the pair several...
Laclede Record
WILLIAM DAVID “DAVE’’ RODDEN
William David “Dave’’ Rodden, 53, of Dixon, formerly of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Dixon. He was born July 25, 1969, to William Don Rodden and Patsy Ann Peckenpaugh Johnson. Dave was first married to Gabrielle Olma of Germany. In May of 2000 he was...
Best Burgers In Missouri? It Might Be Chuck-A-Burger. Here’s Why!
I have been on a bit of a nostalgia kick lately. Thinking about the way things were when I was younger. I often speak to my family back home, and the stories they tell about their youth. The places they could go to grab food. Especially burgers. A dear friend of mine used to live near the St Louis area and told me about Chuck-A-Burger. I think Sedalia could use a place like this.
KYTV
Multiple homes catch fire along Lake of the Ozarks
GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. (KY3) - Three homes have been destroyed by a fire that occurred Thursday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Gravois Fire Protection District, the homes were on Oak Drive at the 9.5 mile marker of the Gravois arm of Lake of the Ozarks. According...
