The NFL‘s debut in Munich, Germany, Sunday was a resounding success, with nearly 70,000 filling Allianz Arena to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks. If there was one fault, however, it was the field itself. At times, the morning matinee was a Slip ‘N Slide, with multiple players on multiple occasions falling to the ground untouched. The most glaring example being Tom Brady, when the Buccaneers quarterback attempted to do his best Randy Moss on a trick play.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO