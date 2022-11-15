ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Joe Theismann Weighs In On Commanders' Quarterback Decision

Former NFL MVP Joe Theismann knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the Nation's Capital. And after Monday night's upset of the undefeated Eagles, Theismann gave his two cents about who should be the quarterback of the Commanders. "They should stay with Taylor [Heinicke]," the ex-Super Bowl champ...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys added a trio of players to their practice squad this Wednesday. The team announced the signings of defensive end Takk McKinley, wide receiver Antonio Callaway and center Brock Hoffman. McKinley, a former first-round pick out of UCLA, will most likely generate the most buzz. However, Callaway is...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Sign Former First-Round Pass Rusher

Looking for potential pass rushing help, the Dallas Cowboys signed a onetime first-round pick on Wednesday. Dallas added former Falcons first-round defensive end Takk McKinley to its practice squad, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. McKinley most recently played in four games this season for the Los Angeles Rams, posting one tackle in limited action.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke: WR Curtis Samuel Makes 'Special Things Happen'

The Washington Commanders brought receiver Curtis Samuel onto the roster in 2021 with hopes of having him provide a spark. Joining forces with fellow receiver Terry McLaurin, tight end Logan Thomas, and running back Antonio Gibson, Samuel was supposed to be the missing piece to really give Washington an attack that could exploit any defense's weaknesses.
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll Describes Field in Munich as a ‘Nightmare’

The NFL‘s debut in Munich, Germany, Sunday was a resounding success, with nearly 70,000 filling Allianz Arena to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks. If there was one fault, however, it was the field itself. At times, the morning matinee was a Slip ‘N Slide, with multiple players on multiple occasions falling to the ground untouched. The most glaring example being Tom Brady, when the Buccaneers quarterback attempted to do his best Randy Moss on a trick play.
SEATTLE, WA

