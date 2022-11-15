Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Denville Township
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 24-year-old Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Denville Township. On Nov. 16, an officer stopped a vehicle on Diamond Spring Road after the officer observed the vehicle fail to maintain its lane, speeding, and delaying traffic, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man accused of creating smoke conditions that forced evacuation of Red Roof Inn in Palmer Twp.
PALMER TWP., Pa. - A man is being accused of creating smoke in his room, causing an evacuation at the Red Roof Inn in Palmer Township, Northampton County. John Zarzycki is being charged with arson, risking catastrophe, and multiple counts of recklessly endangering another person. Palmer Township police officers and...
wrnjradio.com
Man pleads guilty to possession of heroin with intent to distribute in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Passaic County man has entered a guilty plea to possession of heroin with intent to distribute, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Born Allah, 21, of Paterson pled guilty on Nov. 16 to third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with...
PSP find illegal gun on man allegedly stealing corn
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they found a man stealing corn in Monroe County while in possession of an illegal firearm. Officials say they responded to a report of a red truck parked on her property with a gun in the front seat area. State police said they arrived on the […]
Man faces charges following hourslong standoff in Neptune Township
A man is facing several charges following an hourslong standoff with police in Neptune Township on Wednesday.
Brazen Fair Lawn Home Invaders Tie Up Resident, Trigger Massive Manhunt
SEE ANYTHING? Armed Intruders tied up a Fair Lawn resident during a brazen home invasion Thursday morning, authorities said. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed that his detectives and borough police are investigating the push-in robbery, which sent a 28th Street resident to the hospital with minor injuries around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 17.
wrnjradio.com
2 arrested after four-week long drug investigation in Warren County
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A four-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of heroin in Allamuchy Township has led to the arrest of two New Jersey residents, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, New Jersey State Police Strategic...
wrnjradio.com
Erratic driver complaint leads to DWI arrest in Byram Township
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – An Pennsylvania man is facing a driving while intoxicated charge after he was allegedly driving erratically in Byram Township. On November 5, police responded to a report of an erratic driver on Route 206. While the officer was behind the vehicle, he observed it fail to maintain its lane, police said.
$8K In Heroin Seized From Elmwood Park Woman, Paterson Man In Warren County Bust: Prosecutor
Two adults are in custody after authorities in Warren County seized $8,000 in heroin from their car, officials say. Investigators executing a search warrant on a gray Acura ILX found 25 "bricks" of heroin, which police say is worth about $8,000 on the streets. The car belonged to Vashone Paul, 29, of Paterson, but was being used by Bianca Degregorio, of Elmwood Park, the Prosecutor's Office said.
wrnjradio.com
Erratic driver complaint leads to DWI, drug arrest in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man is facing a slew of charges including driving while intoxicated after he was allegedly driving erratically in Byram Township. On November 2, police responded to an erratic driver complaint on Route 206. The officer located the vehicle and observed...
Ex-Middletown fire department lieutenant sentenced for being ringleader of drug ring
Paul Smith, of Deepark, had pleaded guilty in 2019 to being the ringleader of an elaborate drug ring that sold cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.
News 12
Port Jervis teacher and councilman arrested, charged with grand larceny
A Port Jervis school teacher and city official is facing some legal troubles for allegedly falsifying documents and stealing money. Council Member Regis Foster was arrested by state police last Wednesday and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records for an alleged incident last June. The 43-year-old is a...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County woman accused of throwing surveying prism
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County woman is accused of damaging a surveying prism worth $4,500, according to police. On Thursday, November 3, police responded to the area of Main Street near Grant Ave in Flemington Borough for a report of a female who had just thrown a surveyors prism, police said.
N.J. man charged for illegally killing 4 black bear cubs, DEP says
A 22-year-old man from Ringwood was charged Tuesday for illegally shooting and killing four black bear cubs, officials said in a statement Wednesday. Matthew Ligus was issued summonses for the alleged killings which in total carry fines between $1,610 and $5,760, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
Northampton County official warns residents about phone scam
Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck is warning residents about a phone scam. Someone is calling people and telling them he is Lt. Dan Glade of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Department, Houck said in a news release. Using various explanations, the unknown caller is telling people there is a...
Deceased, neglected cats and dogs found in N.J. home, cops say
A 37-year-old New Jersey woman was charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty after police found deceased and malnourished cats and dogs in her Bergen County home, authorities said. A concerned friend who doesn’t reside in the house on 30th Street in Fair Lawn notified police, Fair Lawn Police Sgt....
Monroe County phone scammer claiming victim missed jury duty
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Monroe County man thwarted a phone scam attempt made against him. PSP say that a 73-year-old man from Brodheadsville received a call claiming that he was wanted for failing to report to jury duty in a different county, and that he owed […]
News 12
Port Jervis senior asks city to ‘do the right thing’ after allegedly destroying her garage during nearby repairs
Erika and Irene Klostermeier say their garage was there one day and gone the next. The Port Jervis homeowner residents say the city did work on an old clay pipe that ran beside the garage in 2015 and accessed their property on East View Place to do the repairs. “Literally...
Pa. woman arrested after attacking, kicking elderly person in face: police
According to Fox 56, a woman was arrested and charged by Pocono Township Police after they said she randomly attacked another woman and kicked her in the face multiple times. According to the news outlet, officials said police were called to the Gap View Drive-In in Scotrun, Monroe County, just after 8 a.m. on Friday for a reported fight. Officers said they had received multiple reports that a woman, later identified as 47-year-old Shannon Wallace, was kicking an elderly woman who was lying on the ground in the face.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Bucks County man
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a man last seen in Montgomery County. Hunter Lambert, 24, was last seen walking from the Pennsylvania State Police's Skippack barracks just outside of Schwenksville, said Springfield Township police. Police did not say why he was at the state...
