WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Hopefully, residents are enjoying the new bicycle-pedestrian trail. They may have to pay for it down the road. Town Manager Bob Menicocci Monday told the Select Board that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is passing along $1.3 million in overruns for the project, which created a recreational path from near the intersection of Syndicate Road and North Street (Route 7) east to the Spruces Park on Main Street (Route 2).

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO