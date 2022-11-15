Read full article on original website
smeharbinger.net
Ari(Shooting)Zona: The effect of the recent shooting at the University of Arizona on the East community
She’d just missed the swarm of police officers. College sophomore and East alum Libby Brouillette passed the John W. Harshbarger Building at the University of Arizona on her way to English less than 30 minutes before it was plastered in caution tape. “I remember walking out and the whole...
Farm to Table: Raising a Thanksgiving turkey in Southern Arizona
The star of the Thanksgiving meal is reported to cost you 23% more than last year. For local farmers, inflation has impacted them just as much as consumers in a grocery store.
South Tucson residents concerned about transportation development
Residents attended South Tucson’s city council meeting on Tuesday to voice concerns about future transportation routes leading to gentrification.
azbex.com
17-story High Rise Planned in Downtown Tucson Gateway
The I-10 entryway to downtown Tucson may get a major skyline update with a planned 17-story multifamily and commercial development scheduled for a courtesy review before the Rio Nuevo Area Design Review Board this week. 471 W. Congress St. is currently an approximately 5.73-acre vacant lot at the SEC of...
How an Arizona fishing trip turned into a rescue mission for a wounded bobcat cub
TUCSON, Ariz. — A Saturday morning trip to Parker Canyon Lake in southern Arizona took a detour for Tyler Carnival after he stumbled upon a wounded bobcat cub in need of medical attention. The 29-year-old Sierra Vista resident was driving along State Route 83 to spend the day fishing...
thisistucson.com
New eats! 12 new restaurants that opened in Tucson this fall
Tucson reawakens in the fall. Weekends bustle with events, our streets are clogged with cars (many with out-of-town plates), and the weather turns dreamy. It’s a good time to open a restaurant, with many balmy months ahead to capitalize on wintertime visitors. More new eats are a guaranteed forecast, so here’s what we’ve got at the start of the fall season in Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Public meetings on tap for 22nd Street bridge revitalization project
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A major road project in Tucson is one step closer to starting as one of the main roads connecting people to I-10 is nearing construction. The bridge at East 22nd Street and Aviation Parkway is a safety concern with weight and lane restrictions. Tucson...
Tucson Medical Center opens 2 clinics to keep up with RSV surge
Tucson Medical Center has been seeing a surge in RSV cases and one of their doctors said it could be a result of the pandemic.
weddingstylemagazine.com
THE RITZ-CARLTON, DOVE MOUNTAIN OFFERS RELAXATION AND REFINEMENT FOR WEDDINGS IN ARIZONA
The Southwest region of the United States is a unique place for destination weddings. From picture-perfect mountains and canyons, to ancient native cultures, this remote part of the world has its own signature ambiance that lends itself to creating unforgettable wedding weekends. The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain is a particularly stunning property for weddings in Arizona, catering to couples who are on a wedding venue search for that idyllic blend of relaxation and refinement. A destination wedding in Arizona may not require guests to travel very far by plane, but they will surely feel as if they’ve landed in their own little wonderland, worlds away from their everyday lives.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Parade of Lights looking for more floats
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Parade of Lights is looking for more floats ahead of its 28th annual event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Community members, businesses, social clubs, arts groups, and families to join the fun by entering their own brightly lit and decorated floats and motor vehicles.
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 11-15-22
1. The Pavilions – a 10.4-acre, 129.7KSF retail center at the SEC of Dobson and Guadalupe roads in Mesa – has been sold to Pavilion Jasleen LLC and Pavilions Banwait LLC for $22M. Seller West Valley Properties was represented by Phoenix Commercial Advisors’ Danny Gardiner and Chad Tiedeman.
azpm.org
Pima Supervisors take "baby steps" on homelessness
Pima County Supervisors are taking what they call "baby steps" to address what's being described as an epidemic of homelessness and drug use in Tucson. Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting wasn't supposed to be a public hearing about homelessness, but it turned into one. At least a dozen people, many wearing black t-shirts from the Tucson Crime Free Coalition, spoke during Call to the Audience, describing aggressive panhandlers, drug paraphernalia and human waste around their businesses.
Sahuarita mom describes emergency room after son contracts RSV
Jennifer Contreras, a mom from Sahuarita, says she knew something wasn't right with her youngest son Caysen.
tucsonlifestyle.com
Brandt and Vicki Hazen: Outstanding Philanthropists
People who do good works often aim to leave a legacy. For Brandt and Vicki Hazen, their efforts continue a legacy of giving that reaches back three generations. Vicki’s parents founded the Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund, the beneficiary of an annual tennis tournament they organized in Minnesota for pediatric cancer research and treatment. The charity, which honors Vicki’s younger sister after she was diagnosed with leukemia in 1986, has raised more than $6.4 million.
KOLD-TV
Prescribed burns start in Catalina mountains
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Prescribed broadcast burns in the Santa Catalina Ranger District began on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Crews planned to start at the Inspiration Rock unit and head toward the South Highway unit until as conditions allow. Crews expect to cover 92 acres before the day ends, and smoke will be visible in the Tucson area.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Holidaze … on the stage, with family
Tucson arts patrons can celebrate the holidays with traditional events like “The Nutcracker” or celebratory twists on traditional happenings. Want something low-key? Visit Oro Valley or Marana for their tree-lighting ceremonies. Celebrate. Centennial Hall. 1020 E. University Boulevard. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, and. Wednesday, Nov. 23. A...
University of Arizona removed memorial for Professor Thomas Meixner
Students and staff have been dealing with the grief of losing Professor Thomas Meixner. One student shares how having the memorial removed was hard for him and others in the
biztucson.com
Two New Tenants at Casa Blanca Plaza
Larsen Baker announced the signing of two new tenants for a total of 16,913 square feet at Casa Blanca Plaza, bringing the center to 100% leased. Asadero & Taqueria El Semental has leased 7,505 square feet at 6020 N Oracle Road as a Mexican carneceria, bakery and taco bar. The eatery plans to open in the summer of 2023.
southernarizonaguide.com
Barnfire Mesquite Grill: A Dining Review
On a Friday in mid-November 2022, Neighbor Roy and I dined at Barnfire Mesquite Grill in Marana at Cortaro Farms Road and Thornydale. Yes, that is right, “BARNfire”. I found this place by accident, but a look at its online menu convinced me that we should give it a try.
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
