NBC Sports
15 Richest Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The countdown to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun. The best soccer talent from around the world is getting ready to square off and represent their respective home countries, giving the competition even more meaning. With all the hard work players put into perfecting their craft comes a paycheck...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester Utd explore legal action to force player's exit
Manchester United are exploring their legal options as they look to end Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the club. It is accepted at United that Ronaldo cannot play for manager Erik ten Hag again following his fierce criticism of the Dutchman in his TalkTV interview. He has just over seven months...
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward’s incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo’s position at United is considered untenable after saying...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo: I was 'close' to joining Man City before Ferguson's intervention
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo said he was close to signing for bitter rivals Manchester City last year but former manager Alex Ferguson asked him not to. Ronaldo said Ferguson persuaded him to re-join United for a second spell at Old Trafford when he moved from Juventus in August, 2021 on a two-year deal, returning to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.
NBC Sports
FIFA Prohibits Denmark From Wearing Human Rights Jerseys at 2022 World Cup
As if the scrutiny about the World Cup host being Qatar wasn’t enough. On Thursday, the world football’s governing body announced they will not allow Denmark to wear the jerseys they want. According to the Danish football federation (DBU), FIFA rejected a bid by Denmark’s men’s national team...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates
The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December. From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.
BBC
Schmeichel 'believes in fairytales' for Ronaldo future
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says he "believes in fairytales" and still holds hope for a future for Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford. The Portugal forward's explosive interview with Piers Morgan has drawn widespread criticism this week after he accused United of "betraying" him and said he had "no respect" for boss Erik ten Hag.
BBC
Should Firmino be kept at Anfield?
Should Roberto Firmino be kept at Anfield beyond his current contract, which expires at the end of the season?. The subject was brought up on the latest edition of BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast. Grace Mailey, who contributes to The Anfield Wrap, said: "His form this...
BBC
'Cristiano looks like someone who feels like the world is against him'
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says Cristiano Ronaldo "needs to go somewhere that will accept how he wants the rest of his career to play out". Neville says there were signs the relationship between United and Ronaldo had "failed" even before the Portuguese forward conducted his eye-catching interview with Piers Morgan.
Nike’s Footballverse World Cup ad is a tour de force of soccer science
Nike’s official World Cup commercials are usually worth the wait, and this year’s version is no exception. The ad, titled “Nike FC Presents the Footballverse,” attempts to answer the unanswerable: What would happen if soccer legends from different eras could face off against each other? The scene begins at a lab in Switzerland, with two scientists arguing who is better: Kylian Mbappé now, or Ronaldinho in 2006. Through the magic of technology, the team manages to summon both players for a one-on-one battle. Naturally, Oingo Boingo’s 1985 hit “Weird Science” begins to play. From there, the stars of past and present begin to appear, including...
BBC
Jones extends Liverpool contract
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Curtis Jones says Liverpool is the "perfect place" for him to remain after signing a new deal that runs until 2027 with the club. The 21-year-old, who has made 81 senior appearances for the Reds, said: “It’s my...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Qatar vs Ecuador and opening ceremony approach as fans are banned from buying alcohol
Four years since the last World Cup and 12 since Qatar won a bid to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, the first ever winter world championship begins on Sunday (20 November). As is traditional, the host nation will kick off the World Cup, with Qatar in action against Ecuador at 8pm GMT.Qatar and Ecuador are joined in Group A by Netherlands and Senegal, who clash on Monday (21 November) afternoon. Before Qatar take on Ecuador, an opening ceremony will take place in the Al Bayt Stadium, where that fixture will be held. Originally, the World Cup was...
Instructions And Rank 1 Meta Full Tactics For FIFA 23
You are currently in a 352 formation. Our formation is one that is more offensively oriented and direct. If you are unsuccessful, you will switch to this formation. However, if you are unsuccessful by an unacceptable margin, we do have a pure comeback formation that I will also use. In addition, cheapest FIFA 23 coins (order ...
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Announces Broadcaster Match Assignments for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Group Stage
DOHA, QATAR – Ahead of the opening match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ this Sunday, Nov. 20, FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the tournament, today unveils broadcaster match assignments for the group stage. David Neal, Executive Producer of FIFA World Cup™ on FOX and...
