Hypebae
Jacquemus and British Rapper Central Cee Step Into a "Neve World" With Its Latest Winter Collection
Jacquemus is preparing for cozy season with its newest winter collection. Starring British rapper Central Cee, made for sipping spiked hot chocolate by the fireplace, the mélange of garments deliver luxurious, uber-soft fluffy soft knits. Appearing in a rainbow of shades from a deeply saturated pink and purple colorway,...
Hypebae
Stussy x Dries Van Noten Heads to The Beach for Holiday 2022 Collection
Stussy and Dries Van Noten teased their collaborative Holiday 2022 collection earlier this month, placing Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea in the spotlight. Take a sartorial departure from the colder months’ traditionally reserved attire, the Belgian and Southern California fashion brands married their seemingly disparate aesthetics to present a dynamic collection. A glimpse of the range of garments highlighted sophisticated smoking blazers outfitted with shimmering sequined pinstripes, alongside trippy army green parkas adorned with psychedelic patches.
Hypebae
Loewe Gets Into the Festive Spirit With 2022 Holiday Campaign
Loewe is one of many brands to roll out holiday campaigns for the festive days. The Jonathan Anderson-helmed fashion brand unveiled its collection of coveted handbags, accessories, apparel and more in anticipation of the season of gifting. Shot by photographer Lukas Wassmann, the campaign spotlights some of Loewe’s bestselling items...
Hypebae
Jenna Ortega Stuns in Elegant Goth Bridal Gown at the 'Wednesday' Premiere
Jenna Ortega channeled her latest character, Wednesday Addams, for the world premiere of Netflix‘s Wednesday. The actor sported a classy goth bridal ensemble from Versace‘s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. She accessorized the look with a gorgeous veil. “I felt like if I was gonna wear black like everyone else, I probably should make a deal out it,” she told Entertainment Tonight about her fit. “I put it on and I just knew that this is probably what I should do.”
Hypebae
Dua Lipa’s Festival Glitter Eyeshadow Proves That Makeup Has No Season
Dua Lipa is a master at turning looks and she’s keeping the makeup momentum going during the Australian leg of her tour. Blink twice and you’ll receive a hand full of glitter from Lipa. With this recent look, the singer’s makeup artist Shelby Smith holds true to the...
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner Dropped a Green, Color-Changing Lip Tint That Has TikTok in a Frenzy
The KarJenners have an extended hand in the beauty game, so it is no surprise that Kylie Jenner launched a lip gloss that has reached viral status on TikTok. Kylie Cosmetics Transformative Lip Tint is doing numbers on the app from its limited-edition “Wizard of Oz” makeup collection. Upon application, the lipgloss turns a shade of pink, all adaptable to the hue of each user. What caught our attention the most around the product is the excitement beauty creator Sean Anthony began his video with on TikTok. “Kylie Jenner… Why is this lip tint green?” From there, we just had to know more. He then proceeds to do on-camera testing, where we see the color literally “transform” on his lips. There was a toned-down hue of pink that adapted to Anthony’s cool undertone. “It’s like popsicle lips,” he exclaims.
Hypebae
Saint Heron's Solange Curates Brooklyn Academy of Music Spring 2023 Series
Solange continues to prove to be the coolest Knowles as the Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter has been tapped to curate the Brooklyn Academy of Music‘s Spring 2023 series. “We’re excited to work with Solange and her Saint Heron collective for this incredible music series of genre-crossing artists. Her experimental, global,...
Hypebae
11 Honoré x adidas Join Forces on Size-Inclusive Activewear Collection
Luxury size-inclusive label 11 Honoré has joined forces with adidas on an activewear range designed for all. The Dia & Co.-owned label worked with the sportswear giant on 14 styles dressed in earthy hues, ranging from onesies and corset bras, to tees and sweatpants offered in sizes 1XL to 4XL. Inspired by the Northern Lights, the high-performance items are highlighted with patterns replicating the look of light diffusion and reflection.
How Messhall Kitchen Staffers Mounted the Restaurant’s First Film Festival With No Budgets, Overnight Shoots and Talented Regulars
Los Feliz gastropub Messhall Kitchen has a new (and Hollywood-approved) item on its menu this November: a film festival. It’s one that couldn’t happen anywhere else. The fest features eight short films, all of which were produced and filmed entirely at Messhall over an eight week period, accomplished by talent that is either on staff or frequently seated at restaurant tables. More from The Hollywood Reporter5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try NowL.A. Food and Drink Pop-Ups to Catch Before They're GoneHow Streamers Are Making Culver City a New Dining Mecca Messhall server Jon Bangle and bartender Andrew Pack, both creative multi-hyphenates...
Hypebae
How Converse's New Silhouette Represents the Evolution of Women's Footwear
Converse is a brand that’s all about its female consumer. With a focus on continual innovation and versatility and comfort at its core, the brand aims to grow as she grows, and support her every need, no matter how much it changes. For this reason, Converse’s newest release, the...
Hypebae
Salehe Bembury Teases Upcoming Moncler Sneaker Collab
Salehe Bembury is back with another collaboration — this time with Moncler. The creative took to Instagram to share a sneak peek at the upcoming release, posting a close-up image of the co-created shoe. Not much information is revealed at the moment, but based on the teaser, we can see that the kicks arrive in a vintage-inspired palette of salmon pink, olive green, deep red, orange and more. The overall design seems to be inspired by the outdoors — a common theme in Bembury’s creations that also aligns with Moncler’s brand DNA — with thick laces. The shoes are highlighted with “MONCLER SALEHE BEMBURY” branding on the tongue, while the rest of the shoe is given curvy, wavy textures reminiscent of the designer’s previous releases with other footwear partners. A touch of contrast is added with a shaggy texture peeping through the overlays on the tongue.
