ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbex.com

17-story High Rise Planned in Downtown Tucson Gateway

The I-10 entryway to downtown Tucson may get a major skyline update with a planned 17-story multifamily and commercial development scheduled for a courtesy review before the Rio Nuevo Area Design Review Board this week. 471 W. Congress St. is currently an approximately 5.73-acre vacant lot at the SEC of...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

New eats! 12 new restaurants that opened in Tucson this fall

Tucson reawakens in the fall. Weekends bustle with events, our streets are clogged with cars (many with out-of-town plates), and the weather turns dreamy. It’s a good time to open a restaurant, with many balmy months ahead to capitalize on wintertime visitors. More new eats are a guaranteed forecast, so here’s what we’ve got at the start of the fall season in Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Public meetings on tap for 22nd Street bridge revitalization project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A major road project in Tucson is one step closer to starting as one of the main roads connecting people to I-10 is nearing construction. The bridge at East 22nd Street and Aviation Parkway is a safety concern with weight and lane restrictions. Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
weddingstylemagazine.com

THE RITZ-CARLTON, DOVE MOUNTAIN OFFERS RELAXATION AND REFINEMENT FOR WEDDINGS IN ARIZONA

The Southwest region of the United States is a unique place for destination weddings. From picture-perfect mountains and canyons, to ancient native cultures, this remote part of the world has its own signature ambiance that lends itself to creating unforgettable wedding weekends. The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain is a particularly stunning property for weddings in Arizona, catering to couples who are on a wedding venue search for that idyllic blend of relaxation and refinement. A destination wedding in Arizona may not require guests to travel very far by plane, but they will surely feel as if they’ve landed in their own little wonderland, worlds away from their everyday lives.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Parade of Lights looking for more floats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Parade of Lights is looking for more floats ahead of its 28th annual event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Community members, businesses, social clubs, arts groups, and families to join the fun by entering their own brightly lit and decorated floats and motor vehicles.
TUCSON, AZ
azbex.com

Commercial Real Estate News 11-15-22

1. The Pavilions – a 10.4-acre, 129.7KSF retail center at the SEC of Dobson and Guadalupe roads in Mesa – has been sold to Pavilion Jasleen LLC and Pavilions Banwait LLC for $22M. Seller West Valley Properties was represented by Phoenix Commercial Advisors’ Danny Gardiner and Chad Tiedeman.
PHOENIX, AZ
azpm.org

Pima Supervisors take "baby steps" on homelessness

Pima County Supervisors are taking what they call "baby steps" to address what's being described as an epidemic of homelessness and drug use in Tucson. Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting wasn't supposed to be a public hearing about homelessness, but it turned into one. At least a dozen people, many wearing black t-shirts from the Tucson Crime Free Coalition, spoke during Call to the Audience, describing aggressive panhandlers, drug paraphernalia and human waste around their businesses.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlifestyle.com

Brandt and Vicki Hazen: Outstanding Philanthropists

People who do good works often aim to leave a legacy. For Brandt and Vicki Hazen, their efforts continue a legacy of giving that reaches back three generations. Vicki’s parents founded the Pine Tree Apple Classic Fund, the beneficiary of an annual tennis tournament they organized in Minnesota for pediatric cancer research and treatment. The charity, which honors Vicki’s younger sister after she was diagnosed with leukemia in 1986, has raised more than $6.4 million.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Prescribed burns start in Catalina mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Prescribed broadcast burns in the Santa Catalina Ranger District began on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Crews planned to start at the Inspiration Rock unit and head toward the South Highway unit until as conditions allow. Crews expect to cover 92 acres before the day ends, and smoke will be visible in the Tucson area.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Holidaze … on the stage, with family

Tucson arts patrons can celebrate the holidays with traditional events like “The Nutcracker” or celebratory twists on traditional happenings. Want something low-key? Visit Oro Valley or Marana for their tree-lighting ceremonies. Celebrate. Centennial Hall. 1020 E. University Boulevard. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, and. Wednesday, Nov. 23. A...
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Two New Tenants at Casa Blanca Plaza

Larsen Baker announced the signing of two new tenants for a total of 16,913 square feet at Casa Blanca Plaza, bringing the center to 100% leased. Asadero & Taqueria El Semental has leased 7,505 square feet at 6020 N Oracle Road as a Mexican carneceria, bakery and taco bar. The eatery plans to open in the summer of 2023.
TUCSON, AZ
southernarizonaguide.com

Barnfire Mesquite Grill: A Dining Review

On a Friday in mid-November 2022, Neighbor Roy and I dined at Barnfire Mesquite Grill in Marana at Cortaro Farms Road and Thornydale. Yes, that is right, “BARNfire”. I found this place by accident, but a look at its online menu convinced me that we should give it a try.
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy