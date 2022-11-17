ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg shortage prompts supermarkets to ration supplies

By Zoe Tidman
 1 day ago

Shoppers buying eggs have been faced with empty shelves and told to ration purchases as a shortage grips the UK.

Customers at Sainsbury’s and Tesco have turned up to stores to find eggs out of stock, while at least one Lidl branch has told shoppers they can only buy three boxes at a time.

Wetherspoons is also reportedly serving full English breakfasts without eggs as it grapples with supply issues.

An industry body said it had warned months ago there would be shortages if producers were not paid a “fair price”.

Have you been affected by egg shortages? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

A bird flu outbreak has also resulted in laying hens being culled, the British Free Range Egg Producers Association added.

Shoppers have posted images of empty shelves or notices about supply issues affecting egg stocks in stores.

A Sainsbury’s customer tweeted a picture of a sign apologising for “any inconvenience” caused by the availability of eggs in a store.

Another shared an image of barren shelves in a Tesco store.

“Have frequently noticed this recently,” they said.

Aldi shoppers have also tweeted about not being able to find any eggs in stores.

Meanwhile the chief executive of Grocery Insight, a consultancy, tweeted an image of a sign in a Lidl shop that said customers were being rationed to three egg boxes per purchase.

Wetherspoons are also replacing eggs with other items in their full English breakfast, the Sun reported.

The British Free Range Egg Producers Association said: “We warned ten months ago that producers would pause or halt production if they weren’t paid a fair price for their product, and that the knock-on effect would be fewer hens and fewer eggs.”

The industry body asked supermarkets to increase prices earlier this year, warning there could be a mass exodus of egg farmers and empty shelves without more support.

“Many of our members are losing money on every egg laid, and our data shows that even those who are making a small profit do not see a long-term future,” it has now said.

“Our survey of 163 free range producers this week showed that 33 per cent had either reduced their flock sizes, paused production temporarily or left the industry all together.

“Fewer hens means fewer eggs and we warned in March that eggs could be in short supply by Christmas.

“Egg supply naturally tightens at this time of year as businesses and individuals prepare for Christmas, which may be exacerbating the situation. On top of this, avian influenza has resulted in the culling of laying hens too.”

Andrew Opie, from the British Retail Consortium, said: “While avian flu has disrupted the supply of some egg ranges, retailers are experts at managing supply chains and are working hard to minimise impact on customers.”

Lidl directed The Independent to the consortium comment. Other named supermarkets and Wetherspoons have been approached for comment.

Comments / 49

John Lanphere
2d ago

I'm sorry I don't see how there is a shortage on eggs because they are so expensive people are not buying them from what I understand from Walmart they are throwing hundreds of eggs away per day because they are expired.

Reply(6)
15
sly J
2d ago

This is not in America and they are reducing their flocks. but we in America need to prepare for next year. interest rates are going up. People are being laid off by the thousands. we are short of fuel Diesel fuel is already low.so no trains which means food shortage. next year will be hard for everyone. OORAH 🇺🇸

Reply(7)
4
Chuck Bechard
2d ago

just more Scare Tactics to get the price up when will this stop? not until we get the Democrats out of office

Reply(6)
10
