FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough Select Board Approves Transfer for Town Hall Repairs
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Select Board has approved a fund transfer to pay for repairs to the foundation of town hall. Town Administrator Joshua Lang shared with the board a quote from Diversified Construction Services of $6,300 for the needed repairs at the rear of the building's foundation. "I...
City of Pittsfield Seeks Proposals for Human Services
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield announced that applications are now available for funding to provide human services to benefit Pittsfield residents. Funding is for the program year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. Annually, the city undertakes a process through its Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC),...
Williamstown May Be on the Hook for $1.3M for Recreation Path
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Hopefully, residents are enjoying the new bicycle-pedestrian trail. They may have to pay for it down the road. Town Manager Bob Menicocci Monday told the Select Board that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is passing along $1.3 million in overruns for the project, which created a recreational path from near the intersection of Syndicate Road and North Street (Route 7) east to the Spruces Park on Main Street (Route 2).
Louison House Planning Youth Housing on Bracewell Avenue
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Housing support center Louison House hopes to turn 111 to 113 Bracewell Avenue into six apartments for unaccompanied youth. According to plans presented to the Planning Board Monday, the building, currently split into two units, would be converted into five studio-style apartments with a bathroom and kitchen and one two-bedroom apartment. The interior of the building will be redesigned, including replacing electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and life safety systems, to accommodate the new layout.
Pittsfield Rebounds From COVID Surges in Time for Thanksgiving
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is recovering from the two COVID-19 surges that occurred this fall and is on the low end of the red incidence rate. "Right now what we're experiencing is the downfall of the two searches that we had this fall," Director of Public Health Andy Cambi reported to the City Council on Tuesday.
Sand Piles Available for Pittsfield Residents
PITTSFIELD, Mass.— The Department of Public Services (DPS) announced that sand piles are available at three locations around the city for residential use. • Highway Department front parking lot, 232 West Housatonic St. • Engine 5 Fire Station, 54 Pecks Road. • 37 Elm Street (intersection of Deming and...
Legislature secures $100K for Housatonic Water Works Relief Efforts
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The $3.8 billion economic development bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker last week includes a $100,000 earmark for Great Barrington customers of a private water company. Households served by Housatonic Water Works have been experiencing issues with the quality of their water supply, including discolored...
Williamstown Fire District Sets February Date for Station Vote
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Fire District officials Wednesday decided to reschedule to Feb. 28 a special district meeting to approve a bond to construct a new fire station. The district had hoped to put the question to voters in December but last month walked back that idea in hopes that it will have more concrete numbers to put before voters.
Adams Historical Commission Looking for Storage Space
ADAMS, Mass. — The Historical Commission is looking into possible options for storage space for the town's historical records, despite limited options. Commission Chair Ryan Biros said he discussed with Building Commissioner Gerald Garner about finding additional space. Historical records and inventory are currently scattered throughout Town Hall and other places in town.
County's Cross Country Runners Head to State Meet Saturday
One nice thing about the 2-year-old format for the state cross country championships, is that you can look at the qualifying meets to see how Saturday's runners compare to one another. Before the 2021 season, teams qualified for states through their sectional tournaments at various sites, including the Western Mass...
BCC Partners with Wayfair for Free Training Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Be Mass Competitive Program (BMCP) is now accepting applications for a specialized training cohort at Berkshire Community College (BCC) and Wayfair in Pittsfield. The joint initiative includes free classes at BCC to learn the skills needed for a service consultant career with Wayfair, as well...
Ward 3's Kevin Sherman Not Seeking Re-Election in 2023
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Ward 3 Councilor Kevin Sherman has decided to step aside in next year’s municipal election and leave room for new leadership. "I am not going to seek re-election," he announced on Thursday, a year out from the city's next election. "I threw my hat in...
Finalists selected for Lever's Western Massachusetts Health Technology Challenge
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Finalists have been selected for Lever's Western Mass Health Technology Challenge, open to health technology startups in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties. Five teams will work with Lever to advance their cleantech businesses over the next several months. The finalists will then compete for...
Pittsfield Tax Rate Drops, Tax Bills Rise for Fiscal 2023
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — It took the City Council less than an hour on Tuesday to approve a split tax rate that will see the average homeowner's property tax bill increase 8 percent. The residential rate for fiscal 2023 is $18.32 per $1,000 of valuation and the commercial, industrial, and...
Lee and Lenox Girl Scout Troops Welcome New Girls
LENOX, Mass. — Multiple Girl Scout troops in Lee and Lenox have openings for girls in grades K through 4. Girl membership registration fee is $35 for the year. Financial Assistance is available and previous Girl Scout experience is not necessary. There are a range of meeting days and...
One Treated After Single Car Crash on Main Street in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Main Street bridge across the Green River was briefly closed to traffic on Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle accident left a car on its roof in the westbound lane. Officials at the scene said that the driver of the car was conscious and alert when...
Cheshire Town Clerk Fined for Violating Conflict of Interest Law
CHESHIRE, Mass. — Town Clerk Christine Emerson has paid a $5,000 civil penalty for violating the conflict of interest law by hiring her daughter and granddaughter to perform work for the town on multiple occasions. Emerson signed a Disposition Agreement in which she admitted to the violations and waived...
Flying Cloud Institute Appoints Afterschool Educator
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Flying Cloud Institute (FCI) has hired Liliana Atanacio as an Afterschool Science and Art Educator. In this role, Atanacio will lead afterschool Girls Science Clubs and MakerSpaces, as well as in-school residencies. She brings an understanding of the interconnectedness of multiple disciplines and the ability to analyze systems and incorporate critical thinking to create positive change.
'Be a Santa to a Senior' Returns for Holiday Season
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The "Be a Santa to a Senior" program has returned to Berkshire County, giving residents a chance to provide a customized gift to an older adult who could use some holiday cheer. Last week, trees went up in five retail locations with ornaments that have a...
CHP's New Family Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Tracks a Growing Trend in Advanced Nursing Practice
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Community Health Programs (CHP) is now home to a new family nurse practitioner (FNP) residency program, an intensive year-long experience that formalizes post-graduate clinical opportunities for advanced practice nursing graduates. The FNP residency is funded in part by a grant of $71,500 from the University...
